LETTERS TO SANTA 2020

Lexie Dillard

West Plain,s MO

Worcester St.

Santa clause

North pole

Dear Santa,

Dear Santa I really really really really want a baby sister and a baby brother love Lexie.

The following letters were penned by the students in Jennifer Scharnhorst’s first grade class at West Plains Elementary School.

Dear Santa,

How are you santa I would like a unicorn book and I hope you stay healthy and I would like a stuffy unicorn.

Your friend,

Miranda May Howe

Dear Santa,

How are you? How is Roudwoff? Can you give me some ninja power? I want a car.

Your friend,

Bryce Dixon

Dear Santa,

How is Rodoof because the movie me and my class wwatchd Rodoofwasnot init now I was a Book and a stuuft anumal IPhon11 and IPhon12 a cinputr andasqusce

Your friend,

Makenna Roderst

Dear Santa,

How are you? I wot a sum10 LoLs sum Dols. and a toy dog and a Shrt and a now book and a hat and 1 suckr.

Your friend,

Satori Sarger

Dear Santa,

How are you and MisisClas doing? I want a of cleats. I want my two teeth.

Your friend,

Anakin James Hurley

Dear Santa,

I wut LoL doll.

I wut brurney.

I wut crown.

I wut a my little pony.

I wut see you.

Your friend,

kynsly crow

Dear Santa,

I wut a stuf animal; LOL doll ples. I wut to pet a rander. I wut sum trets.

Your friend,

Tyler Rhoads

Meia

Dear Santa,

Hau’ez dahir. Can I hav a huvrb. I want a fone. I wunt a stuf anml. Hao or yon randers?

Your friend,

Meia Downen

Dear Santa,

H w r u?

I wub like b BrBe drem hs. I Wot a tic toc mr.

Can I pet yor rander?

Love,

Chloe Winton

Dear Santa,

Hawiz

Rodoff.

I want a rokit

I want a big mostr

I want a phone

I want sum cande

I want sum mune

Your friend,

Ryker Rich

Dear Santa, Vivian

I wunt a LOL doll. I wunt a toy dol. I want a toy dog. How ra You?

Your friend,

Vivian Fithen

The following letters were penned by the students in Sabrina Parrish’s fourth grade class at West Plains Elementary School.

Dear Santa,

I hope you are doing well. If you are still going to give me my yearly supply of clothes then I will give you somthing that I think you will like I mean your belly will love. You know what I mean Cookieys! Oh man they’re just so yummy and gooey and delicious! I may end up eating them if I’m being honest. Thank you So much for never giving me coal, and now I guess it’s time to tell you what … I want for Christmas. This year I didn’t ask for much, but that means you have less gifts to carry. Let’s get back to gifts. First I want a lot of makeup because recently I’v been into makeup.

Now that is out of the way. I’m just going to start naming every thing. I want scrunchies, clothes, shoes, popsocket; and then I want to get my nails done, but I know I’m going to get money. I also want to save my money from Christmas and put it toward my birthday shopping trip. Since I already have two pairs of Crocs I want some vans shoes. Since I didn’t tell you what of cookies I want you to eat I will tell you now. I love sugar cookies so much I will I will let you eat two of them. The last thing I want is to do bascetball I been wanting to do bascetball for some time and that is what I want for Christmas.

Love,

Ellie Rhoads

Dear Santa,

I was being really good this year. I know you believe me because you are always watching. I have not been winning a lot of basketball games, but in the end the score does not matter. So here is what I want for Christmas: a computer, a case for my tablet (not pink), Scooter, makeup, phone, slime, genetic sand, Baby alive, Bubble gum, and chocolate. I don’t know how you do it traveing all around the world in one night, but you have magic. So make sure you be safe, and there will be cookies waiting for you!

I promise!

Love

Mikayla Miller

Dear, Santa Claus,

I Can’t wait until Christmas. I want a Nintendo Switch for Christmas. Why do you live in the North Pole, and why do you come on Christmas night instead of morning? I will leave you a big glass of milk and a plate of cookies.

From,

Gannon Burris

Dear Santa Claus,

I hope you’re doing well and I wonder what you’re doing

Are you cleaning the reindeer, preparing the sleigh, and helping the elves? I don’t know. I asked for a new football but I don’t know if I’m getting it. I wonder if you like christmas??? I hope you have a great time!!

From

Jack Sanders

Dear Santa,

You are really nice and awesome at the same time, but What I Want for Christmas is my own laP-toP. What do you do in the summer when it is hot? I Will leave you milk and cookies.

Love,

Kevin Potter

Dear Santa claus,

What I want for christmas is a huge bean bag. Another thing I want is a new pair of boots. I want some more masks so that I can have more. I would love to have a fluffy bear. I want a chapter book that is interesting. I would like to have some more scrunchies. I want to have some more hair ties. I want a iPhone 11, a apple watch, and tablet. I would love to have a turquoise coat. How many reindeer do you have? Have a safe flight!

Love,

Lea Olswanger

Dear Santa,

How are you doing? I hope you are good. I have been good this year, I think. Anyways I don’t want much this year. I want Art supplies, sketchbooks, markers, pencils, pens, and maybe oil pastels. If you can I would like candy gummies and Mike ’N Ikes! I want a book too, if it’s possible. I like Best Friends, How to Steal a Dog, and Smile. I wish you a Merry Christmas! There will be sugar cookies left out for you and carrots for the reindeer!

Love,

Aurelia Perkins

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I want Virual reality glasses, a hoverboard, an x-box, and a Chromebook. What do you do at the North Pole? I wish you to fly safe on the sleigh.

Your Friend

Avenier Gerasimov

Dear Santa,

This year I would like a couple things. I would like either a new camera or a new pair of crocs (they are my favorite shoes) and maybe some bracelets. I also have a question. What is your favorite type of cookie?!? I hope you have a fantastic Christmas! Be safe!

With lots of love,

Eden Bryce.

Dear Santa,

You are so nice and I hope you are having the best day of your life right now. Have a very good day! I want a Among us phone case for my Phone. It is a LG K8t. Have a good day!

Love Ember Denker

Dear Santa,

I was nice this year and I really want a virtual reality headset for Christmas. If I don’t get a Vrset it will be ok to me. Santa Once you go to my house and drop off Presents, can you do something to let me know you were at my house please? If you go to my house there will be a lot of cookies for you. If you do get this letter, Santa, have a good day at the North Pole!

Love,

Matthew Mares

Dear Santa,

I hope you have a good Christmas. These are things I want this year. I want a basketball goal, $300 for my family, a new minecraft game, and a go-cart. Are you saint Nick or Kris Kringle?

Love

Cameron Martin

Dear Santa,

I hope that you have a good day. Also is Rudolph having a good time? I hope that you make it all around the world. Are the elves doing ok? If they are please say that I said hi! What I want for Christmas is a hoverboard, virtual reality head set, decorations, books, and shoes.

Love,

Tabitha Woten

Dear Santa Claus. What are you doing? Are you practicing to come to town? Tell Mrs. Claus I said hi. Ruby and Tinsel have been good elves. Are the reindeer good or bad? I hope you have a great christmas and I hope the reindeer are ready to fly. What I wish for Christmas is to find my dog so she can be with me again: I hope you get what you want for christmas! Merry Christmas Santa!

Love,

Isabella Kight

Dear Santa

Do your reindeer get hungry when you land on a roof? I will leave carrots for your reindeer. I have been very good this year. I want a remote control car. Santa I like how hard you work. Be safe and work hard!

love,

Alex King

Dear Santa,

I hope you are doing well. One thing I’m wanting for Christmas is a new art set. Oh and you don’t look a day over twenty-two just so you know. Would you like to come over for Christmas dinner? Will you please say hi to Mrs. Clous for me? Be safe on Christmas, and I will leave you a bunch of cookies!

Love

Heavenlie Ipox

Dear Santa,

I have been a good boy this year. I Hope to get the Toy gauntlet that Iputon my wish list.

Hope you Have a Merry Christmas.

Love,

Clayton Mitchell

Dear Santa,

ZAKiArA is my NAMe

And for Christmas this year, I want,

hiGGh hEELs

cAR

BARBiEs

PhONE

iPAD

MAKEULP

...

to: Santa

from: Raelyn Wickham

old Saint nick 55 candycane lane NorthPole AK 99083

from: Raelyn Wickham

Letter To Santa

Dear Santa,

Hello! My name is Raelyn. I am 8 years old. This year I've been: An absolute angel! The nicest thing I did this year is: Help my friends. Make people feel better. Take care of Sugar.

I hope you, Mrs. Claus and the reindeer have been well!

A few gifts I'm wishing for this Christmas are:

Tp. big Narwall stuffed animal. Under watter camera. polar bear and unicorn night light. candy claw machine. Squash mellow. Squishy's.

Have a safe trip on Christmas Eve!

Love,

Raelyn

Date Nov. 29, 2020

Dear Santa,

My name is Raelyn and I am 8 years old.

this year, I have been very nice.

For Christmas, please bring me LOL doll plane. pikachu stuffed animal. hoverboard. New strechy ball. star proJector.

Love, Raelyn

Nov. 29, 2020, from Raelyn Wickham

...

To: Santa

From: Zoey

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like...

A pink car

Snackie

Animal Braclet

Toy puppy

New baby

Clothes

New crayons

Foam

purse with fox

Narwal pillow

Tablet

...

to: Santa form: viv

Merry Christmas

I need

a toy

Dog

form Dollar

tree

and a cell,

Xbox one, baby toy.

Dear Santa,

Heartfelt wishes for a wonderful holiday season and a happy new yar.

My name Vivian

I one a LoL Doll

I one a dog

Vivian Fithen

East Main Street

West Plains

...

Allyson Walters

Santa Claus

Candycane lane

Dear Santa,

for Christmas I want,

- a flip Phone

- computer

- sleeping Bag

- film for my camera

- Be inspired all in one ultimate nail spa

- L.O.L. Surprise O.M.G. Remix Super Surprisse Art kit

- Elmers Brand mega Slime kit

- Trampolien

- kid smart watch

- Milkyway candybars

- Baby Sitters club collection.

- unicorn beding.

- Intindo switch

- lotion & nail polish.

Ps. How are you up at the north pole and how is the reindeer. Can I please meet you and Roudlf I promise I wont tell anyone but can I tell my friend Brie and my family? Meery christmas

Love,

Allyson

Walters.

...

Dear Santa,

I would like,

- pedals

- baby yoda

- telescope

- wallet

- monser truck toy

James

...

Dean Pasciak-Thomas

Worcester Street

West Plains

Santa

Dear Santa

I want a piggy

head toy By Minitoon

and I want a IPhone

and I want a IPOdS

I have Be good all year

love Dean

...

Dear Santa,

I would like a

- star

- chocolate

- monster trucks

-- Jess E.

...

celia mackey

Santa North pole

Hello

Dear Santa,

I have been good. Please bring me a drawing kit ann a squishie

HoHo Ho

Love santa

celia mackey

...

To: Santa

From: Aliyah

December 1 2020

Dear Santa Claus,

I want an Ice Castle with a singing magical Elsa with real ice powers, lol dolls, a hatchimial that can peck itself out of its egg. I would also want a super duer squishy south explode pop, a gold dress and gold shoes, a doll closet, and a rainbow squishamial.

Love,

Aliyah

...

Nellie Dudden

To Santa

Dear Santa,

I am not asking for a lot.

Here are some things I wud like.

1. VIP Pets

2. fingerlings

3. skate bord

4. Pants and socks

5. Big LoL dolls

6. slime

7 Present pets

8 Big doll head to fix hair

thank you,

Nellie Dudden

I have been good!!

...

Jacob Mackey

West First Street

West Plains

Santa Clause

North Pole

Hello

12-5-20

Dear Santa,

I have been pretty goood this year. I like you. Please bring me three toys, if you can.

The toys I want are a mixer truck, a dump truck, and a race car.

Thank you for all your hard work.

Much Love,

Jacob Mackey

...

Dear Santa,

My name is amiyah And I want A Bunny, A dolly, A Back pack, A Toy car, Baby Shark, Learning stuff, Barbie's

makeup

(string of hearts)

u

...

HO HO

Mo Wast Plans

for Sante

I want a dod

...

NotPol

to Sante

fum. SoPhie

Wes Plas

Dere, Sant.

Frum, SoPhie.

HoHoHo sory I wus just giding into. The Sperit.

I wut for crismis is a game.

...

Chloe Jo

Willow Springs MO

11-30-2020

Merry Christmas Willow SPrings

To: Santa

Dear Santa, I've waited all year and want cookies!

- Chloe Jo

Santa,

I wanta turbo charge cookie maker!

...

2020

Dear Santa

for Christmas I wolud Like a black and white compound microscope and a game called assassinns CReeD vaLhaLLa and a movie called dark knight of the scarecrow and a cruiser bike with hand brakes and a Legos coast Guard patrol boat seT

Love Jadon Lansdown

Quial run Road

...

To: Santa Claus

From: Jack Gibson

Dear Santa, I have been relly good this year it is 3:58 pm and I am going to Put dishes away. now here is my list, Nerf N-Strike Elite R nino (3)- Fire Blaster, NERF ultra Pharaoh (4) Blaster with Premuim Gold Accents, 10-Dart clip, 10 ultra Darts, Bolt Action compatible only ultra Darts.

a warm cozy blanket that is blue

a book

Time Twisters book

A second blanket. Maybe an electric blanket

Gyyrear Hoverboard warrior 8-5" All Terrain with speakers and lights.

NERF Fortnite SR (1) Blaster -- 4 Dart Hammer Action -- Includes Removable scope and 8 offical Elite Darts -- for youth, Teens, Adults. Nerf Fortnite HC-(2)e Mega Dart Blaster -- Includes 3 Offical Mega Fortnite Darts for youth, Teens, and adults.

Love, Jack

...

Zalylah

to:

Santa

North Pole

Zalylah

heart neclack

Elf on a shelf

Car

coat with fur hood

guiney pig

comforter w/butterflys

purple saucer chair

walkie Talies

Trampoline

hoverboard

Headphones

Jo Jo bows

Camp barbi

...

Ryker Wickham

County Road 8940

West Plains, MO 65775

Santa

66 Candy Cane Lane

North Pole, AK 99083

Dear Santa,

My name is Ryker Wickham and I am 4 years old.

This year, I have been very nice.

For Christmas, please bring me

venom goo toy

science kit with goggles

building blocks

2020

Love, Ryker

...

Jax Wynn

County Road 7550

Pottersville MO 65790

Santa Claus

North Pole

12-2-20

Dear Santa,

Hello! I would like, a nrfe (Nerf) gun tank, and a lejins (Legends) of zeldu (Zelda) gam, and a rmot cin thl majik (remote control magic) trak car for Christmas!

Love, Jax Wynn

Jax Wynnn

the biggest nerf gun

a RC car

a drone

a t.v.

a new bike

x Box

a go tat

...

Dear Santa

Merry Christmas

Dallas Doyle

West Leyda St.

West Plains

Dallas is 12 years old and has autism and has been good.

Dear Santa

Heartfelt wishes for a wonderful holiday season and a happy new year.

I want a new xbox1 paddle

Dallas Doyle

...

To: Santa

from: trevor Heath.

Trevor's Santa List.

1. I want a ho scale power box and a working locomotive.

2. I want a flatbed that has trailers on it.. (ho scale)

3. I wana autorack (ho scale).

4. I want a working n scale Locomotive.

5. I want a o scale layout.

6. I wanta o scale Locomotivve.

7. I want a o scale coal hopper.

I'm so happy that christmas is a holiday. It makes me so happy that you give gifts to kids. You're the best. Love trevor.

...

Dear Santa

Merry Christmas

Juno Folsom

East Main St.

Dear Santa

Heartfelt wishes for a wonderful holiday season and a happy new year.

I want vbuck 100 Dollor on it and on xbox and a lol toy and a new head set, and a Iphone pls pls Im 11 and I don't have a phone

from Juno

Please Santa

...

Kristian Bates

W. 4th

West Plains, MO 65775

Santa Claus

North Pole, AK

Dear Santa,

thank You For chip. he has been naughty. but have I been good. I want art set and a pc.

love kristian

...

Dear Santa

Merry Christmas

Dustin Fithen

West Leyda St.

Dear Santa

Heartfelt wishes for a wonderful holiday season and a happy new year.

the walk and dead dig and the new xbox please please plese santa

and a PS4

a baskball Balket and hot pockets

100 dollorll giftcard for Xbox

from. Dustin

...

To: Santa

From: Sadie

Dear Santa,

I'm Sadie and I would like For you to bring me som new Jojo Siwa stuff I would like to have some new make-up and new bows and also new shoes.

Sincerely,

Sadie Norris.

Merry Christmas!!

...

Dear Santa

Merry Christmas

Dear Santa

Heartfelt wishes for a wonderful holiday season and a happy new year.

Can I have a nice brother and a new padrl and $20 so oh and can I have a baby doll -- and so much presint's and please give my brother $12 uh bye.

Tina Jones

West Leyda St

by: Tina

...

To: Santa

From: Audrey

November 30th 2020

Dear Santa Clause,

I wish my sister Audrey could have a baby alive doll and an Elsa play castle. We are writting Audrey's list because she is just ababy.

Sincerely,

Audrey

...

To Santa

from sophia

I wunt a Blue cor with two cup holdrs and two Backsets. a snacke. A rel Bune. A Babe yaoive. I HineL I wun a piLo Shark. I wuna sebe uv Santa Shark Tablet

...

12-3-2020

Dear Santa,

Good morning! How are you?

Can you ask the elves if they can go in the playroom and build a giant Lego guy? I hope you keep the yulecat away from the reindeer. This year I would like for Christmas

1. Raven (Teen Titans) Book

2. Big thing of PlayDoh

3. Mario vs. Rabbids

4. Mario toys

Merry Christmas and I would like to pet your reindeer!

12/3/2020

Dear Santa,

I've tried to be good this year.

I am now 8 years old! My Christmas wish is to meet one of your reindeer. How have you been? I'm doing good! for Christmas I would like to have V.i.P Pets, UPSidedown glasses, Just dance 2021, and suprize toys. Thank you for reading my letter! Merry Christmas!

Love,

Abrielle Vandenbulcke

P.S.: Hope you like our cookies!

...

Jude Bates

W. 4th

West Plains, MO 65775

Santa Claus

North Pole, AK

Dear Santa,

I have been very good. Could I have all of the things from Paw Patrol for Christmas please.

Love,

Jude

...

Santa

from khloe Lunyou

to Santa noth pole Love, Khloe Lunyou

Dear Santa all I want for Christmas is three things a intindoswich, huverbord, and me to see my Daddy more often

thank you

Love

Khloe

Elizadeth

Lunyou

...

Tindal & Leland Weisbrod

Lynn Dr.

West Plains MO

65775

Santa Clause

123 Elf Road

North Pole

88888

Dear Santa,

I have been pretty good this year. How are you and the reindeer?

I really hope I get some toys for Christmas. Here is a list of what I would like:

Nintendo Switch

Animal Crossing

Splatoon

PJ mask toys

Paw Patrol toys

Ryan's toy review toys

]Thank you, Santa for bringing me toys. I Love you, Santa! Be safe this year!

Love,

Leland Weisbrod

P.S.

Can you bring my little sister Kambrie some toys, also?

Dear Santa,

I don't want many things this year. But, how are you, Mrs. Claus and the reindeer this year.

Anyway, this is what I would like this year:

.22 rifle with a scope

bow and arrows

Nintendo Switch

Fortnite

Splatoon

And please bring my brother, Leland and my sister, Kambrie some toys also.

Hope to see you soon. Be safe this year.

Love,

Tindal Weisbrod

...

Dear Santa

Merry Christmas

Justin Jones 12 years old

West Leyda St.

Dear Santa

Heartfelt wishes for a wonderful holiday season and a happy new year.

My name is Justin

I would like a XBox Git card for Chrisma

thank you Santa

...

12-10-20

Dear Santa,

I want snaskinboots.

and a Smartwoch.

From Raven!

Coble!

...

To: Santa

From: Charlie

Dear Santa,

I'd like a Hot Wheels carry truck

Age 2

Charlie

...

To: Santa

Love, Hollis Snodgras

Dear Santa,

Hellow, my name is Hollis. I hope you are doing well. I have been a very good boy this year ... I hope. I would love a fire truck, truck and trailer, and some cars. Don't forget my Sissy, Mommy, and Daddy. We will leave you some treats.

 I love you, Santa!

love,

Hollis Snodgras, 2 years old.

...

To: Santa

Brennan

Age 4

Dear Santa,

I want a

*Mario Race Car

* Pirate Ship with Pirate toys

* A

Brenny

...

12/10/20

Dear Santa,

I would like a hocky stick and puck plese. My favirot team are St. Lewis Blues. Whats your favirot team?

From Oren Coble

To (Santa sticker) Clase

...

TO: Santa

Chloe

Dear Santa,

I want

* little doll house

* teddy bear

Chloe

...

Dear Santa

This year I want ...

1. LoL remix

2. my life stuff

Movie theater stuff

3. LoL swag Family mystery Pack

4. Skinny jeans

5. Pokemon Ball red and white

thank you

Piper J. Kellogg

...

Dear Santa,

Please bring me a new Cutboy scooter!

River

...

Morgan's Christmas List 2020

- money/gas gards/Barnes & Noble gift card/chick-fil-a

- oil change for my car

-those one compression socks

- record cleaner

- admin key for my car

- 4 pillows (the ones you actually sleep on)

- heated blanket (cream colored)

- nalgene water bottle w/taget straws that come apart

- white fierro rocher candies

For my mom/Travis/Santa: if you wanna I think the Dyson VII is pretty cool.

- help me buy a fancy bike

Bryce's Christmas List 2020

- Debit Card

- 10 Mcdonald's gift cards

- PS 5

- Molina shirt (#4 Cardinals catcher)

- Lego train

- more Legos

- 20 clean baseballs

- DVD player

- new basketball shoes

- Dinosaur shoes (like Sissy's)

- Baez (#9 Cubs shortstop) shirt

- Schwarber shirt (#12 Cubs left field

- Rizzo shirt (#44 1st baseman cubs)

- Beltray shirt (#29 3rd baseman Texas)

...

to: Santa

from: Drew miller

12/9/20

Dear Santa,

can i pleas have a new pokemon deck, a tablet, Lego mario, stufed mewtow, Bluey stuf,

Love,

Drew

...

To: Santa

From: Joseph

Dear Santa,

I'd like a Hot Wheels carry truck.

Age 3

Joseph

...

Lane & Levi Bonds

West Plains, MO

Mr. Santa Claus

The North Pole

Dear Santa,

I have been a good boy this year. I've been going to church and learning about God. Please, can you bring me some toys. Here is my list that I would like:

1. Green 'Noculars

2. Guinea Pig Named "Joe"

3. Brown Glasses

4. Trampoline

5. Kitty Cat named "Max"

6. Camo Gloves

7. LazerX

8. Crossbow

I love you Santa,

LANE Bonds

Age 4 in January

Dear Santa,

I've been extra good this year and have eaten all my food. I love dancing and running races. I can't wait to help Mommy make you cookies and eat them on Christmas Eve. I woud really like these things for Christmas, please: 1. Animal Blocks

2. Toy Remote

3. Books

4. Hot Wheels

5. New Sippy Cup

Thanks A Lot,

Levi Bonds (1 1/2 yr old)

...

Jacob Ellison

Santa Clause

North Pole

Jacob Ellison

ToyDeA PooL 2 toy's

Toy gun's Toy Among US

Amongus costumes.

and a Xbox1 Toy cigaretteS

Spike jackets for 9 year old's

spike gloves Ghost face costumes

Please

Mr Cheese

...

To: Santa

(Heart): Oaklee

Dear Santa,

I have been a good girl this year.

lease bring me a baby doll and a horse for baby and me to ride together.

I want books too.

I want a bed for me and baby.

I want ice cream too! Strawberry is my favorite.

I also want a monster toy!

Thank you for my presents.

Merry Christmas!

Love, Oaklee

...

Dear Santa,

I've been a really good boy this year! I've worked really hard and I am hoping you come visit me again this year! We will remember the milk and cookies for you!

I have on my wishlist:

- the linkimals

- new movies such as Thomas & Friends, bob the builder just to name a few.

- a new music CD for the car

- a new chair

- new learning toys

- music box

Merry Christmas, Santa

From: John Luke Leist

(23 months old)

...

To the North Pole

dear Santa,

My name is Justin Perkins and I am 9 years old. This year I have been mostly nice.

This year for Christmas I would really like Alen. vsis. PreDator.

It is what I want more than anything else. Of course, I do have a few more things on my list.

I also want ...

Pokemon

Legos

Nintendo Switch

Lego Ninjago

Dragon

The things I need are...

I need COVid. gone

Gifts I would wear are...

shoes

underwear

DOG.MANshrrt

hoodie

And I would like to read...

DOGMAN.series

BadGUYS

Spongebob books

Pete.the.colt

I can't wait for you to visit! Just 22 more days.

Signed your biggest fan, Justin Perkins

...

Dear Santa --

Grace would like

more babies

Elmo

minnie

food for babies

baby bathtub

...

Dear Santa,

I was just thinking, "I need to write to you. I wanta 2X2 rubik's cube, a 4X4 rubik's cube, The great hall, from harry potter, ,New cS consols, amini pac man achine (or cinteped), a base ball bat, a phone, helmet, shoulder pads, knee pads, a hover board wtih a buggie, a bean bag chair, and a screaming chicken.

Sincerily,

Chaz

County Road 8580

...

from: Aubree

to: Santa

Dear Santa What i whant for chrismas is one stufed wolve and that's it. oh yeah and a Puppy whith a collar that sais baby that is red whith dimends and a leash that maches thank you

Santa

...

Dear Santa

I want

Alians ver preditors

Pokeman Cards

Have a delightful chrismas and Happy New Year

Thanks

Justin Perkins

...

TOSATA

From: Henley

Dear Santa Claus,

I want a babydoll

a dollhouse

new blue flowers

Micky mouse

a watch a cowboy

for Christmas I want a mickey mouse Clubhouse

a blue table

Love Henley

...

Tyler Ellison

Santa Clause

North Pole

Dear Santa,

how have you been?

I've been good not naughty.

How's the elves? and reindeer?

This year for christmas, I would love a out the front knife, and leather Jacket and chain wallett. and if possible a new bike that looks like a dirtbike.

thank you so much

stay safe. make sure elves help you and stay outta trouble

love tyler age 10

...

Carstyn C. Coats

to: Santa

Christmas List

Carstyn c. Coats

Christmas list

Hello WALLE r.c. hexbug battle and junkbots. Tresure X Sunken gold. Tobi robot smartwatch. camp Cretaceous T. Rex. SnackeeZ. Smashers. R.C. Corvette and DeLorean.

....

To: Santa

FROM: Lincoln Aaron

West Plains

4 y/o

Dear Santa,

I'm sorry for being bad.

I would like an excavator and dump truck and motor boat.

I will be good and do nice.

What are you going to leave in my stocking? Dinosaurs? Maybe one will horns. We got our Christmas trees up. I will make a trap tie it around the cookie and maybe tie the string around the fan. We have 2 presents.

...

Maddison M.

West Plains, MO

Santa Claus

101 Santa Claus Lane

North pole, AK 99705

11-29-20

Dear Santa,

How are you? I hope you and your elves are doing all right. Is Mrs. Claus having a jolly time in the North Pole? I hope she is. I also hope the reindeer are being nice and not naugty. Please tell them I said hi. And I hope that things are runing smothly in the North Pole. I would like to ask if you would please bring me a few toys when you stop by my Mimi and Papas house.

- Blue digital camra

- original etch a scetch

- LEGO Classic Bricks

- acid washed jeans

- makeup

with lots of thanks

- Maddison M.

P.S. Will you please bring my Dog Bruce a new colar and Ruger a santa squeakey toy?

...

Trinity Thompson

PR1260

West Plains MO

65775

letter

SAnta clause

chrisTmas lisT

Rainbow rock

LOL omg dolls sisters

barbie extra

cave girls

NeN shoes cloths pants, shirts sock under undeweare

Elf on shelff a real one

JoJo Siwa flip phone

lilly Toys

Ice cReam seT laundry play seT

Trity

thompson

Trinity

dear sANTa

am I good or bad,

PLease write a not back

Trinity thompson

Pr 1260

...

Eli N.

West Plains MO

Santa Claus

101 Santa Claus Lane

North Pole, AK 99705

Dear santa

How is everyone at the north Pole? How are the elves, I ohope they are doing good. Ive been a good boy this year.

May I please have ...

A Mario game

monster Truck shark

Ryan Toy World Vending

Legos for Boy

Batman Toys

maybe some HoTWheels.

I hope you have a great Christmas.

Thank you.

ELI

...

TO SANTA

From: Titus

Dear Santa Claus,

Can I have a basketball goal?

I've been good. I want a really fast fast car too a cowboy costume new playdough. a new swing set.

Love,

Titus

...

Dear Santa,

I have been a good little boy this year. This is a list of things I would like for Christmas.

1.) A monster truck with a big engine.

2.) A race car with track.

3.) A side by side that is camo like dads with new wheels and lights.

4.) Light up shoes

5.) water

6.) Play-doh

7.) A phone like mommy

8.) T-rex ( a real one) with a big tail

9.) Christmas lights

10.) Tissue

Love Wyatt Rogers

...

To: Santa

From: Caroline & Henry

...

Dear Santa,

I would like a radio with microphone that you sing into, pink Barbie car, make-up desk, and a floor is lava toy.

Have a Merry Happy Christmas!

Caroline Ruby Jones

4 years old

Dear Santa,

I would like monster trucks, Fire trucks, cars, and a ball for Christmas. Thank you!

Henry Wilder Jones

2 years old

...

Dear Santa

OMG Dolls 1

Jk Dalls 2

LoL Dolls 3

bardies4

slime kit5

finger lings 6

Jossoicaki 7

adig bog that

A pool 8

Love AbellaDoll9

a Crystal flyer10

5 Sprise 11

from

Elise

Santa north pole.

...

To: Santa

From: Truman Piatt

Dear Santa,

I would like a sailboat, please.

It's my 1st Christmas.

Merry Christmas!

Tell comet I said hi!

From,

Truman Piatt

...

HO HO HO!

to: Santa

from: Myer

Dear Santa,

My name is Myer.

I am 6 years old and live in West plains.

I thought you should know that I have been extra: Nice

My favorite thing that happened this year was: seeing my cousin.

For Christmas I would like: i phones apple earbuds puppy computer

Thank you,

Myer

...

To: Santa

From Maebel

Dear Santa,

I would really like a trike this Christmas, please. I'd like one with a bell that rings. I would also like some roller skates.

Merry Christmas!

Tell Rudolph I said hi!

Maebel Piatt

...

E. Cox

P.R. 1601

W.P. MO

65775

To: Santa Claus

North Pole

12-07-20

Dear Santa,

I want a Mac Truck and a Mustang for Gabe. Thank you. Bye.

Edison Samuel Cox

P.S. If you are unable to bring me the Mac truck, I will be happy with the black Chevy truck.

...

Dear Santa,

I would like a big barbie house with a slide, and a computer, and computer chair, and stickers, and places for me to stick the stickers. it should be Ginormous!

Love,

LAURA

...

TO: SAnta

North Pole

from: Patty

Dear Santa, I'v been a good girl this year. I was woundering if i could get A camp mY Life doll, A IpaD, 11 half Size ring, A tall speacker (bluetooth) Merry Christmas. have a good holiday!

Love,

patty

...

EMMA

To

SAWTA

Dear Santa,

I would like a big rainbow Big Eyes. I would also like a big sticker book with all sors of stickers in it.

EMMA

...

Dear Santa,

I would like an LOL doll.

I also want a small rainnbow kitty Big Eyes. (with a horn)

And a big Ariel doll

Love, Ivy

...

FROM:

Kinslee

TO:

SANTA

The North Pole

DEAR SANTA

My name is Kinslee and I am 7 years old. My mommy and daddy said that I have been a really good girl this year. The things I would like for Christmas are:

- Ryans World Golden Egg

- Hatchimals WOW

- New Watch

- My Life Doll

- My Life Doll camper

- Necklaces

- Little Sister Barbies

Thank you Santa

Love,

KinSLee

...

FROM

Konrad

TO:

SANTA

The North Pole

DEAR SANTA

My name is Konrad and I am 1 year old. I've been a great boy this year. The things I would like for Christmas are:

- ball

- trucks

- blocks

- boots

- books

- airlplanes

Thank you Santa.

Love,

Konrad

...

To the North Pole

To: Santa & Jovie

from: Hannah

Dear Jovie,

I am so glad that you, Snowflake and Rudolph came back. How was Snowflake, Rudolph, Chippy, Mr. & Mrs. Claus, all the elves, all the reindeers and your day because my day is good, although people have going crazy about COVID-19, my school, and people fighting about who is black & who is white. I wish that Michael Jackson was alive so he can sing "It doesn't matter if your black or what", I wish everything was back to normal but its gonna be a long time for everything back to normal. I'm gonna ask 2 things from Santa Claus because since he giving toys to all the world, I'm not asking everything that I want, I don't want Santa to get tried,but anyway all I want for Christmas is Princess Alex plushy & Miss Misa plushy. If you don't know what it is, go on google and type shopwithmisa.com, then you will see what I wanted. I hope you and everyone else at the North Pole stay safe.

I love you!!!

Love,

Hannah

P.S. I drew 2 pictures

if you need to know which

toys I want.

...

The following letters are penned by the students in Kathy Tombley's second grade class at Junction Hill School.

Dear Santa,

My name is Kynlee. I am 8 years old and have been good this year. Here are a couple of ways I have been good. First, I have cleand outthe dishwasher. for mom and cleaned the liveingroom. I have also at school I have been relly good at school I try harder in school.

I want a violin and new play shows.

I need a new waterbottle new peclass.

I'll wear a new vest in my stocking.

I'll read some aNi DiAries.

Sincerely,

Kynlee

Dear Santa,

My name is Shyanne. I am 7 years old and have been good this year. Here are a couple of ways I have been good. First, I have cleaned my dogs kennel for my mom. I have also washed clothes for me my mom and dad.

I want a Baby Alive tat youcanfeed.

I need a pencil sharpener for school.

I'll wear a new Christmas dress.

I'll read a Christmes book.

Sincerely,

Shyanne

Dear Santa,

My name is Brantley. I am 8 years old and have been good this year. Here are a couple of ways I have been good. First, I have gave my dog food and water I always help my family. I have also cleaned my living room and some times I cook for my family.

I want a new piano for Christmas.

I need my family.

I'll wear my warm clothes.

I'll read Christmas books.

Sincerely,

Brantley

Dear Santa,

My name is Alden. I am 8 years old and have been good this year. Here are a couple of ways I have been good. First, I have fed my dogs dayle. I have also cuddled my cat daylie and fed it.

I want nerf guns.

I need toothbrushes.

I'll wear baby yoda pejas.

I'll read the wild robot.

Sincerely,

Alden

Dear Santa,

My name is Jesse. I am 7 years old and have been good this year. Here are a couple of ways I have been good. First, I have cleaned the living room. I have also feeded the cats.

I want a big truck toy.

I need a scarf.

I'll wear a jacket.

I'll read a animal book.

Sincerely,

Jesse

Dear Santa,

My name is Ronnie. I am 7 years old and have been good this year. Here are a couple of ways I have been good. First, I have fed my dogs. I have watered my dogs.

I want toy trains.

I need clothes.

I'll wear clothes.

I'll read books.

Sincerely,

Ronnie

Dear Santa,

My name is Sophie. I am 7 years old and have been good this year. Here are a couple of ways I have been good. First, I have cleaned my bedroom downstairs. I have also took care of my baby sister.

I want a phone.

I need clothes.

I'll wear pajamas.

I'll read The Night Before Christmas.

Sincerely,

Sophie

Dear Santa,

My name is connor. I am 7 years old and have been good this year. Here are a couple of ways I have been good. First, I have help my elf. I have also feed my cat an my dog.

I want gam for switch fortnight a Phone an a forweller.

I need shoes an hoodey.

I'll wear clothes.

I'll read hunting books.

Sincerely,

Connor

Dear Santa,

My name is Chevy. I am 8 years old and have been good this year. Here are a couple of ways I have been good. First, I have helped my mom. I have also helped my dad clean his deer last night.

I want some minutes on my phone.

I need clothes to were.

I'll wear Christmas clothes.

I'll read Santa books.

Sincerely,

Chevy

...

The following letters are penned by the students in Angela Wade's first grade class at Junction Hill School.

Dear Santa,

I would like a nerff gun.

From Frnklynn

Dear Santa,

I would like new toys, games, a new water bottle.

From Teagyn

Dear Santa,

My pet needs a new cage. I would like a iphone six. I would like a video game. My brother would like an iphone eight.

From Killian

Dear Santa,

I would like a 100 Christmas pencils. I would like a new phone. I would like another fish tank. I would like a stuff santa clause. I would like another nintendo switch.

From Zac

Dear Santa,

Jas likes a new headphones. Mom would like new shoes. Dad a new welder. Brendon would like a board. I would like a LOL.

From Harlee

Dear Santa,

I would like nintendo switch. I wish it would snow a lot! How do you make the toys?

From Warren

Dear Santa,

I would like a real microphone. I like you Santa. I would like a monster truck. I would like a phone. Thank you

From Severin

Dear Santa,

I would like nintendo switch and hot wheels and a mario lego and a scarf and a real electric guitar.

From Isaac

Dear Santa,

Hi Santa. I would like some beyblades. I need some running shoes.

From Ryken

Dear Santa,

How do your reindeer fly? I would like a nintendo switch, i phone 12 pro max, xbox 1, tv, dvd player.

From Kalan

Dear Santa,

I would like a LOL. I would like a JOJO Siwa watch. I woudl like a phone. My mom would like a new coffee. My dad would like a new coffee too. My brother would like a new speaker.

From Aaliyah

Dear Santa,

I would like ten Mario toys and I would like snow and a new phone!

From Blake

Dear Santa,

I would like a new nintendo switch. I want to learn how to make Gingerbread man. I want a tv, I want a iphone 12 pro max, and a Santa Clause hat.

From Jaxon

Dear Santa,

I would like a hoverboard. Make sure my dog and cat have food.

From Kaden

Dear Santa,

Santa, I want a phone please and I want sixteen LOLs please.

From Jade

Dear Santa,

I want Pokemon and I want my cat to have food and toys.

From Cohen

Dear Santa,

I would like a stuffed zebra.

From Carrington

...

The following letters are from the students in Cindy Roseman's afternoon 3-year-old class at Friendship Circle Preschool.

Dear Santa,

I would love Spiderman toys and Batman and big dinosaurs. Merry Christmas!

Love,

Cash

age 3

Dear Santa,

I would love a mermaid and baby Yoda. He is adorable! I hope he talks when I push his belly.

Love,

Marat

age 4

Dear Santa,

Can I have a doll that has pink hair and a mermaid? I like Grinch toys too! Merry Christmas!

Love,

Claire

age 4

Dear Santa,

I would love makeup and a flower mask. I need a phone too!

Love,

Kennedy

age 4

Dear Santa,

I would like a ballerina dress, lipstick, and a crown. I am going to give you a sock to keep you warm. I really want to fly in your sleigh!

Love,

Layla

age 4

Dear Santa,

I would like a snorkel to swim in the river, but first I have to swim under water. Also, a pet stuffed turtle with a cage.

Love,

Gracie

age 4

Dear Santa,

I would liek a purple bouncy ball because it is my Mom's favorite color and a shark that goes through water and mud.

Merry Christmas

Jase

age 3

Dear Santa,

May I have a computer, please? I would like another volleyball that is pink because I lost my other one and a baby doll.

Merry Christmas,

Charley

age 4

Dear Santa,

I would like Paw Patrol toys. Marshall is my favorite. I would like a bouncy ball and a rocket ship toy and Peppa Pig. I love Santa and Jesus!

Love,

Tucker

age 4

Dear Santa,

I would like Paw Patrol, like Rubble, Rocky and Zuma. I do not have them yet. I need some trucks too, all the trucks.

Bye,

Carter

age 3

Dear Santa,

I would love a skateboard that is blue, yellow and red. Also a Black Panther robot.

Bye,

Marshall

age 3

Dear Santa,

I would like Paw Patrol movies and a dump truck with big tires and one that light up.

Love,  Larsen

age 4

Dear Santa,  I would love a baby doll with pink clothes and a fake bottle. Also, I want clothes and shoes!

Love,

Mackenzie

age 3

...

The following letters are from the students in Cindy Roseman's morning 3-year-old class at Friendship Circle Preschool.

Dear Santa,

I want a farm set and a jar of tractors.

Your ffriend,

Easton

3 yrs.

Dear Santa,

I want Venom with the goo and his tongue swings all over the place. Building blocks. And science gogglees, science kit. And a Ironman costume with a mask. I love my momma and I love Santa.

Love your friend,

Ryker

4 yrs.

Dear Santa,

I want a new bike. And new crayons, a new eraser, a new firetruck. And then I want a new ambulance.

Merry Christmas and Birthday,

Jace

3 yrs.

Dear Santa,

Blaze, hot wheels, Wild Kratts.

monster truck

Love,

Caden

3 yrs.

Dear Santa,

I want you to bring me another truck that goes fast like my other one. And another truck. A t.v. A window.

From Liam,

3 yrs.

Dear Santa,

I want to tell you I love you. I want a pretend watch and phone. I want pretend presents.

Love,

Emmerson

3 yrs.

Dear Santa,

I want a remote control car. A cinderella dress.

Love,

Maebeline

3 yrs.

Dear Santa,

I want Anna for Christmas.

Love,

Beatrix

4 yrs.

Dear Santa,

I want presents! Big presents, princess presents, reindeer presens.

Your friend,

Everly

3 yrs.

Dear Santa,

I want a new bike. I want a new charger for my motorcycle.

Merry Christmas,

Briggs

4 yrs.

Dear Santa,

I want a bakhoe and maybe a helicopter witha remote. Maybe a tractor. Maybe a firetruck. Maybe a Transformer that talks. And 2 helicopters that will be red. And then maybe a tractor with a bucket, dumptrucks.

Merry Christmas,

Audie

4 yrs.

Dear Santa,

I want a Minnie Mouse car, make-up table.

Love,

Paylee

3 yrs.

...

The following letters are from the students in Cindy Roseman's afternoon 4-year-old class at Friendship Circle Preschool.

Dear Santa,

I'll be happy with whatever you bring me.

Your friend,

Pyper

4 yrs.

Dear Santa,

I want a real kitten. That's probably all.

Your friend,

Emma

5 yrs.

Dear Santa,

Have a good Christmas!

Thank you,

Eliza

5 yrs.

Dear Santa,

I want a new camera, stuffy unicorn that's rainbow and has black spots. It's in Eminence, where my Nanna and Grandpa Mike lives. I want a new Barbie. i want a new shoes. Have a good flight on Christmas Eve.

Love,

Emory (and Max too)

4 yrs.

Dear Santa,

Presents that Santa gives. Santa is life. Santa has a big heart. I want, um, Tangled Castle. Santa love your reindeer.

Love,

Reece

4 yrs.

Dear Santa,

I would love to get a lovely toy like a black box with a key to lock my Happy Meal toys up. My little brother likes to get into my stuff.

See ya,

Sutton

age 5

Dear Santa,

I would like a real parrot, a bunch of fidget spinners, and some Pokemon figures. Oh yea, also a hamster!

Love,

Cade

age 4

Dear Santa,

I would like to ask you for a Christmas tree in my basement, a coyote snake, and an army off dinosaurs with a fire-breathing dragon. Also, some keys and a candy cane with M&Ms on the bottom!

Love,

Landry

age 4

...

The following letters are from the students in Cindy Roseman's morning 4-year-old class at Friendship Circle Preschool.

Dear Santa,

I would like Pop Tarts and chocolate candy. I would love a trampoline and a pail and bucket to build a sand castle at the beach. I love you, Santa!

Love,

Juniper

age 4

Dear Santa,

I would like a robot with a controller. I woudl like a radiio so I can listen to the news. Also, another Paw Patrol puzzle!

Love,

Elliot

age 4

Dear Santa,

I would like candy canes, lots of chocolate, and balloons. I would like ice cream, a camera, and a baby kangaroo. A computer would be nice, too!

Love,

Charlie

age 4

Dear Santa,

I would like a beautiful baby doll, M&Ms , a car track for Oliver, and a ducky!

Bye,

Sloan

age 4

Dear Santa,

I would like a Imaginext Pirate ship.

By Nate

age 5

Dear Santa,

I want a corner kitchen, then a grill, a radio, and then a jewelry box. Then I kinda want a family puzzle. That's all.

Love,

Eleanor

age 5

Dear Santa,

I want chocolate. We need big candy canes.

Love

James

age 4

Dear Santa,

I want gifts. I want gifts for my dad.

Love,

Rohen,

age 5

Dear Santa,

I love Santa. I miss you so much. Thank you for letting me take pictures of you, me, reindeer, and the sleigh. Thank you ffor my hug. I want a pooping flamingo, a Baby Alive & a pregnant Barbie. And my own t.v.

Love Finley

5 yrs.

Dear Santa,

I want things for Mom and Dad. I don't know what I want for Christmas.

Love,

Ruby

4 yrs.

Dear Santa,

I want a electric scooter. I want you to come on Christmas. Why don't you come to the Christmas program, I will give you a mask. I want my own, new Ipod. Santa I like the presents you give us. I would like to see you come to school. I love you! Bye!

From Claire

5 yrs.

Dear Santa,

I love you! I love your sleigh. I like your suit everyday. Everyday I love your reindeer. Can you bring me a BB gun? I like Rudolph. I want a computer, desk, chair for my deska nd rocking chairs and a coffee cup for myself. I want you to paint it rainbow with my name on it.

See ya later,

Cameron

4 yrs.

Dear Santa,

I like you! I want a little, water, baby dinosaur.

Love,

Jude

5 yrs.

Dear Santa,

I want a monster truck with big tires. Marshmallows. Some broccoli. Carrots. Some apples. And some strawberries. And toys.

Love,

Waylon

4 yrs.

...

The following letters are written by the students in Ashley Vannada's kindergarten class at Howell Valley School.

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like nintendo switch.

From, EJ. G.

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like a reborn doll and a big Plushy animal.

From, Terrah H.

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like a remote contrhrol (control) T-Rex.

From, Greyson H.

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like a swing set and baby that grows.

From, Charlie C.

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like a unicorn and a swing set.

From, Jazlie C.

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like cake and a switch.

From, Landon D.

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like yunuckorns (unicorns) bady (and) a candcanei (candy cane).

From, Natalia N.

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like a Ariel that sins doll (doll that sings).

From, Carlee M.

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like nintendo switch and a hoverd (hoverboard)!

From, Gannon P.

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like a toy army tank That shoots.

From Grant H.

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would likebaby doll and accessories

From, Amber L.

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like hot wheels

From, Colt C.

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like a stuffed kitty.

From, Gracie H.

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like Hot wheels!

From, Sailor D.

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like horse toy and tree house.

From, Eden K.

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like a Elsa doll.

From, Tori B.

...

From:

Sterling

To:

SANTA

The North Pole

DEAR SANTA,

My name is Sterling and I am 3 years old. I've been a good boy this year. The things I want for Christmas are:

- A big toy gun

- Toy motorcycles

- Dinosaur toys

- Hot Wheels

- Boots

- Army stuff.

Thank yyou Santa

Love

Sterling

...

Dear Santa,

I want a camping Barbie, playdoh, new shoes with lights, watermelon back-pack, Minie-mouse kitchen for Mimi's housee, make-up and a candy-cane please. I've been good at school. I learned my 12 months of the year. I'm gonna go play now.

Love, Penelope

4 yrs. old

Dear Santa,

I give you my uggies (pacifiers) to give to babies for extra toys. I want Spider Man pew-pew, Spider man big bedroom. I've been good.

Love, Hamilton

3 yrs. old

...

TO: Sata in the north pole

from: Bryce

Armstrong (Street)

Christmas list

Love Bryce

Love Santa

1 tablit or crom Book for school

2 Barbies

3 Slime

4 Diary

5 stuff anmails

6 elsa and unu toys

7 Candy

8 hope my papa ant disapowted in me

9 craf suplis

10 slime suplis

11 babie acsaseres

12 babie Doll House

13 Hover Bord

christmas list

...

GARY KEISTER

WEST PLANTS, MO

65775

SANTA CLUSE

P.O. BOX [redacted]

WEST PLANTS, MO

65775

GARY'SDVD MOVIES and GARY'S BLU-RAY MOVIES FOR CHRISTMAS LIST

1. CLASSIC AN AMERICAN TAIL 1 ON NEW BLU-RAY

2. CLASSIC THELITTLEMERMAID 1 THE WHTIET BOX ON NEWDVD2019.

3. THE LITTLE MERMAD 2/ARIEL'S BEGEINGS ON 2-DVD PACK 2019, THE BLUE BOX.

4. THE LITTLE MERMAID 2/ARIEL'S BEGEINGS ON 3-BLU-RAY PACK THE BLUE BOX 2019 ON BLUE ONE.

5. AN AMERICAN TAIL 3: THE TREASURE OF MAHATTAAN ISLAND ON DVD.

...

FOR: GARY.

FROM: SANTA CLUSE.

SANTA CLUSE GOING TO GET 3 MOVIES, CLASSIC AN AMERICAN TAIL 1 Blu-Ray, THE LITTLE MERMAID THE WHITE '1-ONE' THE NEW DV, AND THE LITTLE MERMAID 2/ARIEL'SBEGINNINGS 3-BLUE-RAY PACK THE BLUE '1-ONE' THENEWBLUE-RAY FOR GARY FROM SANTA CLUSE ON A MAIL BOX IT'S FROM AMAZON.COM

FOR, GARY

FROM, SANTA CLUSE

...

The following letters are written by the students in Janiece Wilbanks' kindergarten class at West Plains Elementary School.

Dear Santa,

I want chocolate hearts, a candy cane, and a toy train.

Love, Michael Kirkendoll

Dear Santa,

I want a stuffed animal cat and a star poem and a pet dog.

Love, Nevaeh Driskell

Dear Santa,

Can you come when it's Christmas? I want a baby doll, and a barbie, and I want a horsey.

Love, Aubrie Bullock

Dear Santa,

I want a claw machine.

Love, Liam Mitchell

Dear Santa,

I want an LOL doll that is big.

Love, Brynlee Kinder

Dear Santa,

I just love you very much because you give us toys. I want a pet dragon, and a toy dragon, and a monster truck for Tucker.

Love, Samarra Gathright

Dear Santa,

I want a gumball machine, and a race car with a remote control, and I want Fortnight toys.

Love, Jacoby Stokes

Dear Santa,

I want a big Barbie dream house.

Love, Marnie Cooper

Dear Santa,

I want an airplane.

Love, Bentlee Due

Dear Santa,

I love you! I want a dog.

Love, Ciara Gerdes

Dear Santa,

I would want a bat bot because that is my most favorite toy. I also want a minion toy from the Minion movie.

Love, Edward Johnson

Dear Santa,

I want a doll set.

Love, Jaycee Moore

Dear Santa,

I want a hot wheel garage and a dump truck.

Love, Cooper Shipley

Dear Santa,

I want an xbox, and monster trucks, and sand.

Love, Emmitt Smith

Dear Santa,

I love you. I don't know what I want for Christmas.

Love, Abigail Wilson

Dear Santa,

I want a gumball.

Love, Gabe White

Dear Santa,

I want Among Us and Cuphead toys and a monster truck.

Love, Jax Lair

Dear Santa,

I want a motorcycle, and I want Santa toys, and a tree house.

Love, Trell Crawford

Dear Santa,

I want a doll and a doll house.

Love, Kinnley Barks

Dear Santa,

I want matching shoes with my brother and my mom.

Love, Alexa Garcia

Dear Santa,

I like reindeers. I want a drone.

Love, Alrik Johnson

...

The following letters are written by the students in Jennifer Skeeters' first grade class at West Plains Elementary School.

Dear Santa,

How is Mrs. Claus? doing. I wanta bunny and a robot. You mack me happy.

Love, Cecily Anne

Dear Santa, I want a toy gun and sword toy gun and an ushosppl foo my brothr.

Love, Adrian

Dear Santa,

How are you dowing to day? How are my elfs? downing i want a pet bunny.

Love, Kate

Dear Santa,

How is Mrs. Claues? I what LoLs and Barbies! How are my elfs?

I what art stuf!

I hope you have a good cristmis.

I what close.

Bring Chrissy a ipad and get Kayden a Baskt ball.

I what a snugi dog and barBie close.

Love, Kynlee

Dear Santa,

Are yor randeer nis?I wnt a cat for Crismis.I loveyou

I love yur rander.

Love, Abbigail.

Dear Santa,

Can I hav

a af set gun for cism.

How are hte ELF? Wut is your favari cake?

Love, Gunner

Dear Santa,

How is Mrs.Claus? I want ten Among us peple and three Impsters. I love your sled.

Love,Kenton

Dear Santa,

Hi Santa! I love you.

I wot a toy Dragon.

How R your Reinbir. Bye!

and I wot a toy Fum

Among us and Ingoster.

Love, Hudson

Dear Santa,

How are your rendeer? I wat a shotgun pLease.

breenge mY mom a piStol.

Love, Caiden

Dear Santa,

I love you because you are awesam. I wonta big traplen.

Howare you doing?

Love, Mya.

Dear Santa,

How are you elfs I want a houferbourde and a nerf gun and a shotgun bring Avree a puppy too.

Love, Henry

Dear Santa,

How are Your elsfs doing? For ChristmaS I Want a ToY mohStr and a toy car and remowt conchrl robot.

Love, Drew

Dear Santa,

What is your favorit Cooke?

Will you dI me dimondand emerald andan tv?

I lov u.

Love, Caisyn

Dear Santa,

How are you doing? I want a hwerbord. Pless cen I hav a non tondo Swich.

Love, Willie

Dear Santa,

I want a four wheeler.

Love, Adorean

Dear Santa,

Please giv me a Amoungus caractr and helo nabr. I lov you.

Love, Mark

Dear Santa,

How are you dowing? I whant a dog. How are my elfs.

Will you get Kayden bed. get Chrissy a ball. I whant books and close and dresis.

Love, Kynlee.

...

The following letters are written by the students in Amy Hall's first grade class at West Plains Elementary School.

Dear Santa,

I want you to come every year and be my friend.

Love,

Kyrah

Dear Santa,

I want army men, army man suit, toy guns, toy knives, police suit, police toys.

Love,

Jackson

Dear Santa,

I want the candy in the box.

Love,

Ronin

Hello Santa,

I am Liam. I love you Santa. Santa, I want a puppy, a bendy costume and a big T Rex stuffed animal for Christmas. Please and thank you. Bye-bye, Santa.

I love you

Dear Santa,

I would like snow for Christmas and a fingerling.

Love,

Julyauna

Dear Santa,

I would like LEGO Starwars.

Love,

Elijah

Dear Santa,

I would like Barbie dolls and a fake make-up kit.

Love,

Ana

Dear Santa,

What I want for Christmas is an iPhone 12 and a baby doll that looks real and please make it a boy. And I want a letter from YOU from how Snowflake is doing and I want another Smart Doll and a t-shirt with you on it and a Barbie Doll house. I love you.

Merry Christmas!

Esme

Dear Santa,

This year for Christmas I would like you to bring my dog Rubble a big steak for Christmas. Also if you could bring me and my sister a baby kitten that would be awesome. I would also love to have some snow so I can have a snow day.

Love,

James

ps, I've been really good this year unlike my little sister .

Dear Santa,

I would like a dollhouse and a baby doll and a dog.

Love,

Adaleah

Dear Santa,

Sometimes me and my brother fight and sometimes we're nice to each other, but we always share our toys so we want to get more! Merry Christmas

Love,

Jada

Dear Santa,

Please bring me a real-life unicorn.

Love,

Stella

...

The following letters are written by the students in Amber Galiher's kindergarten class at West Plains Elementary School.

Dear Santa,

How are the elves doing? I hope you are having a great time. I would like a new pair of shoes. I would like them to be yellow and red. We don't have a chimney so please come in through the door!

Love,

Dagen

Dear Santa,

What is your favorite reindeer? Mine is Rudolph. I would like a lego set. I hope you have a wonderful Christmas.

Love,

Bennett

Dear Santa,

I love you Santa. I want an electric skateboard. Please go through the roof. I hope you like my cookies and have a wonderful Christmas!

Love,

Titus

Dear Santa,

I love Santa and his elves. I want a stuffed animal. I love our country!

Love,

Jaxon

Dear Santa,

I want to give you cookies for Christmas. Christmas is my favorite time of year! I want more LOLs for Christmas. Don't forget I will be at my Grandma and Grandpa's house.

Love,

Ella

Dear Santa,

I love when you bring us presents. I want a toy doll. I want a barbie dream house and a computer. I hope you have a wonderful year.

Love,

Kaelyn

Dear Santa,

I see you stinky on the roof. Phew! Santa please bring me 10 hundred presents. Can have 100 dollars? Santa I love you!

Love,

Blaire

Dear Santa,

I am thankful for you Santa. I want a deer and a Santa.

Love,

Garret

Dear Santa,

I love you dear Santa! I want a phone and a charger and I also want an elf. I want you to think that I have been good.

Love,

Journey

Dear Santa,

I love you Santa! I want a unicorn set. I have been very good.

Love,

Elaina

Dear Santa,

Have a great Christmas! I want a new JoJo doll and for my sister she would like a baby Yodi robot that actually looks like baby Yodi. He is so cute.

Love,

Eva

Dear Santa,

I want Nike shoes and Pokemon cards for Christmas. I hope you are doing well Santa.

Love,

Nathaniel

Dear Santa,

I want a dirt bike and please bring me it. Bring it to the front door. Santa you stink really bad but so does my dad!

Love,

Grayson

Dear Santa,

I want a new Barbie dream house and a camper. I really want a new puppy. I love you Santa.

Love,

Baylee

Dear Santa,

I like Santa. I want a car for Christmas. I want army guys.

Love,

Nash

Dear Santa,

I have been good. I want an American Girl doll. I want a phone. Your reindeer are cute!

Love,

Madison

Dear Santa,

I love you Santa! I will be giving you cookies. I have been very good!

Love,

James

Dear Santa,

I hope you have a good Christmas. I want a skateboard for Christmas and an American Girl Doll. I don't have a chimney so you can go through my door.

Love,

Ellie

...

The following letters are written by the students in Suzanna Kimes' first grade class at Fairview School.

Dear Santa,

I would like a rocking horse and a foot massager.

Love,

Bella

Dear Santa,

I would like of fam (farm) for Christmas!

Love,

Kali

Dear Santa,

I would like some toys for like a snow globe and a pet owl and a pritte snow flke and a horse for Christmas.

From Shaelynn

Dear Santa,

I want an M,P,3 Playr, sun glasis, hot wel (wheels) set, football glvs (gloves), and a jrone (drone) plese for Christmas.

From,

Adam

Dear Santa,

I would like a nrfe (Nerf) gun tank, and lejins of zeldu gam (Legends of Zelda game), and a rmot cin thl majik trak (remote control magic track) car for Christmas!

Love,

Jax W.

Dear Santa,

I would like a tobee (Tobi watch) and a snipr (sniper) and a pyeno (piano) and a hufrbord (hover board) for Christmas!

Love,

Elias

Dear Santa,

I would like a OMG (OMG doll) for Christmas!

Love,

Chloe

Dear Santa,

I would likk a hardrb (hover board) for Christmas! and a howistrack (race track) and a brdick (dirt bike) and a fish and a nrf das (Nerf darts).

Love you,

Colt

Dear Santa,

I would like a electric peeyano (piano) electric skooter for Christmas!

Love,

Aaron

Dear Santa,

I would like a Dr Bik (dirt bike) for Christmas!

Love,

Ripkin

Dear Santa, I want a prisus karich (princess carriage) for Christmas!

Love,

Pieper

Dear Santa,

I would like Ahuverbord ( a hover board) for Christmas!

Love,

Lola

Dear Santa,

I would like a horse for Christmas!

Love you,

Lexi

Dear Santa,

I would like 8 cats, 20 dogs, I buny, 2 fishs, 18 dolphins, a eagles, 6 mises (mice), 3 terdls for Christmas!

Love, Rickie

Dear Santa,

I would like tomugoche dragon plar (Tamagotchi dragon player) fever pupe (forever puppy x-box 3-6, and indutindowich (Nintendo Switch) for Christmas!

Love,

Brycen

Dear Santa,

I would like a tablit, and a drone for Chistmas!

Love,

Gage

Dear Santa,

I would like play steashin (station) 5 and bugsnax (bug snax game) for Christmas.

Love,

Jax D.

...

The following letters are written by the students in Ashlea Adams' first grade class at West Plains Elementary School.

Dear Santa- Hal is rodoff been? Can I have jurassic prc lagos please? Your friend, Rowan Martin

Dear Santa- I wat please a rel hors. your friend, William Hart

Dear Santa- Santa are elf is back. Santa wut cuckes do you like? Santa is it gouring to snow? Santa hor are your elf? Santa please can you giteg me Lol dol? your friend, Avery Feller

Dear Santa, Santa I am good at make shugr cuces and you will get millke. I wut a toy magnets. your friend, Kasen Hufstedler

Dear Santa, Mi elf awas hids smear. Sile mi elf. Please breg me a brd and some LOLs and a beem and ples breg me 1 dol and pleas breg me a trcos car. your friend, Kamrynn Crawford

Dear Santa, I wunt a skatbrd and a huvrbird. your friend, Kalven Thompson

Dear Santa, Can I haf a arse kar? Are you kumin at niet? Your friend, Skyler Ebert

Dear Santa, I benn good. Can i please have a toy batmand and a dog. your friend, Jaxon Stewart

Dear Santa, How ar you dueg? Can I please hav a baby dog? Your friend, Louis Garcia

Dear Santa, I wunt to now wut the norfpl is like. Plees will you giv me sweeg? I wunt a tabil to and plees will you giv me a elf to plees. Your friend, Alexis LaChance

Dear Santa, How is the north pole doing? Is it cold? I want a nrf gun. your friend, Cash Tidwell

Dear Santa, I am a good boy. I want a bike. your friend, Richie Wilson

Dear Santa, How is red nows the reeder doeg? Please will you breg me a big hrshes? love, Paisyn collins

Dear Santa, I have bin great and I did a lot of stuf like genger bread houses. Can I please have 100 staberts please? Your friend, Landen Rockwell

Dear Santa, How is your wiphe Santa? Can I has a doll please? love. Darby Rutledge

Dear Santa, Is it going to snow? All I want for Cristmus is my loveing family. your friend, Sadie Hughes

Dear Santa, How is rodoff is he doe good? Please can hav a mackup sand for me? your friend, Zoey Gardner

Dear Santa, How are you and rodof doweg this yer? Can I please hav a hovrbord, now beeds, hachamls, LOLs, books, robot cat that acs like a rel cat and it dusint charj. your friend, Elaina Parrott

...

The following letters are written by the students in Sara Tucker's fourth grade class at West Plains Elementary School.

Dear Santa,

For christmas 5 mini suprise and a new Phone and lols and new clothing. I want want new shoes and alot of presents with my sisters and a hover board, and snow. merry christmas thank for everthing

Love,

Ayla smith

Dear Santa,

For Christmas this year I would like my aunt to be safe, same with my grandma. Please give the homeless a good Christmas and that they love and be grateful.

Love,

Rebecca

Dear Santa,

For Christmas this year I would like a new hoverboard, a new phone and a Christmas dress. I have been a good girl this year please reply back.

Merry Christmas

Love,

Chevelle

Dear Santa,

For Christmas this year I would like MiniBrands, an Ipad,Sharpies, Pens, Doll cloths, a hairbrush, and some posters. I have been a very good girl this year. I hope you and Mrs. Claus are ok.

Thank you so much!

Love,

Addison Colbert

Dear Santa,

For Christmas this year can you pleases bring me new ice skates, a teloscope, and some lego sets? I have been a good boy/student this year. I hope you and Mrs. Claus are safe and healthy! Merry Christmas!

Love,

Tristan Allen

Dear Santa,

Could you please bring me a phone, Hale guys, a computer (with Minecraft), lego Minecraft sets, and a Nintindo swich? Thank you very much for toys, PS5 toys, and I've been a good boy.

Love,

Levi Baker.

Dear Santa,

For Christmas this year I would like a Harry Poter mystery wand, slime, and paint stuff. I have been a very good girl this year. I hope you and Mrs. claus are safe and healthy! Thanks for everything!

Makenzie phay

Dear Santa,

For Christmas this year I would love a beanie, a beanie boo, my own iPad,more clothes, computer, next year a elf on the shelf, and the dogman series. I want to thank you and your elves for everything.

Love,

Kiley King

Dear Santa,

Could you please bring me a ps 5, mystery pokemon box, elf, Santa hat, and a computer. I have been a very good boy this year. I hope you and Mrs. Claus are sae and healthy.

thaks for every thing.

Love,

Bryston

Dear Santa,

For christmas this year I would like 5 turtles and aturtle set up. I have been a very good boy this year. I hope you and Mrs. claus are safe and healthy, thanks for everything.

Merry chrismas!

Love,

Bentley Waldo

Dear Santa,

For Christmas this year I would like a girl elf on the shelf, a boy elf on the shelf, and a phone. I hope that you can send me the elf's before Christmas day. I hope you have a Merry Christmas!

Love,

Hailey

Dear Santa,

For Christmas this year I would like a pony, baby sister, and a sewing kit. I have been a very good girl/big sister/student. I hope you have a happy holidays! XOXO

Love,

Jovie James

...

The following letters are written by the students in Rebecca Phipps' fourth grade class at West Plains Elementary School.

Dear Santa,

This year I would like a new tablet, a watch, a reamote control car, a big stufft bear,and a lot of candy, and anoterone is a fore weeler. Finily a tv and a ps4. I wish you a merry christmas and to you a good night.

Love,

Jacob D Rudes

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would Like a Oculus vr set 2, a new tablet screen (because mine broke). I would also enjoy an art desk to drawn on so it will improve my drawings a lot! Merry Christmas!  Love,

Ivy Asher

Dear Santa,

For christmas this year I want a Oculus and army guys to keep my collection going. Have a good christmas tell the rain deer I said hi.

Love,

Noah

Dear Santa,

This year I would like a hoverboard and the beyblad spyzah requie. I hope you have a good day please and thank's. I have been a very good boy this year.

Love,

Harvey

Dear Santa,

For Christmas this year I would like a boxfull o robux gift cards that are 800-1600 robux not intoatal. The rest you can pick for me. I might not have been that good this year though.

Love,

Audrianna Moore

Dear Santa,

For christma this year I would lik a new Ipad. I am specific by the way so I would like an I pad Air and a oodie please. Also, I have been a very good girl this year.

p.s. Thank you for all the Presents in the past.

Love, Payton

Dear Santa,

For Christmas this year I would like bathboms, PJ's/socks, and shoes. I have been a very good girl this year. Thank you for everything.

Love,

Natalie

Dear Santa,

For cristmas I would like all of the elastic fighters, a phone and $1000,0000,000,00 Dollar's for Cristmas. Please! Hope You have a great cristmas and hope you and Mis is helthy.

Love,

Derrick. Bruffert

Dear Santa,

For Christmas this year I would like hotwheels, a new hoodie, Catnip for kitties, Madden 19 video game, boots for winter, and that is all.Merry Christmas! Stay healthy, be safe, and have a good wonderful day.

Love,

Cameron Orton

Dear Santa,

This Christmas I would like a mini motorcycle/dirt bike. Also I hAve been very good this year.

Asa,

Mrs. phipps

Mrs. Tucker

West Plains MO ELM.

Dear Santa, can you surprise me this year. I don't need anything this year.

Love,

David

Dear Santa,

For Christmas this year I would like a play station 5, a I phone, and a gaming setup. I have been a really good boy this year. Hope you have a good life.

Love,

Brayden

Dear Santa,

For Christmas this year I want a new computer and a new phone, and I want new boots and I want new books and I hope you and Mrs. Clous saed safe

Love, Haeden warren

Dear Santa,

I would like a Mars Converter, a hot wheel, and a new phone. I hope you guys stay healthy.

Love,

Joseph. Shorter

Dear Santa,

How are the reindeer in the north pole? Do they like carrots or cookies? Santa I hope youre doinng okay. All I really want this year is a Taco bell gift card. Merry Christmas and a happy new year.

Love, Evalyn

Dear Santa,

For Christmas this year I would really like 5 tickets to Disney World and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate for Nintindo Swich. Thank you! Also, is Rodolph an offical reindeer? Thanks!

Love,

carter

...

The following letters are written by the students in Mandy Harrison's kindergarten class at Fairview School.

Dear Santa,

I would love a Lego Ninjago Set, Robot Lego Set, a play bird that can do what you say, and a comfy blanket for my mom. Thanks Santa!

Love, Owen B.

Dear Santa,

I would love a LOL Doll, camera, and head phones. Thanks Santa!

Love, Emma B.

Dear Santa,

I would like a new Rainbocorn toys and a Barbie Set. Thanks you so much Santa!

Love, Emily C.

Dear Santa,

I would love a gray dinosaur and Legos. I love you Santa!

Love, Aaron H.

Dear Santa,

I would like a Teddy Bear and my mom to have a big snuggly pillow. Thank you Santa!

Love, Jacob H.

Dear Santa,

I want some Barbie Dolls and I would like slime. Thank you Santa!

Love, Kyndal H.

Dear Santa,

I would love a Lego Ninjago Set, Robot Lego Set, a play bird that can do what you say, and a comfy blanket for my mom. Thanks Santa!

Love, Owen B.

Dear Santa,

I want some racecars and a Monster Truck. Thank you Santa.

Love, Kai M.

Dear Santa,

I would like 2 toy knives and toy guns. Thank you so much!

Love, Carsyn N.

Dear Santa,

I would love a big tower from Paw Patrol and a Monster Truck. Thank you for being so nice!

Love, Eli N.

Dear Santa,

I want Legos and monster trucks please. Thank you Santa.

Love, Kashon P.

Dear Santa,

I want a baby and some fake food for her. I would also love this dog from Walmart. I love you Santa & Mrs. Claus. I also love my Elf Chippy.

Love, Crimson P.

Dear Santa,

I would love a phone and a Sonic the Hedgehog Set. Thank you Santa.

Love, Gavin R.

Dear Santa,

I want a Nerf Blaster and a PJ set for my brother Kai. I also would love a real phone. Santa I hope you have a great day. I hope you have a wonderful Christmas Night. Thanks Santa.

Love, Matti S.

Dear Santa,

I would love Slime and Legos for Christmas. I also would like a Robot Dog. Santa I really like you so much because you are good.

Love, Jacob S.

Dear Santa,

I would love a Barbie and Barbie Clothes. I like Hatchimals where you rub their heart and it opens. I would like to get my dad some flowers. I really love you Santa.

Love, Lillie T.

Dear Santa,

I would love a Barbie and a toy Rainbow. Thanks Santa!

Love, Brayli W.

Dear Santa,

I would like a remote control car. I would also like a race car track. Thanks Santa!

Love, Roman W.

Dear Santa,

I would like Legos, X-Box and a toy toaster. I have been so nice to my brother.

Love, Eric

...

The following letters are written by the students in Adriane Wooderson's first grade class at West Plains Elementary School.

Dear Santa,

I have been good. Can I have a stuffed animal? I want a Santa toy please, please, please!

Love,

Jude Sanders

Dear Santa,

I want a bike. I have been good.

Love,

Taleigh Parrish

Dear Santa,

I have been good this year. I want toys, light up charger, coloring books, and colors like markers and crayons. Thank you!

Love,

Khloe Swims

Dear Santa,

I want a Barbie doll and a toy dog and scrunchies and hair clips.

From,

Anna Marie Makhtany

Dear Santa,

I have been very good so can I have a four wheeler?

Love,

Bentley Stepp

Dear Santa,

I have been good and what I want is a new computer and tablet.

Love,

Sabella Collins

Dear Santa,

I want a four wheeler. I love Santa Claus.

Love,

Kaihler Parrish

Dear Santa,

I want a cat. I also want a soccer ball and a silicone doll. I also want a big dog.

Love,

Erika Martin

Dear Santa,

I want a pet unicorn. I also want a new phone and a phone charger. Can I please have fun things?

Love,

April Tripp

Dear Santa,

I’ve been good. I want a Jo Jo Seewa American girl doll.

Love,

Evelyn Brown

Dear Santa,

Hey Santa, how are the elves doing? I know Rudolph is doing good. Please bring me a remote control bull rider and a pair of chaps. Thank you!

Your Pal,

Kasen Brown

Dear Santa,

I’ve been good. I want two of the same babies.

Love,

Zoey Kostelnik

Dear Santa,

I want a nerf gun. I’ve been good. I love Santa Claus. I want an iphone.

Love,

Jacob Williams

Dear Santa,

I have been good this year. What I want is a tank for Christmas. Are you real, Santa? Please answer the question.

Love,

Preston Jackson

Dear Santa,

I want a pet baby puppy. I miss my pet named Lucy.

Love,

Lilly Puckett

Dear Santa,

Santa, you are a good man. I want a baby doll. I want a computer.

Love,

Brooklyn Buchinsky

Dear Santa,

I want a remote control and a robot that can stand on its head.

Love,

Kolby Bell

Dear Santa,

I want a kitten for Christmas. I was good. I want to go in Santa’s sleigh!

Love,

Andrey Gerasimov

Dear Santa,

I want a Pokemon card. I’ve been good.

Love,

Bradley Stubbs

...

The following letters are written by the students in Lisa Kimbrough's second grade class at Junction Hill School.

Dear Santa,

My name is Devin. I am seven years old and I have been good this year. Here are a couple of ways I have been good. First, I have done chores in my classes. I have also done lots of chores at my house. I want Legos. I need new shoes. I’ll wear matching pajamas. I’ll read Dog Man books.

Love,

Devin

Dear Santa,

My name is Kolten. I am seven years old and I have been good this year. Here are a couple of ways I have been good. First, I have been helping my mom. I have also fed my cats. I want a PS4. I need a basketball. I’ll wear pajamas. I’ll read Christmas books.

Love,

Kolten

Dear Santa,

My name is Jackie. I am seven years old and I have been good this year. Here are a couple of ways I have been good. First, I have cleaned my room many times. I have also been taking care of my brother. I want a PS5. I need a bow and arrow. I’ll wear a sweater. I’ll read nothing.

Love,

Jackie

Dear Santa,

My name is Madilynn. I am eight years old and I have been good this year. Here are a couple of ways I have been good. First, I have been nice to my brother. I have also been working hard in math. I want a phone. I need chocolate. I’ll wear Rudolph pajamas. I’ll read elf books.

Love,

Madilynn

Dear Santa,

My name is Koy. I am eight years old and I have been good this year. Here are a couple of ways I have been good. First, I have fed horses when my dad told me. I have also read my Bible. I want a trampoline. I need new baseball glove. I’ll wear pajamas. I’ll read Christmas books.

Love,

Koy

Dear Santa,

My name is Danny. I am seven years old and I have been good this year. Here are a couple of ways I have been good. First, I have cleaned my room after my shower. I have also kept the classroom clean by sweeping. I want a 4-wheeler. I need new shoes. I’ll wear my pajamas. I’ll read Christmas books.

Love,

Danny

Dear Santa,

My name is Alden. I am seven years old and I have been good this year. Here are a couple of ways I have been good. First, I have helped my little brother. I have also helped my teacher clean my classroom. I want a cross bow. I need a shotgun. I’ll wear Christmas pajamas. I’ll read Christmas books.

Love,

Alden

Dear Santa,

My name is Ethan. I am seven years old and I have been good this year. Here are a couple of ways I have been good. First, I have worked hard at school. I have also helped my little brother clean his room. I want a 4-wheeler. I need a new hunting cap. I’ll wear Jurassic World pajamas. I’ll read a Christmas book.

Love,

Ethan

Dear Santa,

My name is Gracie. I am seven years old and I have been good this year. Here are a couple of ways I have been good. First, I have helped my friends push in their chair. I have also helped do the dishes. I want coal. I need tape. I’ll wear unicorn gloves. I’ll read Elf of the Shelf books.

Love,

Gracie

Dear Santa,

My name is Kadie. I am eight years old and I have been good this year. Here are a couple of ways I have been good. First, I have been helping my mom and dad. I have also been helping watch my little brother. I want slime. I need a blanket. I’ll wear Christmas clothes. I’ll read a Christmas book.

Love,

Kadie

Dear Santa,

My name is Reed. I am seven years old and I have been good this year. Here are a couple of ways I have been good. First, I have kept my room clean. I have also helped my teacher pick up. I want a truck and trailer with farm animals. I need a pair of red boots. I’ll wear Ninja Turtle pajamas. I’ll read Humpty Dumpty fell off a wall.

Love,

Reed

Dear Santa,

My name is Lane. I am eight years old and I have been good this year. Here are a couple of ways I have been good. First, I have been dusting for my mom. I have also helped my mom cook and bake. I want a metal Army helmet. I need toys. I’ll wear size 8 jeans. I’ll read the Bible.

Love,

Lane

...

The following letters are written by the students in Gina Smith's first grade class at West Plains Elementary School.

Dear Santa,

I want new games. Batman 3.

Cylus

Dear Santa,

I want a violin. I hope you are doing well.

Love,

Zane

Dear Santa,

I want a crusher, track, and the fastest ant.

Love,

Jeff

Dear Santa,

I love you so much. I want a princess doll.

Love,

Chloe

Dear Santa,

I want a lot of piggies, owls, and bears.

Love,

Kayleigh

Dear Santa,

I miss you! I would like LOL dolls.

Love,

Katherine

...

The following letters are written by the students in Ashley Bray's kindergarten class at Fairview School.

Dear Santa,

I want a ballerina skirt.

Love, Agnes

Dear Santa,

I want a Barbie farm.

Love, Alivia

Dear Santa,

I want a Barbie dream house with a purple slide and an elevator.

Love, Ava

Dear Santa,

I would like drums.

Love, Bree

Dear Santa,

I want a phone.

Love, Bryan

Dear Santa,

I want a unicorn.

Love, Emmalynn

Dear Santa,

I would like an Xbox Series X.

Love, Mac

Dear Santa,

I would like a knife.

Love, Matt

Dear Santa,

I want a Freeze Tiger.

Love, Mia

Dear Santa,

I want a microphone.

Love, Rylie

Dear Santa,

I want a pet that opens the box by itself.

Love, Remi

Dear Santa,

I want a horse.

Love, Kaili

Dear Santa,

I want an Xbox 1.

Love, Trapper

Dear Santa,

I want a snowboard.

Love, Warren

Dear Santa,

I want a robot.

Love, Winston

Dear Santa,

I want more toy food.

Love, Jack

Dear Santa,

I would like a snowboard and skateboard.

Love, Camdyn

...

The following are from the students in Anna Berry's kindergarten class at West Plains Elementary School.

Axl Becker: Skateboard, a toy truck, and candy in my stocking

Caleb Byrd: Army set, dinosaurs, a lego Jurassic world set

Castiel Drumright: A corn plushy, cabbage plushy, and sweet peas plushy

Hayden Dunigan: A little car, a teddy bear, and a doll

Lincoln Hanson: Ben Ten bucket, Ben Ten play set, and all characters from Ben Ten

Lincoln Ford: My family to get along forever, new girl bulldog, and 100 footballs

Trenton Jackson: A skateboard, a dirt bike, and a motorcycle

Oliver James: Hoverboard, a car, and a pretend sword

Aliya Judd: A kitchen, lots of toys, and a computer

Mary Lambert: Makeup, Vamperina, and a toy kitchen with food

Sheridan Lambert: Ginormous dollhouse, dolls, and Pinky

Alaynnah Paden:

Jacob Rousseau: A helicopter, a chicken, and a rooster

Alyvvia Simpson: A toy tiger, makeup, and a toy kitchen with food

Sierra Sullivan:A kitchen, Paw Patrol, and Pete the Cat

Serena Trulson: A stuffer tiger, makeup, and a toy Santa

Piper Young: A pet horse, arts and crafts, and cotton candy

...

The following letters are written by the students in Ronna Dalton's kindergarten class at School.

Dear Santa,

I want a club house that has JoJo Siwa in the house. She needs to be in it. I want it to snow, too. Oh, and a real stove and sink and real food. A book would be nice, too.

Thank you!

Aspen

Dear Santa,

I would like a gas motorcycle for Christmas. It would be cool if I got a Pete the Cat toy. I also want a real life computer.

Thank you!

Blaine

Dear Santa,

I want Ferdinand the black bull. I’d also like two big horned bulls, a T-rex, and a lion named Simba. I also want Nala, the lion with no big hair on her face like Simba. Can I have a toy Santa and elves? I want a North Pole for them to go in. I also want, um, a toy triceratops. That’s all.

Thank you!

Wyatt

Dear Santa,

I would like a new cowboy because my cat has sharp claws and she tore it up. I’d also like a horse and blue bull toy. I want a rodeo job for Christmas, too. I’d love to work at a rodeo!

Thank you!

Waylon

Dear Santa,

For Christmas, I want a toy lawnmower, cutter, raker, trailer with a tractor, and a digger. I like bowling, so a bowling set would be fun, too! Also, I’d like some black markers, and even a toy iPad. A Thomas book would be good!

Thank you!

Mark

Dear Santa,

I’m going to ask for a baby bunny, matching jammies for my doll, a toy elf, and a Barbie teacher. I also want two baby Barbies. I’d like three books. That’s it.

Thank you!

Addisyn

Dear Santa,

I want a toy train and a toy raptor blue dinosaur. Some racing cars that stick to the walls would be fun!

Thank you!

Harrison

Dear Santa,

I want a farting minions gun. I also want a Star Wars lighted sword. Also, I want to ask for a toy shark with people in a boat, toy fish, cages, three sharks, and make sure the boat is BIG.

Thank you!

Braxton

Dear Santa,

I would like some pink putty, purple slime, a new Barbie camper, a LOL camper, some candy, a new hoodie, a new book, a pink camera, and a play toy horse.

Thank you!

Ellie

Dear Santa,

I want a Spiderman that moves its hands, and a T-Rex toy.

Thank you!

Axel

Dear Santa,

I want a Spiderman set, a toy dump truck, and a toy dinosaur set.

Thank you!

Aiden

Dear Santa,

I would like a fidget spinner, a sword, a shield, a saw to cut down trees, a sledgehammer to bang on the ground and push the rocks, and a cannonball. That’s all.

Thank you!

Brody

Dear Santa,

I want a dino truck, Michael Jordan clothes, Michael Jordan shoes, and flashlights that don’t have batteries that just crank up.

Thank you!

Emmett

Dear Santa,

I want a big car, a robot, and a toy. That’s all.

Thank you!

Jadan

Dear Santa,

I would like Pokemon, Paw Patrol toys, some gingerbread cookies, toys, and Ninja Turtle toys.

Thank you!

Chaston

...

The following letters are written by the students in Marybeth Palmer's kindergarten class at West Plains Elementary School.

Dear Santa,

I want presents.

James

Dear Santa,

I want a barbie and I want a dollhouse.

Anna-Elisa

Dear Santa,

I want a puppy.

Rylee

Dear Santa,

I want a real horse.

Jade

Dear Santa,

I want a stapler and a electric scooter and a jungle gym.

Liam

Dear Santa,

I want a remote control bendy robot.

Austin

Dear Santa,

I want a toy rocket ship.

Cashion

Dear Santa,

May I have a real phone?

Conrad

Dear Santa,

May I have a unicorn?

Aubree

Dear Santa,

Can I please have a barbie house?

Daisy

Dear Santa

I want a bike and a baby alive.

Emerson

Dear Santa

I want a robot and a Captain America shield.

Tyler

Dear Santa,

I like toys. Can I have BR?

Gabe

Dear Santa,

I want LOL dolls and a puppy.

Addy

Dear Santa,

I want a barbie doll and a barbie doll house and a new backpack.

Libby

Dear Santa,

I want a paw patrol game and a new watch and new boots and a computer.

Brantley

Dear Santa,

I love you. I want a LOL doll and a American girl doll.

Millie

Dear Santa,

I want a tablet for my sister and a real unicorn.

Jessica

Dear Santa,

I want lego minecraft.

Woodson

Dear Santa,

May I please have a make up set and a toy cookie and a play unicorn.

Serenity

...

The following wishes are made by the children at Little Red Firehouse Preschool and Daycare Center.

Dear Santa,

We are so excited for Christmas this year! We have all been so good! We each have a special request.

Wyatt- Trains

Copper- chap stick

Emilyn- baby doll

Josie- Hair bows

Kinley- JoJo bows

Layton- elephants

Adalyn- Phone

Abel- blue car

Aspen- Barbies

Tinsley- Piggy

Mackenzie- Raindeer stuffed animal

Greyson- tractor

Ruby- baby doll

Kinleigh- Lol dolls

Maddyn- a doll set

Henley- Stickers

Klarissa- Barbie car

Bradyn- Monster Trucks

Estella- Minnie Mouse

Landon J. - Big boy underwear

Ainsley- Peppa Pig House

Brenna- Peppa pig car

Dalton- 4 Wheeler

Kolten- cars

Landon L.- Grave Digger monster truck

Addison Lewis- Cheer leader set

Christopher- Big Blocks

Scarlett- Rainbow slime

Tegan- baby Yoda

Izaiah- elf on the shelf

Caleb- Dinosaurs

Liam- Markers

Mason- woody and buzz

Sarah- Barbie Dream house

Adam- A new Camaro

Eva- Snow boots

Avori- a color changing Barbie.

Hannah- ice cream playdough

Axel- a new bucket

Remie- A real cat

Maverick- A duck

Stetson- green truck

Lucas- Mario pillow

Madelyn- a play kitchen

Aiden- a snow man.

We love you so much Santa!

...

The following letters are written by the students in Amber Russell's first grade class at South Fork Elementary School.

Dear Santa,

What do you do? I believe in you. I would like a note for my mom. Can you bring me Pokemon?

Love,

Logan

Dear Santa,

What do you want for Christmas? I want a remote control car. Please bring my dad a tractor.

Love,

Jaxon

Dear Santa,

What do you want for Christmas? Thanks for all the gifts. Please can I have baby things? Can you bring my mommy baking stuff?

Love,

Madison

Dear Santa,

What do you want for Christmas? I like your reindeer. I would like a toy cat, a mask, and some birds. Please bring my dad a brand new gun, a load of wood and a candy cane.

Love,

Harlie

Dear Santa,

How are you? I believe in you. I want some elf magic so I can fly. Please bring Hynlee some slime.

Love,

Lucy

Dear Santa,

What are you doing? I hope you are well. I want a dog, a cat, a panda, and a toy teddy bear please. I also want Chad and Vy merch. I want you to bring my mom a necklace please.

Love,

Hynlee

Dear Santa,

What is your favorite color? I think you are real. Please can you bring me a new Ice TypePokemon deck, Pokemon Mew Ex card, Mega Gangar Ex card, and Gangar Ex card, Darkrai Ex card? Please bring Pokemon for Carson.

Love,

Drew

Dear Santa,

How are you? How many elves do you have? I want Nintendo Switch, slime, and a gaming YouTuber headset. Please bring Hynlee a Nintendo Switch also!

Love,

Dracen

Dear Santa,

Where do your reindeer sleep? You gave me the best present ever last year! Please can I have all Pokemon things, a Bakugan, and a remote controller car for everyone in my family. Please bring Logan some Pokemon things too!

Love,

Carson

South Fork Elementary

Dear Santa,

Where are you? Thanks for all the gifts. Can I have an LOL doll, balloons, markers, a ballerina doll, a camera, and a unicorn pet. Please bring Hynlee a horse.

Love,

Shelby

Dear Santa,

You give the best presents! I wish you a Merry Christmas! I like your holiday. I want a lizard toy, a Bakugan, a dragon toy, a dinosaur, and a shark. Please bring the poor people toys.

Love,

Briar

Connor Lee Collins

Hull St. West Plains, MO 65775

Santa

Dear Santa

Bouncy shoes

Hot wheels monster track

baght rope

toothless net

body pillow

Arrows phone

pistol candy

bbgun

Haley Lynn Collins

Hull St. West Plains Mo. 65775

santa

Dear Santa,

Baby twins Alliive

Baby Bed

doll house

nail polish

PJ’s

princess clothes

doll clothes

The following letters are penned by the students in Brittany Keller’s second grade class at South Fork Elementary School.

Gracie - I want my front teeth, Christmas clothes and shoes, a Christmas art box for school, a Christmas book about Santa. And please Santa I want one of your elves and I want a Christmas hat too. 

Righlee - I want lots of slime, lots of squishys, a $100 dollar bill, an xbox one, a hoverboard, lots of craft supplies, tickets to a Kansas City Chiefs game, and a cowboy hat for my brother Dalton. I need a new pair of shoes too. P.S. Thank you for that big stuffed animal.

Landan - I would like to have an xbox one, a TV, an Ipad, an Iphone, and an among us skins. I would also like to have a good Christmas. 

Daston - I want a smart watch and a hoverboard. Thank you for my paint kit last year.

Jase - I wish to get my kittens brothers and sisters. And puppy and kitty in my pocket and I want a gecko for Christmas and an elf on the shelf. And thanks for what you got me for Christmas. 

Ben - I need an Iphone 12. I need earpods. I need a MacBook Pro. I need a nerf gun really bad. I need an Apple watch. I need a dirt bike. 

Aaron - I want a hoverboard. Thank you for my xbox. I want a robot too. I want a remote control car. 

Charlie - I would like some elf magic and a magic kit. And some kinetic sand.

Logyn - Thank you for my toothbrush. This year can you get me a remote control car and a vanity? I hope I get slime too. Can I have more legos please? Will you bring my mom a vacuum please and my dad whatever he needs? I hope I get a toothbrush.

Rhilyn - I would like a watch. I need shoes. I would like a LOL doll. I would like a numnum. I would like a hatchimal pixie flyer. Thank you for the candy.

Stetson - I want a nike boy hoodie, and beats for me to get smart, and odell beckham jr football gloves, and long socks. 

Addison - I want tennis shoes. I need pillows for my bed. I want big blankets because it’s cold. I want toy school stuff to play with at home. 

Wyatt - I want a mini racing four wheeler and a cleaning robot alive and a nintendo switch and to meet Santa please. See you on Christmas night. Thank you for the stunt ramp.

Torri - I want a hoverboard. I want a hatchimal and a unicorn. Thank you for the presents last year. 

Shelby - I want a phone, and a reindeer, and a tablet, and a toy sled. I need some new shirts because I'm growing out of mine and I need some new socks. I also need some gloves. 

Clayton - I would like to get a PS4, and a 4 wheeler please. And a home art box and please get me a xbox 360. Thank you for the gifts last Christmas. 

Daygan - I would like a robot toy. Thank you for my presents.

Jacey - I need a computer. I want a LOL doll. I want a numnum. I want a hatchimal. I want a Pixie pop. Thank you for my LOL doll I got last year. 

Bentley - I would like to have a PS5. I would like a million dollars. I would like a dirt bike. I would like a sleigh. I would like a nintendo switch. I would like a Iphone pro. 

Shade - I want a chromebook, a phone, a remote control car, a dirt bike. I need gloves, a thick coat and a brother. 

Norah - I would like another little brother. And a pikmi pops please. And a little fluffy llama that is purple. And a monkey bar set for my backyard. And a bunch of socks please. Thank you for the lego sets Santa. I would like some star wars lego sets.

Georgia -  I would like a hoverboard please. I need chapstick. Thank you for the poster you got me last year. I loved my desk you got me a few years ago. 

The following letters are penned by the students in Hannah Beaulieu’s second grade class at West Plains Elementary School.

Dear Santa, 

Mt Name is Jacob. Can I please have  drone for Christmas because my dad has one. 

Love, 

Jacob M.

Dear Santa, 

Can you give me a new baby doll? Can you give me a new present for Christmas? Can you give me a new stocking with candy in it? I want a new angel. Can you give me a new phone? Thank you.

Love, 

Nova R.

Dear Santa, 

My name is Sophia. Santa please can I have a shark pillow? Next can I have a blue car? Next can I have a snake? Next can I have a headphone? Thank you.

Love, 

Sophia D. 

Dear Santa, 

I want a baby cat. Thank you. 

Love, 

Ozzy C.

Dear Santa, 

Can I have a car?

Love, 

Justin B.

Dear Santa, 

I want a Nintendo Switch. Thank you. 

Love, 

Kole L.

Dear Santa, 

I want a dinosaur. I might want two dinosaurs. Thank you.

Love, 

Arsen M.

Dear Santa, 

A skateboard. A coloring book. A nice brother or sister. Thank you. 

Love, 

Monroe W.

Dear Santa, 

This year I would like a new brother. 

Love, 

Hadley H. 

Dear Santa, 

I want  a toy truck. I hope it is red and blue and also number six. Thank you.

Love, 

Conner R. 

Dear Santa, 

I want Trolls for Christmas. I want a Switch for Christmas. Thank you. 

Love, 

Kloe F. 

Can you please give me a VR game? Please Santa. Thank you. 

Love, 

Ren P. 

Dear Santa, 

My name is Arya and I am in the 1st grade. I want for Christmas is nail polish and film for my camera. And more LOL dolls. Please Santa. 

Love, 

Arya S. 

Dear Santa, 

Can you please get me a Nerf RPG for Christmas? How are you doing? My mom would like a new coffee cup. 

Love, 

Porter N. 

Dear Santa,

I want a backpack like Arya's please. And also film for my camera. Thank you.

Love, 

Kynsley N.

Dear Santa, 

For Christmas I would like a crusher. Thank you!

Love, 

Jeff J. 

The following letters are penned by the students in Mary Dougherty’s first grade class at Howell Valley School.

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year!  I have done these nice things:  I am been gud.  I wit that I will git.  My Christmas wishes are:  a surprise toy and a plushie.  I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk!

Love, 

Sierra

 Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year!  I have done these nice things:  I been good at scoel becus I wus good.  I been good.  My Christmas wishes are:  I wut a Xbox.  I wut a tv.  I wut a bike.  I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk!

Love, 

Jake

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year!  I have done these nice things:  Ask pepl if your ok.  I have ask if they won to play.  I ask if they are lole (lonely).  My Christmas wishes are:  I would like a brbe (Barbie).  I would like a LOL. I would like a puppy.  I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk!

Love, 

Louise

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year!  I have done these nice things:  I have been very nice.  I am very nice to my dog.  I have been nice to my mom.  My Christmas wishes are:  I wunt a Spiderman car.  I wunt a Iphone 12.  I wunt a tablet.  I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk!

Love, 

Gabriel

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year!  I have done these nice things:  I helpt my mom withe my bruthr.  Win my frinds cit rht (can't write) I help.  I help my dad win he has groshres (groceries).  My Christmas wishes are:  I want a Borbe (Barbie).  I wunt a fack (fake) dog.  I wunt a rel (real) dog.  I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk!

Love,

Holley

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year!  I have done these nice things:  I go to school for mom.  I won't get a toy if mom wonte let me.  I be good for mom.  My Christmas wishes are:  to have 1000 LOL dolls, to see Santa, and to have a grate day.  I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk!

Love, 

Danica

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year!  I have done these nice things:  I have opened the door.  I have been nice to my mom.  I have been nice to my brother and sister.  My Christmas wishes are:  I wish I could have a Playstation 5.  I wish I had some heart Cheerios.  I wish I had a pet eagle.  I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk!

Love, Dakota

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year!  I have done these nice things:  I hlip(help) Mom.  I wesid (watch) Lilia.  I play wif Ryan.  My Christmas wishes are:  fur Christmas I hop (hope) I git unicun sim (unicorn slime), and I hope I get siy (sky).  I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk!  

Love, 

Amelia

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year!  I have done these nice things:  I'm nis to my fris (friends).  I obay my titr (teacher).  I am trouful (truthful).  My Christmas wishes are:  baby doll, robo me, dimis (diamonds).  I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk!

Love, Emmy

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year!  I have done these nice things:  I have been very good to my mom and my dad.  My Christmas wishes are: I wunt a ntindoe swich (Nintendo Switch) and a PS5 and a PS4.  I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk!

Love,

Levi

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year!  I have done these nice things:  I haf bin good to my frned and my family.  My Christmas wishes are: to be on pink everyday and prpl (purple) and a pupe (puppy).  I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk! 

Love, 

Molly

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year!  I have done these nice things:  I been good every year.  My Christmas wishes are: I wunt a toe shotgun (toy shotgun).  I wunt a drt bic (dirt bike).  I wunt a nif (knife).  I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk!

Love, 

Wesley

The following letters are penned by the students in Michelle Street’s first grade class at Fairview School.

Dear Santa,

I have been good

I would lice a cam!

Merry Christmas!

Sincerely,

Brayden Deatherage

Dear Santa,

I have been good! I would

Like to have a pet snake and a 

Girlfriend and two noo friends.

Love,

River Wright

Dear Santa,

I have been good! I would

Like a hover board and lots of

Candy. 

Merry Christmas Santa!

Love,

Gracie Faye Collins

Dear Santa,

I have been good I would like some 

Dinosaurs and pokemon cards for

Christmas! 

Love,

Hoyt Ellison 

Dear Santa,

I have been good and bad but

I will leev some cookies and some

Milk. I would like an American girl

Doll and LOL’s. 

Love,

Avree Barks

Dear Santa,

I have been good! I would like a present for 

Christmas. I want like a cat for Christmas. 

I want like a dog for Christmas and a baby

Brother. 

Love,

Naveah Gerdes

Dear Santa,

I have been good! I would 

Like a camera for Christmas

And an American girl doll for 

Christmas this year. Merry

Christmas Santa!

Love,

Shiloh Anne Crosser

Dear Santa,

I have been good! I would

Like to sit cookie awt for you

And I would sit carrots for your

Randeer. I would like a  skateboard

And a charsard stufd animal.

Love,

James Kinder

Dear Santa,

I have been good! I would

Like some lego batman for 

Christmas. I would 

Like some toys. I would 

Like some flowers for my mom.

Love,

Dilyn Neal

Dear Santa,

I have been good! I would like a 

Skateboard Please. Santa

Can I get a stuft animal cat ok. 

I would like a new mechanical 

Pencil and a big bolbasaur. 

Love, 

Jarrett Renfrow

Dear Santa,

May I have a hover board. 

I have been a little bit bad. Can 

I have a LoL? I  will give you

Cookies. I hope you will be

Happy! 

Love,

Kinslee Ruth Girdley

Dear Santa,

I have been good. I would 

lIke a jo-jo brats doll.  I would

also like a jo-jo bedroom.

Love,

Angel Evans

Dear Santa,

May I have a hover board?

I have been a little bit bad. Can I 

Have an LOL doll? I will give you

Cookies and milk. Merry

Christmas! 

Love,

Skylynn Collins 

Dear Santa,

I would like a stuffed animal cat.

I would like stuffed animal tiger

Pig and bunny. 

Merry Christmas! 

Love,

Eryka Hayes

Dear Santa,

I would like a stuffed puppy.

I would like a troadawn dinosaur. 

I want a Wolverine from X-men and

Army men. 

Love, 

Aiden Pickens

The following letters are penned by the students in Kim Brunson’s first grade class at Fairview School.

Dear Santa,

I wunt Pokeemobs that are gx, vx, ex and the last two things are roblox and fortnit.

Sincerely, 

Alex D.

Dear Santa,

I will delivere the ledr to mi house. I want a basebol.

Sincerely,

Joey V.

Dear Santa,

I am thankfoll for my elve. I love my family. We are going to make cookie for you. I want a new eye glasses cass.

Sincerely,

Baylee D.

Dear Santa,

Next year I want a nother chocolate dollar and a lot of close. It will be the best thang ever.  Santa you are cool. I thank you are cooler thin Mrs. Claus. Thank you!

Sincerely,

Easton M.

Dear Santa,

I what a xbox and I what a phone. I what a rac chrack. I what amee man. I what legose. I what a rac car. I what fortnight. I what minecraft.

Sincerely,

Wyatt C. 

Dear Santa,

I want a big big dollhouse that comes with a famaliy, a little boy, little girl, a mom, and a dad, and a baby, and frnichr for ech room.

Sincerely,

Karlee J.

Dear Santa,

I wunt a gam. I wunt a fon. I wunt a tablit. I wunt a bakpk. I wunt a mothrtruk. I wunt a cor. I wunt a bunee. I wunt a rackor.

Love,

Wyatt D.

Dear Santa,

I want a frosty the snowman for Christmas because it is spueshull to me.  Santa I need to tell you that you are good at delivering.  And I need a I phone on Christmas plees because I need one.

Sincerely,

Emma R.

Dear Santa,

I love you Santa and I want a dog and a shrt and a book and a bacpc and shus. For Sebastian L. deliver for nof Po.

Sincerely, 

Sebastian L.

Dear Santa,

I want a kr dog and a hot will track and a tia shoos that say nike on them and tha are green and a neclis.  I want a shrt that has bascit ball players.

Sincerely,

Kreed G.

Dear Santa,

Ples can I have a okiscwest for Christmas. I want a megsand ples.

Sincerely,

Sam Y.

Dear Santa,

I want a x box and a kr dog and a fon. I want a go kart and a new elf and a nethr fourleer. I want a nethr fourleer. I want a nethr friend.

Sincerely,

Sawyer T.

Dear Santa,

I hope that you git me a feamee of memads and I wont a brbe dremhos. Santa I am having chubr in my noo school.

Sincerely,

Aria Z.

Dear Santa,

I want a x box one. I will leave cookies out for you and hot coco for you. I love you so much! I want a fourleer and a dert bike at my mom’s. I want money at my mom’s and dad’s for Chrismas!

Sincerely,

Kynnedi F.

Dear Santa,

I wut a hoet wel, and a hat and, a friend!

Sincerely,

Bentely V.

Dear Santa,

I wont gum and a ginee pig and a huver bord. I wont a carij and a xbox2, hot choclate and a i phone 11. I wont a new sled and elves and a reel reindeer.

Sincerely,

Zoey D.

Dear Santa,

I want a lot of dolls, pupeys, hats, dreesis, and toys.

Sincerely,

Korie L.

Dear Santa,

I wt a kikak. I wt LOL. I wt a pop crn macr.

Sincerely,

Isabella B.

The following letters are penned by the students in Kendra Belcher’s first grade class at South Fork Elementary School.

Dear Santa,

How are your reindeer? How are your elves? How are you doing? I want a Barbie, Barbie house, and LOL dolls. Please bring LOL dolls to my cousins. 

Love,

Lyla

Dear Santa,

How are your reindeer? Thank you for the elf. Can you please get a tank that you drive at Walmart. Can you please give an xbox to Caleb. 

Love, Liam

Dear Santa,

How are you? How are your reindeer? I’ve been really wanting a Barbie dream camper and a Barbie dream house. 

Love,

Zoey

Dear Santa,

You are a good Santa Claus. It is nice that you give people toys. I want an old Banjo Kazzoo and Call of Duty 1 for my brother when he gets older. And I want to have a computer and Minecraft. Have a good time. 

Love,

Richter

Dear Santa,

You are nice because you give out presents. I want a drone and a brand new four wheeler toy. Please bring My baby sister Chelsea a baby sized race car. 

Love,

Charlie

Dear Santa, 

Your elves are nice. I want a bike and a nerf gun. Please bring Dr. Pepsi for Dr. Huddleston. 

Love,

Eli

Dear Santa,

I like your elves. I would like a puppy and a swingset. I want my brother to have a remote control monster truck. 

Love, 

Reeve

Dear Santa,

I like your reindeer. The most thing I want is a dirt bike. And I want a drone. I want a baby truck for my baby sister. 

Love, 

Kabella

Dear Santa,

How are your reindeer and elves? I want a PS5 and a PS4. I want you to bring Chloe a toy barbie doll. 

Love,

Caleb

Dear Santa,

Your reindeer are so fluffy! I want a barbie doll house. I want a barbie doll. I want Caleb to have an ultra nerf gun 6. 

Love, 

Chloe

Dear Santa,

I would like a surprise box, a puppy, and American Girl doll. Santa please bring my little sister a baby alive and I’ll leave you some cookies and milk. 

Love,

Arabella

The following letters are from the students in Linda Schartz’ morning preschool class at Fairview School.

Dear Santa,

Thank you!! Can I please have a Paw Patrol police car, a PJ Mask race car, and more Paw Patrols and more PJ Masks? Can I have a Chase pillow? I had two, but now I just have one because I lost my other one and it is gone forever! Can I have more PJ Masks? Thank you!

Love, Bryson Wake

Dear Santa,

Hi! Hello! I want a toy crane with a chomper and a toy train with train tracks and a toy excavator with a scooper that scoops up the dirt. I want a toy tractor with a bucket and dirt. I’m done!

Love, Canaan Halford

Dear Santa,

I love Christmas. Can I have a reindeer and a toy Santa? I like Hatchimals and little presents. I like a mermaid and babies. I like markers and stickers.  I like crayons. I like paper.

Love, Brilee Crase-Collins

Dear Santa,

I love you! I want to hug you! I’m being sweet to you. I’m going to make you cookies and milk. I love you so much!  Can I pretty please have a bracelet and chapstick that opens and closes? I want a necklace with earrings. I want some bubble gum. Can you bring me some? Can you bring me coffee when I grow up? Can you bring me a new tablet that I can work on? Can I have some candy? I want to draw a gift for you. I will hug you in a minute later. I love you so much! That’s all I want. Thank you!  

Love, Harper Shepphard

Dear Santa,

I wrote a letter and asked for Barbies, but I forgot to put JoJo stuff on it! I like cookies. I know you live at the North Pole, but I saw you at town!

Love, Sadie Norris

Dear Santa,

Thank you! Can you bring me two birds and one cage? Because I like two birds and one cage and I’ve never had them. I like your floating reindeers that lift the sled. I didn’t see a floating reindeer before. When we eat , we get Christmas cookies. Can you bring me some cookies? 

Love, Makayla Downen

Dear Santa,

I love Santa and Christmas! Santa is my best buddy. Sometimes, I miss him. I want a unicorn and a golfing toy. Then, I am inviting the Grinch and Santa to Christmas. I love you and miss you very much! Please, can you bring me cars for George and special pickles and special rocks for Daddy? Then, a special ring and earrings for my mommy? Can you please bring Christmas gifts for everyone? That will be it!

Love, Lilly Marcak

Dear Santa,

I love you, Santa! I like you bringing my elf to my house! I like him moving every day! I really want a toy unicorn!

Love, Arianna Ellison

Dear Santa,

Happy birthday, Santa! Thank you. I love you so much! Will you give me some presents? I have some presents for you! I want a tractor. I want a doll and I want you to bring me another doll. That’s all!

Love, Jade Collins

Dear Santa,

I like dinosaurs! I don’t have any dinosaurs at home! I want some doggies to play with. Can I have some blocks please? I don’t have Play-Doh at home. Can I have some Play-Doh? Can I have some Paw Patrol? I love you, Santa! 

Love, Sebastian Jewell

Dear Santa,

Can I please have a real-life tortoise? A big one! I like cool turtles and little ones. Will you bring me some Kinetic Sand? Can I please have some big cars, green dinosaurs and a Ninja Turtle toy? I like your reindeer.  I love you. 

Love, Stetson Trail

Dear Santa,

I just want a train I can ride in, like a big train I can ride in and drive. You are awesome!

Love, Mason Smith

Dear Santa,

I want an airplane and a green car. When are you going back to the North Pole?

Love, Darius Bush-Harris

Dear Santa,

I’m gonna give you a cookie! Okay, this is Laxton and I want a Nerf gun fully loaded! I love you Santa, I’m your boy!

Love, Laxton Shinberger

The following letters are from the students in Linda Schartz’ afternoon preschool class at Fairview School.

Dear Santa,

I love you, Santa! I hope you get me makeup for Christmas. I really love you so much. I hope you help me get presents. I hope you get me toys for Christmas. I want an American doll. I love you. I hope you bring me a new baby doll. I want you to help me play! I want a toy for Christmas. I love your elves and reindeer. That’s all, Santa!

Love, Aspen Crosser

Dear Santa,

Santa, I like you! I would like to have a trampoline. Also, a big, big house for me and my dad that I can sleep in with my own bed and a pink blanket!

Love, Serenity Walker

Dear Santa, 

Santa, please bring me a mermaid Barbie and a mermaid blanket. I want lipstick and chapstick and a play ducky. Santa, I miss you and I have been a good girl!

Love, Aabriella Mead

Dear Santa,

Santa, please bring me a LOL Doll and a LOL Queen Bee teddy. Also, a Vampirina doll. I am leaving you cookies and milk!

Love, Brenna Kimes

Dear Santa,

Santa, please bring me a scooter like at school. And dinosaurs!

Love, Jamison Drumright

Dear Santa,

Santa, I would like a Switch. Also, I would like a toy phone and a Kindle. I would like some Legos too. Goodbye. 

Love, Nate Johnson

Dear Santa,

I love you. You give us what I want, some Santas don’t give you what you want. Please give us toys. Thank you. That’s all!

Love, Ethan Danford

Dear Santa,

I never see you, Santa. I like you. I’m going to give you cookies and milk, Santa. I love you, Santa. Can you give me a toy? I like some Lego toys. I want a scooter bike.

Love, Layla Zheng

Dear Santa,

I want a Poopsie dancing unicorn doll, a LOL doll and a Dr. McStuffin Kit! Please bring me some real make up! I love you, Santa!

Love, Ainsley Kimes

Dear Santa,

Santa, will you bring me a computer, a desk, a chair and a bike, a scooter and a microphone with headphones. And I also want a go-cart for Christmas, with a helmet and suit. Please. Thank you!

Love, Cameron Piper

Dear Santa,

I love you! Thank you for bringing presents! Can you please bring me a new Switch game? Can you bring me markers? I like drawing with markers. I had a red a red one at home, but  I lost it. We are building a new house. Can you give presents to the workers? Maybe you can bring me my own four-wheeler so I can ride it by myself? I know you have to turn on the key. I always wanted a dirt bike to race on the racetrack! You are handsome. I like your reindeer.  Please can I have my own magnets and a magnet box and a bean jar? Can I have some string to make a necklace for my mom? Can I have a new cool water bottle with a new straw and my own telephone? Merry Christmas!

Love, Jesse Haley

Dear Santa,

I love you, Santa. Please give me presents. I want all the presents. Please. Can you please give me candy first? I love you!

Love, Tristan Richardson

Dear Santa,

I drew a shark for you at home. We went to see you, Santa! Please can I get candy? I want a picture. I hope you have a cool Christmas tree. We have a Christmas tree!! I want a dinosaur toy and a wizard one and a crocodile one and some frog floaties. I want some more toys like a dinosaur walking toy. I really want some candy! Thank you, Santa!!

Love, Aaron Bonham

The following letters were penned by the students in Abbey Bonham’s first grade class at West Plains Elementary School.

Dear Santa, 

I want a mostruck (monster truck) and a pupeu (puppy) for Christmas. 

Thank you Santa,

Jack L.

Dear Santa, 

I want a shrt, and skirts, a car, a phone, a toy sirin head. 

Thank you,

Cadie H.

Dear Santa,

I want a scatbrd (skateboard) for Christmas. I love you. 

Thank you,

AnnaBelle B.

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I wunt a Xmax, puppy, ulechric (electric) scooter, belts, skateboard, boots, bjamus (pajamas), hoverboard, dirt bike and shoes, go pro, english bulldog, computer, batman car for Christmas. 

Love, 

E-Z S.

Dear Santa,

I would like a OMG doll for Christmas. I would like a stuffed animol and a huvrbord.

Love,

Andrea L.

Dear Santa,

I would like a bike, kite, also a white spodid gray dog, a polrbareuxpres (polarbear express) trane, a lovulampe (lava lamp) a babbyyotue (baby Yoda).

Love,

Dylon R.

Dear Santa,

I would like a makeup set, skatedard (skateboard), dress and a skrt for Christmas. Love you Santa from

Myer N.

Dear Santa,

I would like a LOL house, a pipe, a cat, and a doll. Love you Santa,

Kinslea C.

Dear Santa,

I would like a teddy bear and I would like a blanket. 

Thank you,

Ryder V.

Dear Santa,

I would like a PS5 for Christmas. I also want a PS3.

Thank you,

Winfield W.

Dear Santa,

I want new gloves. I want a xbox. Thank you Santa,

Ason G.

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I need a bike and a new OMG doll and a new dolls and my holl (whole) family. I love you.

Reagan M.

Dear Santa, 

What I want for Christmas I what (want) a tractor and a truck and hunting gluves and a tablite.

Kamden

Dear Santa, 

Can I get a mosterthuc (monster truck) and a huvrbord, and a roblox set?

Love, Peyton H.

The following letters were penned by the students in Robyn Vanatter’s first grade class at Richards School.

Dear Santa, 

This year I have been good. PleaSe bring mea baby parot toy. 

Please fill my Stocking.

Love,

Konner Boatright

Richards School

Grade 1 Age 7

Dear Santa, 

This year I have been good. 

Please

bringmea mega tron. I would like to fly with you.

Love,

Jackson Upton

Richards School

Grade 1 Age 6

Dear Santa, 

This year I have been kind. Please bring me a new train. I hop tht you havu god cosmos.

Love,

Colton Bond

Richards School

Grade 1 Age 7

Dear Santa, 

This year I have been nice. Please bring me a Fort Night game. Please fill my stocking.

Love,

Reed Jordan

Richards School

Grade 1 Age 7

Dear Santa, 

This year I have been good. Please bring me Legos.

Please bring lots of presents.

Love,

Payton Edwards

Richards School

Grade 1 Age 7

Dear Santa, 

This year I have been really good. Please bring me a Phone. Thank you for sending us Lynx the Elf.

Love,

Malayna Gransee

Richards School

Grade 1 Age 7

Dear Santa, 

This year I have been nice. Please bring me a computer. Tell the Elves thank you for working hard.

Love,

Ava Collins

Richards School

Grade 1 Age 7

Dear Santa, 

This year I have been really good! Please me a baby kitten please filly stocking I would like to fly with you.

Love,

Olivia Rutledge

Richards School

Grade 1 Age 7

Dear Santa, 

This year I have been really good! Please bring me a remote control car. I would like to fly with you.

Love,

Chet Stewart

Richards School

Grade 1 Age 6

Dear Santa, 

This year I have been pretty good! Please bring me a unicorn. Tell the Elves theank you for working hard.

Love,

Brenna Jones

Richards School

Grade 1 Age 6

Dear Santa, 

This year I have been good. Nice. Please bring me a baby dog. 

Please bring lots fo presents.

Love,

Braelynn Morris

Richards School

Grade 1 Age 6

Dear Santa, 

This year I have been really good! Please bring me snow boots. I would like to fly with you.

Love,

Shelby Kline

Richards School

Grade 1 Age 7

Dear Santa, 

This year I have been kind. Please bring me a science box. I would like to fly with you. 

Love,

Gianna McDonald

Richards School

Grade 1 Age 6

Dear Santa, 

This year I have been good. Please bring me a LoL Doll toy. 

I would like to fly with you.

Love,

Zoey Parrish

Richards School

Grade 1 Age 7

Dear Santa, 

This year I have been kind. Please bring me clothes. Tell the Elves Thank you for working hard Tell the reindeer Thank you for working hard.

Love,

Oakley Watkins

Richards School

Grade 1 Age 7

Dear Santa, 

This year I have been nice. Please bring me a stuffed reindeer. Thank you for sending us Lynx the elf.

Love,

Ramzi Schafer

Richards School

Grade 1 Age 7

Dear Santa, 

This year I have been kind. Please bring me a hover board. Tell the elves Thank you for working hard.

Love,

Brinley Shelton

Richards School

Grade 1 Age 6

Dear Santa, 

This year I have been pretty good. Please bring me a baby doll. Please fill my stocking.

Love,

Chloe Adams

Richards School

Grade 1 Age 7

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.