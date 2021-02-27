Summersville Bookends

Though winter weather has kept our librarians preoccupied the past few weeks, plans for this year’s Summer Reading Program have been in the works behind the scenes!
The theme for this summer’s popular program is “Tails and Tales” and it promises to be another interesting time at the library. The program will run for eight weeks instead of the normal four weeks, and be held in June and July. We’ll have at least one activity provided per week in addition to reading and crafts.
Watch for further news on Summer Reading 2021 as we draw closer to the summer. The date and details of the exciting Kick Off event will be announced soon!
There may be times this winter that the library will have to remain closed due to ice/snow on roadways and walkways. If in doubt, please phone the library first! Your safety and the safety of our library workers is important to us all.
Current safety guidelines for Summersville Branch:
- MASKS REQUIRED for patrons and employees;
- No in-library children’s activities/Friends of the Library meetings until further notice;
- Staff will continue to sanitize books as they’re returned to the book return table and computers will be wiped down after each user.
Any Texas County Library branch is your one-stop-shop for printing, copies, fax or free scanning to an email address in addition to our other services. We’re so much more than just a library these days!
Texas County Library now has e-books and audio books available to download for Texas County Library patrons. To view the catalog and download, go to our website: texascountylibrary.lib.mo.us, click on e-books, or come by the library for assistance. Texas County Library cards are required.
Summersville Library is a branch of Texas County Library and located at 480 First St., on the south side of the square, next door to Open Door in Summersville.
Business hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m Saturdays.
Visit texascountylibrary.lib.mo.us or contact the library: 417-932-5261 or toll-free 888-609-4491, or email us: svlib@texascountylibrary.lib.mo.us, or fax: 417-932-5262.
