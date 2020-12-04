Area residents can learn about three well-known American women in leadership roles during a continuing education class set for the first week of January at Missouri State University-West Plains.
Women in Leadership in the 20th Century (HST 050) will cover three women in the 20th century who held positions of influence and leadership, according to class instructor Carol Silvey. Silvey is emeritus professor of history at MSU-WP and a current member of the Missouri State University Board of Governors.
Students will study Eleanor Roosevelt, one of the nation’s most influential First Ladies; Wilma Mankiller, American Cherokee and first woman elected to serve as Chief of the Cherokee Nation; and Oprah Winfrey, media mogul and philanthropist.
Women in Leadership in the 20th Century is set for 6 to 9 p.m. each day Jan. 4, 6 and 7. There is a $50 fee for the noncredit course.
Although the course will be taught on campus in person, individuals can choose to attend remotely via Zoom. A link will be provided to all who register for the class.
Those interested in enrolling should contact MSU-WP academic affairs office at 255-7272 or WPAcademicAffairs@MissouriState.edu for more information. Enrollment must be complete by 5 p.m. Dec. 18, university officials said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.