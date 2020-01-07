The Democratic Party of Fulton County, Ark., met Dec. 30 for a holiday social and a short business meeting. Four delegates and two alternates were elected to represent Fulton County at the Arkansas Democrats Special State Convention on May, 30: Heath Shrable, Barbara Moody, Darla York and Dale Godwin. Alternates elected were Ted York and Coleen Shrable.
The county delegates will convene at the Special State Convention to elect Arkansas Democratic Party's delegates to the Democratic National Convention in July.
In other business, a new secretary and treasurer were elected for the Democratic Party of Fulton County after the resignation of Secretary Michelle Tomlinson and Treasurer Zach Branscum. Elected as secretary was Karen Plumlee and Barry Abney was elected as treasurer. Committee members said they appreciate Tomlinson and Branscom serving as officers for the past year but due to heavy work schedules, they asked to be replaced.
The next meeting of the Fulton County Democrats will be Jan. 20 at the Fulton County Fairgrounds. Social hour will be at 5:30 p.m. and the business meeting will start at 6 p.m.
For more information contact Chairman Heath Shrable at 870-612-0374.
