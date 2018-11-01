Shady Oaks won the “Gold” at the Golden Age Olympics in Mtn. Grove last Friday. There were two awards at the Olympics, one was the Highest Score Award and the second is the traveling Spirit Award. When they announced Shady Oaks won the High Score Award for the first time ever, we were all ecstatic. Then when it was announced we won the Spirit Award – for the second year in a row – we lost it. Our entire group went wild with cheers of joy. It was an amazing celebration for our residents and our staff.
Shady Oaks competed with seven other facilities at the competition. Each one of us had our own theme. Ours was celebrating “Mickey Mouse’s 90th Birthday.” The West Plains Posey Patch sponsored us with the most gorgeous decorations from a balloon wall to Mickey Mouse centerpieces. Owner, Tiffany Atkisson came bright and early and volunteered to set everything up for us at the Olympics. She made two gorgeous Mickey and a Minnie wreath, along with everything else she made. Tiffany is a wonderful person and she donated everything for our residents. She had done this many times and we are very grateful to the Posey Patch. We also thank Ready Transport for loaning us two big vans free of charge for the second year in a row.
We took 14 residents to the Olympics and two residents brought home gold medals. Our first gold medalist was Diana Omary. She won her gold medal in hog calling. Our second gold medalist was our Missouri Healthcare Association 2018 Queen, Peggy Flood. Peggy won it in bingo, along with second place in crafts and fifth place in the wheelchair races. Peggy won the most medals for the day. Leon Robinson won second place in basketball and fourth place in bingo. Shirley Honeycutt won fourth place in crafts and Frank Rudesill won third place in wheelchairs. Eddie Carter won second place in wheelchair races and third place in hog calling. Paulette Watne won second place in the painting craft and third place in hog calling. Cathy Manker won second place in jewelry making and Maria Spears won fourth place in her craft. Hilda Crownover, Denzil Crews, Charlotte Smith, Vera Williams and Lena Daily also competed.
On Monday, we set up our decorations in our facility and hosted an awards ceremony with all our residents. We said our cheers, gave out our Awards Certificates and t-shirts, and ate Dairy Queen (DQ) ice cream cakes that DQ donated to us. Life is a celebration and Shady Oaks strives to bring as much joy as we possibly can every day to our resident’s lives. We love each one of our residents and we are grateful to serve them.
