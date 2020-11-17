Thanksgiving is a week and two days away, and I’m not sure what to do about it — whether I should buy a turkey or just go with one of the roosters I dressed in August.
Turkey, I reckon — more for Martha and me if we have no one to share it with. I will have to cut back on the dressing, though. I generally have some left over even after all the turkey is gone.
We’ve hosted Thanksgiving dinner — or shared it with family at Mom’s church — for a good many years. I can’t recall the last time I didn’t roast the turkey, make the dressing, mash the potatoes, make the gravy, cook the cranberry sauce and candy the sweet potatoes. But, I may be looking at the first time in a long time.
This COVID thing has us a mite gun shy. The last time we had folks over for supper, one of them turned up positive for the virus a few days later, and we began a two-week self-quarantine. I don’t want to do that again, if I can help it, or be responsible for anyone else being shut in.
So, we’re still in a bit of a quandary about the holiday dinner. It’s kinda hard to carve a digital turkey and drown it in gravy. Cloth masks are a bit awkward at the dinner table, and bowls of potatoes and gravy are tough to pass six feet between dinner plates.
We’re kinda thinking this is a good year for every household to do their own thing. I’d rather miss them for dinner than miss ever seeing them again.
Scoff if you will, but the threat of COVID is real, exacerbated by the shortage of hospital beds and equipment to treat the infected.
Besides, if we don’t eat together, all we really have to miss is dinner. Computer face time and telephone calls offer electronic connections like never before. And, the holiday is not forever, but a COVID case could be.
We have much to be thankful for, even if the meal is not included. Just the simple reality of having family and friends to miss is a blessing in itself. Further, if we’ve not been exposed to COVID, or if you’ve recovered, Thanksgiving is the ideal time to simply whisper, “Thank you, God,” and mean it from the depths of our hearts.
Our meal plans for next week may be uncertain, but the blessings of the season are not.
Jim Hamilton, columnist and former editor of the Buffalo Reflex, is among several Ozarks writers featured in issue nine of “Elder Mountain: Journal of Ozarks Studies,” published in 2019 by Missouri State University-West Plains and edited by Dr. Phillip Howerton, professor of English. His latest essay collection, published by Cornerpost Press in West Plains is “Ozarks RFD, Selected Essays 2010-2015.” Request a copy by contacting the author at jhamilton000@centurytel.net. Discounted copies are available for pickup at the Buffalo Reflex newspaper office, 114 E. Lincoln St. in Buffalo.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.