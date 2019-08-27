Summersville Bookends

September is National Library Card Sign up Month — perfect timing with the beginning of a new school year! The library card is one of the most important school necessities, and it’s free.
Thanks to our Summersville Friends of the Library, new library card holders during the month of September will be eligible for a drawing to receive a gift basket to be given away on Oct. 1.
Students, will you accept the challenge? The Summersville Library Back to School Challenge is on!
Stop by the library to pick up your sheet of Reading Challenge Bookmarks. Everyone who completes the activities and returns all four bookmarks earns a small prize, and all completed bookmarks will go into a drawing for a chance at winning a larger prize.
The Challenge ends with the drawing on Friday, Sept. 27!
If you or your child have ever attended a Summersville Library’s Coffee Club activity, book sale, bake sale, plant sale or presentation by a guest speaker, the Summersville Friends of the Library need you to help us continue supporting our local branch by becoming an active member.
There are no membership dues; just your ideas and participation are needed as plans for upcoming activities at the library are discussed and put into action. Summersville Friends of the Library meetings are always relaxed and friendly. Supporting our favorite library is our only goal.
New juvenile fiction includes “Summer of the Woods,” “Mystery on Church Hill,” “Ghosts of Belle Isle,” and “Secret of the Staircase,” The Virginia Mysteries Series Books 1-4 by Steven K. Smith; and by Barbara Park, “Junie B. Jones: Dumb Bunny” and “Junie B. Jones: Boo…and I Mean It!”
Any Texas County Library branch is your one-stop-shop for printing, copies, fax or free scanning to an email address in addition to our other services. We’re so much more than just a library these days!
The Summersville Friends of the Library group meets at the library on the second Monday of each month at 8:30 a.m. The next scheduled meeting will be Sept. 9.
There’s never a charge for library activities, thanks to the Summersville Friends of the Library and Texas County Library, but you can show your appreciation by attending the Friends’ monthly meetings and being a part of this service to our community.
New members are invited to join this active group in supporting and participating in the continuing growth of the Summersville Branch Library. The Friends’ Facebook page can be found by entering “Summersville Friends of the Library”.
Texas County Library now has e-books and audio books available to download for Texas County Library patrons. To view the catalog and download, go to our website: texascountylibrary.lib.mo.us, click on e-books, or come by the library for assistance. Texas County Library cards are required.
Summersville Library is a branch of Texas County Library and located at 480 First St., on the south side of the square, next door to Open Door in Summersville.
Business hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays.
Visit texascountylibrary.lib.mo.us or contact the library: 417-932-5261 or toll-free 888-609-4491, or email us: svlib@texascountylibrary.lib.mo.us, or fax: 417-932-5262.
