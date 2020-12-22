LETTERS TO SANTA 2020
Lexie Dillard
West Plain,s MO
Worcester St.
Santa clause
North pole
Dear Santa,
Dear Santa I really really really really want a baby sister and a baby brother love Lexie.
…
The following letters were penned by the students in Jennifer Scharnhorst’s first grade class at West Plains Elementary School.
Dear Santa,
How are you santa I would like a unicorn book and I hope you stay healthy and I would like a stuffy unicorn.
Your friend,
Miranda May Howe
Dear Santa,
How are you? How is Roudwoff? Can you give me some ninja power? I want a car.
Your friend,
Bryce Dixon
Dear Santa,
How is Rodoof because the movie me and my class wwatchd Rodoofwasnot init now I was a Book and a stuuft anumal IPhon11 and IPhon12 a cinputr andasqusce
Your friend,
Makenna Roderst
Dear Santa,
How are you? I wot a sum10 LoLs sum Dols. and a toy dog and a Shrt and a now book and a hat and 1 suckr.
Your friend,
Satori Sarger
Dear Santa,
How are you and MisisClas doing? I want a of cleats. I want my two teeth.
Your friend,
Anakin James Hurley
Dear Santa,
I wut LoL doll.
I wut brurney.
I wut crown.
I wut a my little pony.
I wut see you.
Your friend,
kynsly crow
Dear Santa,
I wut a stuf animal; LOL doll ples. I wut to pet a rander. I wut sum trets.
Your friend,
Tyler Rhoads
Meia
Dear Santa,
Hau’ez dahir. Can I hav a huvrb. I want a fone. I wunt a stuf anml. Hao or yon randers?
Your friend,
Meia Downen
Dear Santa,
H w r u?
I wub like b BrBe drem hs. I Wot a tic toc mr.
Can I pet yor rander?
Love,
Chloe Winton
Dear Santa,
Hawiz
Rodoff.
I want a rokit
I want a big mostr
I want a phone
I want sum cande
I want sum mune
Your friend,
Ryker Rich
Dear Santa, Vivian
I wunt a LOL doll. I wunt a toy dol. I want a toy dog. How ra You?
Your friend,
Vivian Fithen
…
The following letters were penned by the students in Sabrina Parrish’s fourth grade class at West Plains Elementary School.
Dear Santa,
I hope you are doing well. If you are still going to give me my yearly supply of clothes then I will give you somthing that I think you will like I mean your belly will love. You know what I mean Cookieys! Oh man they’re just so yummy and gooey and delicious! I may end up eating them if I’m being honest. Thank you So much for never giving me coal, and now I guess it’s time to tell you what … I want for Christmas. This year I didn’t ask for much, but that means you have less gifts to carry. Let’s get back to gifts. First I want a lot of makeup because recently I’v been into makeup.
Now that is out of the way. I’m just going to start naming every thing. I want scrunchies, clothes, shoes, popsocket; and then I want to get my nails done, but I know I’m going to get money. I also want to save my money from Christmas and put it toward my birthday shopping trip. Since I already have two pairs of Crocs I want some vans shoes. Since I didn’t tell you what of cookies I want you to eat I will tell you now. I love sugar cookies so much I will I will let you eat two of them. The last thing I want is to do bascetball I been wanting to do bascetball for some time and that is what I want for Christmas.
Love,
Ellie Rhoads
Dear Santa,
I was being really good this year. I know you believe me because you are always watching. I have not been winning a lot of basketball games, but in the end the score does not matter. So here is what I want for Christmas: a computer, a case for my tablet (not pink), Scooter, makeup, phone, slime, genetic sand, Baby alive, Bubble gum, and chocolate. I don’t know how you do it traveing all around the world in one night, but you have magic. So make sure you be safe, and there will be cookies waiting for you!
I promise!
Love
Mikayla Miller
Dear, Santa Claus,
I Can’t wait until Christmas. I want a Nintendo Switch for Christmas. Why do you live in the North Pole, and why do you come on Christmas night instead of morning? I will leave you a big glass of milk and a plate of cookies.
From,
Gannon Burris
Dear Santa Claus,
I hope you’re doing well and I wonder what you’re doing
Are you cleaning the reindeer, preparing the sleigh, and helping the elves? I don’t know. I asked for a new football but I don’t know if I’m getting it. I wonder if you like christmas??? I hope you have a great time!!
From
Jack Sanders
Dear Santa,
You are really nice and awesome at the same time, but What I Want for Christmas is my own laP-toP. What do you do in the summer when it is hot? I Will leave you milk and cookies.
Love,
Kevin Potter
Dear Santa claus,
What I want for christmas is a huge bean bag. Another thing I want is a new pair of boots. I want some more masks so that I can have more. I would love to have a fluffy bear. I want a chapter book that is interesting. I would like to have some more scrunchies. I want to have some more hair ties. I want a iPhone 11, a apple watch, and tablet. I would love to have a turquoise coat. How many reindeer do you have? Have a safe flight!
Love,
Lea Olswanger
Dear Santa,
How are you doing? I hope you are good. I have been good this year, I think. Anyways I don’t want much this year. I want Art supplies, sketchbooks, markers, pencils, pens, and maybe oil pastels. If you can I would like candy gummies and Mike ’N Ikes! I want a book too, if it’s possible. I like Best Friends, How to Steal a Dog, and Smile. I wish you a Merry Christmas! There will be sugar cookies left out for you and carrots for the reindeer!
Love,
Aurelia Perkins
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I want Virual reality glasses, a hoverboard, an x-box, and a Chromebook. What do you do at the North Pole? I wish you to fly safe on the sleigh.
Your Friend
Avenier Gerasimov
Dear Santa,
This year I would like a couple things. I would like either a new camera or a new pair of crocs (they are my favorite shoes) and maybe some bracelets. I also have a question. What is your favorite type of cookie?!? I hope you have a fantastic Christmas! Be safe!
With lots of love,
Eden Bryce.
Dear Santa,
You are so nice and I hope you are having the best day of your life right now. Have a very good day! I want a Among us phone case for my Phone. It is a LG K8t. Have a good day!
Love Ember Denker
Dear Santa,
I was nice this year and I really want a virtual reality headset for Christmas. If I don’t get a Vrset it will be ok to me. Santa Once you go to my house and drop off Presents, can you do something to let me know you were at my house please? If you go to my house there will be a lot of cookies for you. If you do get this letter, Santa, have a good day at the North Pole!
Love,
Matthew Mares
Dear Santa,
I hope you have a good Christmas. These are things I want this year. I want a basketball goal, $300 for my family, a new minecraft game, and a go-cart. Are you saint Nick or Kris Kringle?
Love
Cameron Martin
Dear Santa,
I hope that you have a good day. Also is Rudolph having a good time? I hope that you make it all around the world. Are the elves doing ok? If they are please say that I said hi! What I want for Christmas is a hoverboard, virtual reality head set, decorations, books, and shoes.
Love,
Tabitha Woten
Dear Santa Claus. What are you doing? Are you practicing to come to town? Tell Mrs. Claus I said hi. Ruby and Tinsel have been good elves. Are the reindeer good or bad? I hope you have a great christmas and I hope the reindeer are ready to fly. What I wish for Christmas is to find my dog so she can be with me again: I hope you get what you want for christmas! Merry Christmas Santa!
Love,
Isabella Kight
Dear Santa
Do your reindeer get hungry when you land on a roof? I will leave carrots for your reindeer. I have been very good this year. I want a remote control car. Santa I like how hard you work. Be safe and work hard!
love,
Alex King
Dear Santa,
I hope you are doing well. One thing I’m wanting for Christmas is a new art set. Oh and you don’t look a day over twenty-two just so you know. Would you like to come over for Christmas dinner? Will you please say hi to Mrs. Clous for me? Be safe on Christmas, and I will leave you a bunch of cookies!
Love
Heavenlie Ipox
Dear Santa,
I have been a good boy this year. I Hope to get the Toy gauntlet that Iputon my wish list.
Hope you Have a Merry Christmas.
Love,
Clayton Mitchell
Dear Santa,
ZAKiArA is my NAMe
And for Christmas this year, I want,
hiGGh hEELs
cAR
BARBiEs
PhONE
iPAD
MAKEULP
...
to: Santa
from: Raelyn Wickham
old Saint nick 55 candycane lane NorthPole AK 99083
from: Raelyn Wickham
Letter To Santa
Dear Santa,
Hello! My name is Raelyn. I am 8 years old. This year I've been: An absolute angel! The nicest thing I did this year is: Help my friends. Make people feel better. Take care of Sugar.
I hope you, Mrs. Claus and the reindeer have been well!
A few gifts I'm wishing for this Christmas are:
Tp. big Narwall stuffed animal. Under watter camera. polar bear and unicorn night light. candy claw machine. Squash mellow. Squishy's.
Have a safe trip on Christmas Eve!
Love,
Raelyn
Date Nov. 29, 2020
Dear Santa,
My name is Raelyn and I am 8 years old.
this year, I have been very nice.
For Christmas, please bring me LOL doll plane. pikachu stuffed animal. hoverboard. New strechy ball. star proJector.
Love, Raelyn
Nov. 29, 2020, from Raelyn Wickham
...
To: Santa
From: Zoey
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I would like...
A pink car
Snackie
Animal Braclet
Toy puppy
New baby
Clothes
New crayons
Foam
purse with fox
Narwal pillow
Tablet
...
to: Santa form: viv
Merry Christmas
I need
a toy
Dog
form Dollar
tree
and a cell,
Xbox one, baby toy.
Dear Santa,
Heartfelt wishes for a wonderful holiday season and a happy new yar.
My name Vivian
I one a LoL Doll
I one a dog
Vivian Fithen
East Main Street
West Plains
...
Allyson Walters
Santa Claus
Candycane lane
Dear Santa,
for Christmas I want,
- a flip Phone
- computer
- sleeping Bag
- film for my camera
- Be inspired all in one ultimate nail spa
- L.O.L. Surprise O.M.G. Remix Super Surprisse Art kit
- Elmers Brand mega Slime kit
- Trampolien
- kid smart watch
- Milkyway candybars
- Baby Sitters club collection.
- unicorn beding.
- Intindo switch
- lotion & nail polish.
Ps. How are you up at the north pole and how is the reindeer. Can I please meet you and Roudlf I promise I wont tell anyone but can I tell my friend Brie and my family? Meery christmas
Love,
Allyson
Walters.
...
Dear Santa,
I would like,
- pedals
- baby yoda
- telescope
- wallet
- monser truck toy
James
...
Dean Pasciak-Thomas
Worcester Street
West Plains
Santa
Dear Santa
I want a piggy
head toy By Minitoon
and I want a IPhone
and I want a IPOdS
I have Be good all year
love Dean
...
Dear Santa,
I would like a
- star
- chocolate
- monster trucks
-- Jess E.
...
celia mackey
Santa North pole
Hello
Dear Santa,
I have been good. Please bring me a drawing kit ann a squishie
HoHo Ho
Love santa
celia mackey
...
To: Santa
From: Aliyah
December 1 2020
Dear Santa Claus,
I want an Ice Castle with a singing magical Elsa with real ice powers, lol dolls, a hatchimial that can peck itself out of its egg. I would also want a super duer squishy south explode pop, a gold dress and gold shoes, a doll closet, and a rainbow squishamial.
Love,
Aliyah
...
Nellie Dudden
To Santa
Dear Santa,
I am not asking for a lot.
Here are some things I wud like.
1. VIP Pets
2. fingerlings
3. skate bord
4. Pants and socks
5. Big LoL dolls
6. slime
7 Present pets
8 Big doll head to fix hair
thank you,
Nellie Dudden
I have been good!!
...
Jacob Mackey
West First Street
West Plains
Santa Clause
North Pole
Hello
12-5-20
Dear Santa,
I have been pretty goood this year. I like you. Please bring me three toys, if you can.
The toys I want are a mixer truck, a dump truck, and a race car.
Thank you for all your hard work.
Much Love,
Jacob Mackey
...
Dear Santa,
My name is amiyah And I want A Bunny, A dolly, A Back pack, A Toy car, Baby Shark, Learning stuff, Barbie's
makeup
(string of hearts)
u
...
HO HO
Mo Wast Plans
for Sante
I want a dod
...
NotPol
to Sante
fum. SoPhie
Wes Plas
Dere, Sant.
Frum, SoPhie.
HoHoHo sory I wus just giding into. The Sperit.
I wut for crismis is a game.
...
Chloe Jo
Willow Springs MO
11-30-2020
Merry Christmas Willow SPrings
To: Santa
Dear Santa, I've waited all year and want cookies!
- Chloe Jo
Santa,
I wanta turbo charge cookie maker!
...
2020
Dear Santa
for Christmas I wolud Like a black and white compound microscope and a game called assassinns CReeD vaLhaLLa and a movie called dark knight of the scarecrow and a cruiser bike with hand brakes and a Legos coast Guard patrol boat seT
Love Jadon Lansdown
Quial run Road
...
To: Santa Claus
From: Jack Gibson
Dear Santa, I have been relly good this year it is 3:58 pm and I am going to Put dishes away. now here is my list, Nerf N-Strike Elite R nino (3)- Fire Blaster, NERF ultra Pharaoh (4) Blaster with Premuim Gold Accents, 10-Dart clip, 10 ultra Darts, Bolt Action compatible only ultra Darts.
a warm cozy blanket that is blue
a book
Time Twisters book
A second blanket. Maybe an electric blanket
Gyyrear Hoverboard warrior 8-5" All Terrain with speakers and lights.
NERF Fortnite SR (1) Blaster -- 4 Dart Hammer Action -- Includes Removable scope and 8 offical Elite Darts -- for youth, Teens, Adults. Nerf Fortnite HC-(2)e Mega Dart Blaster -- Includes 3 Offical Mega Fortnite Darts for youth, Teens, and adults.
Love, Jack
...
Zalylah
to:
Santa
North Pole
Zalylah
heart neclack
Elf on a shelf
Car
coat with fur hood
guiney pig
comforter w/butterflys
purple saucer chair
walkie Talies
Trampoline
hoverboard
Headphones
Jo Jo bows
Camp barbi
...
Ryker Wickham
County Road 8940
West Plains, MO 65775
Santa
66 Candy Cane Lane
North Pole, AK 99083
Dear Santa,
My name is Ryker Wickham and I am 4 years old.
This year, I have been very nice.
For Christmas, please bring me
venom goo toy
science kit with goggles
building blocks
2020
Love, Ryker
...
Jax Wynn
County Road 7550
Pottersville MO 65790
Santa Claus
North Pole
12-2-20
Dear Santa,
Hello! I would like, a nrfe (Nerf) gun tank, and a lejins (Legends) of zeldu (Zelda) gam, and a rmot cin thl majik (remote control magic) trak car for Christmas!
Love, Jax Wynn
Jax Wynnn
the biggest nerf gun
a RC car
a drone
a t.v.
a new bike
x Box
a go tat
...
Dear Santa
Merry Christmas
Dallas Doyle
West Leyda St.
West Plains
Dallas is 12 years old and has autism and has been good.
Dear Santa
Heartfelt wishes for a wonderful holiday season and a happy new year.
I want a new xbox1 paddle
Dallas Doyle
...
To: Santa
from: trevor Heath.
Trevor's Santa List.
1. I want a ho scale power box and a working locomotive.
2. I want a flatbed that has trailers on it.. (ho scale)
3. I wana autorack (ho scale).
4. I want a working n scale Locomotive.
5. I want a o scale layout.
6. I wanta o scale Locomotivve.
7. I want a o scale coal hopper.
I'm so happy that christmas is a holiday. It makes me so happy that you give gifts to kids. You're the best. Love trevor.
...
Dear Santa
Merry Christmas
Juno Folsom
East Main St.
Dear Santa
Heartfelt wishes for a wonderful holiday season and a happy new year.
I want vbuck 100 Dollor on it and on xbox and a lol toy and a new head set, and a Iphone pls pls Im 11 and I don't have a phone
from Juno
Please Santa
...
Kristian Bates
W. 4th
West Plains, MO 65775
Santa Claus
North Pole, AK
Dear Santa,
thank You For chip. he has been naughty. but have I been good. I want art set and a pc.
love kristian
...
Dear Santa
Merry Christmas
Dustin Fithen
West Leyda St.
Dear Santa
Heartfelt wishes for a wonderful holiday season and a happy new year.
the walk and dead dig and the new xbox please please plese santa
and a PS4
a baskball Balket and hot pockets
100 dollorll giftcard for Xbox
from. Dustin
...
To: Santa
From: Sadie
Dear Santa,
I'm Sadie and I would like For you to bring me som new Jojo Siwa stuff I would like to have some new make-up and new bows and also new shoes.
Sincerely,
Sadie Norris.
Merry Christmas!!
...
Dear Santa
Merry Christmas
Dear Santa
Heartfelt wishes for a wonderful holiday season and a happy new year.
Can I have a nice brother and a new padrl and $20 so oh and can I have a baby doll -- and so much presint's and please give my brother $12 uh bye.
Tina Jones
West Leyda St
by: Tina
...
To: Santa
From: Audrey
November 30th 2020
Dear Santa Clause,
I wish my sister Audrey could have a baby alive doll and an Elsa play castle. We are writting Audrey's list because she is just ababy.
Sincerely,
Audrey
...
To Santa
from sophia
I wunt a Blue cor with two cup holdrs and two Backsets. a snacke. A rel Bune. A Babe yaoive. I HineL I wun a piLo Shark. I wuna sebe uv Santa Shark Tablet
...
12-3-2020
Dear Santa,
Good morning! How are you?
Can you ask the elves if they can go in the playroom and build a giant Lego guy? I hope you keep the yulecat away from the reindeer. This year I would like for Christmas
1. Raven (Teen Titans) Book
2. Big thing of PlayDoh
3. Mario vs. Rabbids
4. Mario toys
Merry Christmas and I would like to pet your reindeer!
12/3/2020
Dear Santa,
I've tried to be good this year.
I am now 8 years old! My Christmas wish is to meet one of your reindeer. How have you been? I'm doing good! for Christmas I would like to have V.i.P Pets, UPSidedown glasses, Just dance 2021, and suprize toys. Thank you for reading my letter! Merry Christmas!
Love,
Abrielle Vandenbulcke
P.S.: Hope you like our cookies!
...
Jude Bates
W. 4th
West Plains, MO 65775
Santa Claus
North Pole, AK
Dear Santa,
I have been very good. Could I have all of the things from Paw Patrol for Christmas please.
Love,
Jude
...
Santa
from khloe Lunyou
to Santa noth pole Love, Khloe Lunyou
Dear Santa all I want for Christmas is three things a intindoswich, huverbord, and me to see my Daddy more often
thank you
Love
Khloe
Elizadeth
Lunyou
...
Tindal & Leland Weisbrod
Lynn Dr.
West Plains MO
65775
Santa Clause
123 Elf Road
North Pole
88888
Dear Santa,
I have been pretty good this year. How are you and the reindeer?
I really hope I get some toys for Christmas. Here is a list of what I would like:
Nintendo Switch
Animal Crossing
Splatoon
PJ mask toys
Paw Patrol toys
Ryan's toy review toys
]Thank you, Santa for bringing me toys. I Love you, Santa! Be safe this year!
Love,
Leland Weisbrod
P.S.
Can you bring my little sister Kambrie some toys, also?
Dear Santa,
I don't want many things this year. But, how are you, Mrs. Claus and the reindeer this year.
Anyway, this is what I would like this year:
.22 rifle with a scope
bow and arrows
Nintendo Switch
Fortnite
Splatoon
And please bring my brother, Leland and my sister, Kambrie some toys also.
Hope to see you soon. Be safe this year.
Love,
Tindal Weisbrod
...
Dear Santa
Merry Christmas
Justin Jones 12 years old
West Leyda St.
Dear Santa
Heartfelt wishes for a wonderful holiday season and a happy new year.
My name is Justin
I would like a XBox Git card for Chrisma
thank you Santa
...
12-10-20
Dear Santa,
I want snaskinboots.
and a Smartwoch.
From Raven!
Coble!
...
To: Santa
From: Charlie
Dear Santa,
I'd like a Hot Wheels carry truck
Age 2
Charlie
...
To: Santa
Love, Hollis Snodgras
Dear Santa,
Hellow, my name is Hollis. I hope you are doing well. I have been a very good boy this year ... I hope. I would love a fire truck, truck and trailer, and some cars. Don't forget my Sissy, Mommy, and Daddy. We will leave you some treats.
I love you, Santa!
love,
Hollis Snodgras, 2 years old.
...
To: Santa
Brennan
Age 4
Dear Santa,
I want a
*Mario Race Car
* Pirate Ship with Pirate toys
* A
Brenny
...
12/10/20
Dear Santa,
I would like a hocky stick and puck plese. My favirot team are St. Lewis Blues. Whats your favirot team?
From Oren Coble
To (Santa sticker) Clase
...
TO: Santa
Chloe
Dear Santa,
I want
* little doll house
* teddy bear
Chloe
...
Dear Santa
This year I want ...
1. LoL remix
2. my life stuff
Movie theater stuff
3. LoL swag Family mystery Pack
4. Skinny jeans
5. Pokemon Ball red and white
thank you
Piper J. Kellogg
...
Dear Santa,
Please bring me a new Cutboy scooter!
River
...
Morgan's Christmas List 2020
- money/gas gards/Barnes & Noble gift card/chick-fil-a
- oil change for my car
-those one compression socks
- record cleaner
- admin key for my car
- 4 pillows (the ones you actually sleep on)
- heated blanket (cream colored)
- nalgene water bottle w/taget straws that come apart
- white fierro rocher candies
For my mom/Travis/Santa: if you wanna I think the Dyson VII is pretty cool.
- help me buy a fancy bike
Bryce's Christmas List 2020
- Debit Card
- 10 Mcdonald's gift cards
- PS 5
- Molina shirt (#4 Cardinals catcher)
- Lego train
- more Legos
- 20 clean baseballs
- DVD player
- new basketball shoes
- Dinosaur shoes (like Sissy's)
- Baez (#9 Cubs shortstop) shirt
- Schwarber shirt (#12 Cubs left field
- Rizzo shirt (#44 1st baseman cubs)
- Beltray shirt (#29 3rd baseman Texas)
...
to: Santa
from: Drew miller
12/9/20
Dear Santa,
can i pleas have a new pokemon deck, a tablet, Lego mario, stufed mewtow, Bluey stuf,
Love,
Drew
...
To: Santa
From: Joseph
Dear Santa,
I'd like a Hot Wheels carry truck.
Age 3
Joseph
...
Lane & Levi Bonds
West Plains, MO
Mr. Santa Claus
The North Pole
Dear Santa,
I have been a good boy this year. I've been going to church and learning about God. Please, can you bring me some toys. Here is my list that I would like:
1. Green 'Noculars
2. Guinea Pig Named "Joe"
3. Brown Glasses
4. Trampoline
5. Kitty Cat named "Max"
6. Camo Gloves
7. LazerX
8. Crossbow
I love you Santa,
LANE Bonds
Age 4 in January
Dear Santa,
I've been extra good this year and have eaten all my food. I love dancing and running races. I can't wait to help Mommy make you cookies and eat them on Christmas Eve. I woud really like these things for Christmas, please: 1. Animal Blocks
2. Toy Remote
3. Books
4. Hot Wheels
5. New Sippy Cup
Thanks A Lot,
Levi Bonds (1 1/2 yr old)
...
Jacob Ellison
Santa Clause
North Pole
Jacob Ellison
ToyDeA PooL 2 toy's
Toy gun's Toy Among US
Amongus costumes.
and a Xbox1 Toy cigaretteS
Spike jackets for 9 year old's
spike gloves Ghost face costumes
Please
Mr Cheese
...
To: Santa
(Heart): Oaklee
Dear Santa,
I have been a good girl this year.
lease bring me a baby doll and a horse for baby and me to ride together.
I want books too.
I want a bed for me and baby.
I want ice cream too! Strawberry is my favorite.
I also want a monster toy!
Thank you for my presents.
Merry Christmas!
Love, Oaklee
...
Dear Santa,
I've been a really good boy this year! I've worked really hard and I am hoping you come visit me again this year! We will remember the milk and cookies for you!
I have on my wishlist:
- the linkimals
- new movies such as Thomas & Friends, bob the builder just to name a few.
- a new music CD for the car
- a new chair
- new learning toys
- music box
Merry Christmas, Santa
From: John Luke Leist
(23 months old)
...
To the North Pole
dear Santa,
My name is Justin Perkins and I am 9 years old. This year I have been mostly nice.
This year for Christmas I would really like Alen. vsis. PreDator.
It is what I want more than anything else. Of course, I do have a few more things on my list.
I also want ...
Pokemon
Legos
Nintendo Switch
Lego Ninjago
Dragon
The things I need are...
I need COVid. gone
Gifts I would wear are...
shoes
underwear
DOG.MANshrrt
hoodie
And I would like to read...
DOGMAN.series
BadGUYS
Spongebob books
Pete.the.colt
I can't wait for you to visit! Just 22 more days.
Signed your biggest fan, Justin Perkins
...
Dear Santa --
Grace would like
more babies
Elmo
minnie
food for babies
baby bathtub
...
Dear Santa,
I was just thinking, "I need to write to you. I wanta 2X2 rubik's cube, a 4X4 rubik's cube, The great hall, from harry potter, ,New cS consols, amini pac man achine (or cinteped), a base ball bat, a phone, helmet, shoulder pads, knee pads, a hover board wtih a buggie, a bean bag chair, and a screaming chicken.
Sincerily,
Chaz
County Road 8580
...
from: Aubree
to: Santa
Dear Santa What i whant for chrismas is one stufed wolve and that's it. oh yeah and a Puppy whith a collar that sais baby that is red whith dimends and a leash that maches thank you
Santa
...
Dear Santa
I want
Alians ver preditors
Pokeman Cards
Have a delightful chrismas and Happy New Year
Thanks
Justin Perkins
...
TOSATA
From: Henley
Dear Santa Claus,
I want a babydoll
a dollhouse
new blue flowers
Micky mouse
a watch a cowboy
for Christmas I want a mickey mouse Clubhouse
a blue table
Love Henley
...
Tyler Ellison
Santa Clause
North Pole
Dear Santa,
how have you been?
I've been good not naughty.
How's the elves? and reindeer?
This year for christmas, I would love a out the front knife, and leather Jacket and chain wallett. and if possible a new bike that looks like a dirtbike.
thank you so much
stay safe. make sure elves help you and stay outta trouble
love tyler age 10
...
Carstyn C. Coats
to: Santa
Christmas List
Carstyn c. Coats
Christmas list
Hello WALLE r.c. hexbug battle and junkbots. Tresure X Sunken gold. Tobi robot smartwatch. camp Cretaceous T. Rex. SnackeeZ. Smashers. R.C. Corvette and DeLorean.
....
To: Santa
FROM: Lincoln Aaron
West Plains
4 y/o
Dear Santa,
I'm sorry for being bad.
I would like an excavator and dump truck and motor boat.
I will be good and do nice.
What are you going to leave in my stocking? Dinosaurs? Maybe one will horns. We got our Christmas trees up. I will make a trap tie it around the cookie and maybe tie the string around the fan. We have 2 presents.
...
Maddison M.
West Plains, MO
Santa Claus
101 Santa Claus Lane
North pole, AK 99705
11-29-20
Dear Santa,
How are you? I hope you and your elves are doing all right. Is Mrs. Claus having a jolly time in the North Pole? I hope she is. I also hope the reindeer are being nice and not naugty. Please tell them I said hi. And I hope that things are runing smothly in the North Pole. I would like to ask if you would please bring me a few toys when you stop by my Mimi and Papas house.
- Blue digital camra
- original etch a scetch
- LEGO Classic Bricks
- acid washed jeans
- makeup
with lots of thanks
- Maddison M.
P.S. Will you please bring my Dog Bruce a new colar and Ruger a santa squeakey toy?
...
Trinity Thompson
PR1260
West Plains MO
65775
letter
SAnta clause
chrisTmas lisT
Rainbow rock
LOL omg dolls sisters
barbie extra
cave girls
NeN shoes cloths pants, shirts sock under undeweare
Elf on shelff a real one
JoJo Siwa flip phone
lilly Toys
Ice cReam seT laundry play seT
Trity
thompson
Trinity
dear sANTa
am I good or bad,
PLease write a not back
Trinity thompson
Pr 1260
...
Eli N.
West Plains MO
Santa Claus
101 Santa Claus Lane
North Pole, AK 99705
Dear santa
How is everyone at the north Pole? How are the elves, I ohope they are doing good. Ive been a good boy this year.
May I please have ...
A Mario game
monster Truck shark
Ryan Toy World Vending
Legos for Boy
Batman Toys
maybe some HoTWheels.
I hope you have a great Christmas.
Thank you.
ELI
...
TO SANTA
From: Titus
Dear Santa Claus,
Can I have a basketball goal?
I've been good. I want a really fast fast car too a cowboy costume new playdough. a new swing set.
Love,
Titus
...
Dear Santa,
I have been a good little boy this year. This is a list of things I would like for Christmas.
1.) A monster truck with a big engine.
2.) A race car with track.
3.) A side by side that is camo like dads with new wheels and lights.
4.) Light up shoes
5.) water
6.) Play-doh
7.) A phone like mommy
8.) T-rex ( a real one) with a big tail
9.) Christmas lights
10.) Tissue
Love Wyatt Rogers
...
To: Santa
From: Caroline & Henry
...
Dear Santa,
I would like a radio with microphone that you sing into, pink Barbie car, make-up desk, and a floor is lava toy.
Have a Merry Happy Christmas!
Caroline Ruby Jones
4 years old
Dear Santa,
I would like monster trucks, Fire trucks, cars, and a ball for Christmas. Thank you!
Henry Wilder Jones
2 years old
...
Dear Santa
OMG Dolls 1
Jk Dalls 2
LoL Dolls 3
bardies4
slime kit5
finger lings 6
Jossoicaki 7
adig bog that
A pool 8
Love AbellaDoll9
a Crystal flyer10
5 Sprise 11
from
Elise
Santa north pole.
...
To: Santa
From: Truman Piatt
Dear Santa,
I would like a sailboat, please.
It's my 1st Christmas.
Merry Christmas!
Tell comet I said hi!
From,
Truman Piatt
...
HO HO HO!
to: Santa
from: Myer
Dear Santa,
My name is Myer.
I am 6 years old and live in West plains.
I thought you should know that I have been extra: Nice
My favorite thing that happened this year was: seeing my cousin.
For Christmas I would like: i phones apple earbuds puppy computer
Thank you,
Myer
...
To: Santa
From Maebel
Dear Santa,
I would really like a trike this Christmas, please. I'd like one with a bell that rings. I would also like some roller skates.
Merry Christmas!
Tell Rudolph I said hi!
Maebel Piatt
...
E. Cox
P.R. 1601
W.P. MO
65775
To: Santa Claus
North Pole
12-07-20
Dear Santa,
I want a Mac Truck and a Mustang for Gabe. Thank you. Bye.
Edison Samuel Cox
P.S. If you are unable to bring me the Mac truck, I will be happy with the black Chevy truck.
...
Dear Santa,
I would like a big barbie house with a slide, and a computer, and computer chair, and stickers, and places for me to stick the stickers. it should be Ginormous!
Love,
LAURA
...
TO: SAnta
North Pole
from: Patty
Dear Santa, I'v been a good girl this year. I was woundering if i could get A camp mY Life doll, A IpaD, 11 half Size ring, A tall speacker (bluetooth) Merry Christmas. have a good holiday!
Love,
patty
...
EMMA
To
SAWTA
Dear Santa,
I would like a big rainbow Big Eyes. I would also like a big sticker book with all sors of stickers in it.
EMMA
...
Dear Santa,
I would like an LOL doll.
I also want a small rainnbow kitty Big Eyes. (with a horn)
And a big Ariel doll
Love, Ivy
...
FROM:
Kinslee
TO:
SANTA
The North Pole
DEAR SANTA
My name is Kinslee and I am 7 years old. My mommy and daddy said that I have been a really good girl this year. The things I would like for Christmas are:
- Ryans World Golden Egg
- Hatchimals WOW
- New Watch
- My Life Doll
- My Life Doll camper
- Necklaces
- Little Sister Barbies
Thank you Santa
Love,
KinSLee
...
FROM
Konrad
TO:
SANTA
The North Pole
DEAR SANTA
My name is Konrad and I am 1 year old. I've been a great boy this year. The things I would like for Christmas are:
- ball
- trucks
- blocks
- boots
- books
- airlplanes
Thank you Santa.
Love,
Konrad
...
To the North Pole
To: Santa & Jovie
from: Hannah
Dear Jovie,
I am so glad that you, Snowflake and Rudolph came back. How was Snowflake, Rudolph, Chippy, Mr. & Mrs. Claus, all the elves, all the reindeers and your day because my day is good, although people have going crazy about COVID-19, my school, and people fighting about who is black & who is white. I wish that Michael Jackson was alive so he can sing "It doesn't matter if your black or what", I wish everything was back to normal but its gonna be a long time for everything back to normal. I'm gonna ask 2 things from Santa Claus because since he giving toys to all the world, I'm not asking everything that I want, I don't want Santa to get tried,but anyway all I want for Christmas is Princess Alex plushy & Miss Misa plushy. If you don't know what it is, go on google and type shopwithmisa.com, then you will see what I wanted. I hope you and everyone else at the North Pole stay safe.
I love you!!!
Love,
Hannah
P.S. I drew 2 pictures
if you need to know which
toys I want.
...
The following letters are penned by the students in Kathy Tombley's second grade class at Junction Hill School.
Dear Santa,
My name is Kynlee. I am 8 years old and have been good this year. Here are a couple of ways I have been good. First, I have cleand outthe dishwasher. for mom and cleaned the liveingroom. I have also at school I have been relly good at school I try harder in school.
I want a violin and new play shows.
I need a new waterbottle new peclass.
I'll wear a new vest in my stocking.
I'll read some aNi DiAries.
Sincerely,
Kynlee
Dear Santa,
My name is Shyanne. I am 7 years old and have been good this year. Here are a couple of ways I have been good. First, I have cleaned my dogs kennel for my mom. I have also washed clothes for me my mom and dad.
I want a Baby Alive tat youcanfeed.
I need a pencil sharpener for school.
I'll wear a new Christmas dress.
I'll read a Christmes book.
Sincerely,
Shyanne
Dear Santa,
My name is Brantley. I am 8 years old and have been good this year. Here are a couple of ways I have been good. First, I have gave my dog food and water I always help my family. I have also cleaned my living room and some times I cook for my family.
I want a new piano for Christmas.
I need my family.
I'll wear my warm clothes.
I'll read Christmas books.
Sincerely,
Brantley
Dear Santa,
My name is Alden. I am 8 years old and have been good this year. Here are a couple of ways I have been good. First, I have fed my dogs dayle. I have also cuddled my cat daylie and fed it.
I want nerf guns.
I need toothbrushes.
I'll wear baby yoda pejas.
I'll read the wild robot.
Sincerely,
Alden
Dear Santa,
My name is Jesse. I am 7 years old and have been good this year. Here are a couple of ways I have been good. First, I have cleaned the living room. I have also feeded the cats.
I want a big truck toy.
I need a scarf.
I'll wear a jacket.
I'll read a animal book.
Sincerely,
Jesse
Dear Santa,
My name is Ronnie. I am 7 years old and have been good this year. Here are a couple of ways I have been good. First, I have fed my dogs. I have watered my dogs.
I want toy trains.
I need clothes.
I'll wear clothes.
I'll read books.
Sincerely,
Ronnie
Dear Santa,
My name is Sophie. I am 7 years old and have been good this year. Here are a couple of ways I have been good. First, I have cleaned my bedroom downstairs. I have also took care of my baby sister.
I want a phone.
I need clothes.
I'll wear pajamas.
I'll read The Night Before Christmas.
Sincerely,
Sophie
Dear Santa,
My name is connor. I am 7 years old and have been good this year. Here are a couple of ways I have been good. First, I have help my elf. I have also feed my cat an my dog.
I want gam for switch fortnight a Phone an a forweller.
I need shoes an hoodey.
I'll wear clothes.
I'll read hunting books.
Sincerely,
Connor
Dear Santa,
My name is Chevy. I am 8 years old and have been good this year. Here are a couple of ways I have been good. First, I have helped my mom. I have also helped my dad clean his deer last night.
I want some minutes on my phone.
I need clothes to were.
I'll wear Christmas clothes.
I'll read Santa books.
Sincerely,
Chevy
...
The following letters are penned by the students in Angela Wade's first grade class at Junction Hill School.
Dear Santa,
I would like a nerff gun.
From Frnklynn
Dear Santa,
I would like new toys, games, a new water bottle.
From Teagyn
Dear Santa,
My pet needs a new cage. I would like a iphone six. I would like a video game. My brother would like an iphone eight.
From Killian
Dear Santa,
I would like a 100 Christmas pencils. I would like a new phone. I would like another fish tank. I would like a stuff santa clause. I would like another nintendo switch.
From Zac
Dear Santa,
Jas likes a new headphones. Mom would like new shoes. Dad a new welder. Brendon would like a board. I would like a LOL.
From Harlee
Dear Santa,
I would like nintendo switch. I wish it would snow a lot! How do you make the toys?
From Warren
Dear Santa,
I would like a real microphone. I like you Santa. I would like a monster truck. I would like a phone. Thank you
From Severin
Dear Santa,
I would like nintendo switch and hot wheels and a mario lego and a scarf and a real electric guitar.
From Isaac
Dear Santa,
Hi Santa. I would like some beyblades. I need some running shoes.
From Ryken
Dear Santa,
How do your reindeer fly? I would like a nintendo switch, i phone 12 pro max, xbox 1, tv, dvd player.
From Kalan
Dear Santa,
I would like a LOL. I would like a JOJO Siwa watch. I woudl like a phone. My mom would like a new coffee. My dad would like a new coffee too. My brother would like a new speaker.
From Aaliyah
Dear Santa,
I would like ten Mario toys and I would like snow and a new phone!
From Blake
Dear Santa,
I would like a new nintendo switch. I want to learn how to make Gingerbread man. I want a tv, I want a iphone 12 pro max, and a Santa Clause hat.
From Jaxon
Dear Santa,
I would like a hoverboard. Make sure my dog and cat have food.
From Kaden
Dear Santa,
Santa, I want a phone please and I want sixteen LOLs please.
From Jade
Dear Santa,
I want Pokemon and I want my cat to have food and toys.
From Cohen
Dear Santa,
I would like a stuffed zebra.
From Carrington
...
The following letters are from the students in Cindy Roseman's afternoon 3-year-old class at Friendship Circle Preschool.
Dear Santa,
I would love Spiderman toys and Batman and big dinosaurs. Merry Christmas!
Love,
Cash
age 3
Dear Santa,
I would love a mermaid and baby Yoda. He is adorable! I hope he talks when I push his belly.
Love,
Marat
age 4
Dear Santa,
Can I have a doll that has pink hair and a mermaid? I like Grinch toys too! Merry Christmas!
Love,
Claire
age 4
Dear Santa,
I would love makeup and a flower mask. I need a phone too!
Love,
Kennedy
age 4
Dear Santa,
I would like a ballerina dress, lipstick, and a crown. I am going to give you a sock to keep you warm. I really want to fly in your sleigh!
Love,
Layla
age 4
Dear Santa,
I would like a snorkel to swim in the river, but first I have to swim under water. Also, a pet stuffed turtle with a cage.
Love,
Gracie
age 4
Dear Santa,
I would liek a purple bouncy ball because it is my Mom's favorite color and a shark that goes through water and mud.
Merry Christmas
Jase
age 3
Dear Santa,
May I have a computer, please? I would like another volleyball that is pink because I lost my other one and a baby doll.
Merry Christmas,
Charley
age 4
Dear Santa,
I would like Paw Patrol toys. Marshall is my favorite. I would like a bouncy ball and a rocket ship toy and Peppa Pig. I love Santa and Jesus!
Love,
Tucker
age 4
Dear Santa,
I would like Paw Patrol, like Rubble, Rocky and Zuma. I do not have them yet. I need some trucks too, all the trucks.
Bye,
Carter
age 3
Dear Santa,
I would love a skateboard that is blue, yellow and red. Also a Black Panther robot.
Bye,
Marshall
age 3
Dear Santa,
I would like Paw Patrol movies and a dump truck with big tires and one that light up.
Love, Larsen
age 4
Dear Santa, I would love a baby doll with pink clothes and a fake bottle. Also, I want clothes and shoes!
Love,
Mackenzie
age 3
...
The following letters are from the students in Cindy Roseman's morning 3-year-old class at Friendship Circle Preschool.
Dear Santa,
I want a farm set and a jar of tractors.
Your ffriend,
Easton
3 yrs.
Dear Santa,
I want Venom with the goo and his tongue swings all over the place. Building blocks. And science gogglees, science kit. And a Ironman costume with a mask. I love my momma and I love Santa.
Love your friend,
Ryker
4 yrs.
Dear Santa,
I want a new bike. And new crayons, a new eraser, a new firetruck. And then I want a new ambulance.
Merry Christmas and Birthday,
Jace
3 yrs.
Dear Santa,
Blaze, hot wheels, Wild Kratts.
monster truck
Love,
Caden
3 yrs.
Dear Santa,
I want you to bring me another truck that goes fast like my other one. And another truck. A t.v. A window.
From Liam,
3 yrs.
Dear Santa,
I want to tell you I love you. I want a pretend watch and phone. I want pretend presents.
Love,
Emmerson
3 yrs.
Dear Santa,
I want a remote control car. A cinderella dress.
Love,
Maebeline
3 yrs.
Dear Santa,
I want Anna for Christmas.
Love,
Beatrix
4 yrs.
Dear Santa,
I want presents! Big presents, princess presents, reindeer presens.
Your friend,
Everly
3 yrs.
Dear Santa,
I want a new bike. I want a new charger for my motorcycle.
Merry Christmas,
Briggs
4 yrs.
Dear Santa,
I want a bakhoe and maybe a helicopter witha remote. Maybe a tractor. Maybe a firetruck. Maybe a Transformer that talks. And 2 helicopters that will be red. And then maybe a tractor with a bucket, dumptrucks.
Merry Christmas,
Audie
4 yrs.
Dear Santa,
I want a Minnie Mouse car, make-up table.
Love,
Paylee
3 yrs.
...
The following letters are from the students in Cindy Roseman's afternoon 4-year-old class at Friendship Circle Preschool.
Dear Santa,
I'll be happy with whatever you bring me.
Your friend,
Pyper
4 yrs.
Dear Santa,
I want a real kitten. That's probably all.
Your friend,
Emma
5 yrs.
Dear Santa,
Have a good Christmas!
Thank you,
Eliza
5 yrs.
Dear Santa,
I want a new camera, stuffy unicorn that's rainbow and has black spots. It's in Eminence, where my Nanna and Grandpa Mike lives. I want a new Barbie. i want a new shoes. Have a good flight on Christmas Eve.
Love,
Emory (and Max too)
4 yrs.
Dear Santa,
Presents that Santa gives. Santa is life. Santa has a big heart. I want, um, Tangled Castle. Santa love your reindeer.
Love,
Reece
4 yrs.
Dear Santa,
I would love to get a lovely toy like a black box with a key to lock my Happy Meal toys up. My little brother likes to get into my stuff.
See ya,
Sutton
age 5
Dear Santa,
I would like a real parrot, a bunch of fidget spinners, and some Pokemon figures. Oh yea, also a hamster!
Love,
Cade
age 4
Dear Santa,
I would like to ask you for a Christmas tree in my basement, a coyote snake, and an army off dinosaurs with a fire-breathing dragon. Also, some keys and a candy cane with M&Ms on the bottom!
Love,
Landry
age 4
...
The following letters are from the students in Cindy Roseman's morning 4-year-old class at Friendship Circle Preschool.
Dear Santa,
I would like Pop Tarts and chocolate candy. I would love a trampoline and a pail and bucket to build a sand castle at the beach. I love you, Santa!
Love,
Juniper
age 4
Dear Santa,
I would like a robot with a controller. I woudl like a radiio so I can listen to the news. Also, another Paw Patrol puzzle!
Love,
Elliot
age 4
Dear Santa,
I would like candy canes, lots of chocolate, and balloons. I would like ice cream, a camera, and a baby kangaroo. A computer would be nice, too!
Love,
Charlie
age 4
Dear Santa,
I would like a beautiful baby doll, M&Ms , a car track for Oliver, and a ducky!
Bye,
Sloan
age 4
Dear Santa,
I would like a Imaginext Pirate ship.
By Nate
age 5
Dear Santa,
I want a corner kitchen, then a grill, a radio, and then a jewelry box. Then I kinda want a family puzzle. That's all.
Love,
Eleanor
age 5
Dear Santa,
I want chocolate. We need big candy canes.
Love
James
age 4
Dear Santa,
I want gifts. I want gifts for my dad.
Love,
Rohen,
age 5
Dear Santa,
I love Santa. I miss you so much. Thank you for letting me take pictures of you, me, reindeer, and the sleigh. Thank you ffor my hug. I want a pooping flamingo, a Baby Alive & a pregnant Barbie. And my own t.v.
Love Finley
5 yrs.
Dear Santa,
I want things for Mom and Dad. I don't know what I want for Christmas.
Love,
Ruby
4 yrs.
Dear Santa,
I want a electric scooter. I want you to come on Christmas. Why don't you come to the Christmas program, I will give you a mask. I want my own, new Ipod. Santa I like the presents you give us. I would like to see you come to school. I love you! Bye!
From Claire
5 yrs.
Dear Santa,
I love you! I love your sleigh. I like your suit everyday. Everyday I love your reindeer. Can you bring me a BB gun? I like Rudolph. I want a computer, desk, chair for my deska nd rocking chairs and a coffee cup for myself. I want you to paint it rainbow with my name on it.
See ya later,
Cameron
4 yrs.
Dear Santa,
I like you! I want a little, water, baby dinosaur.
Love,
Jude
5 yrs.
Dear Santa,
I want a monster truck with big tires. Marshmallows. Some broccoli. Carrots. Some apples. And some strawberries. And toys.
Love,
Waylon
4 yrs.
...
The following letters are written by the students in Ashley Vannada's kindergarten class at Howell Valley School.
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I would like nintendo switch.
From, EJ. G.
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I would like a reborn doll and a big Plushy animal.
From, Terrah H.
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I would like a remote contrhrol (control) T-Rex.
From, Greyson H.
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I would like a swing set and baby that grows.
From, Charlie C.
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I would like a unicorn and a swing set.
From, Jazlie C.
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I would like cake and a switch.
From, Landon D.
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I would like yunuckorns (unicorns) bady (and) a candcanei (candy cane).
From, Natalia N.
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I would like a Ariel that sins doll (doll that sings).
From, Carlee M.
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I would like nintendo switch and a hoverd (hoverboard)!
From, Gannon P.
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I would like a toy army tank That shoots.
From Grant H.
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I would likebaby doll and accessories
From, Amber L.
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I would like hot wheels
From, Colt C.
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I would like a stuffed kitty.
From, Gracie H.
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I would like Hot wheels!
From, Sailor D.
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I would like horse toy and tree house.
From, Eden K.
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I would like a Elsa doll.
From, Tori B.
...
From:
Sterling
To:
SANTA
The North Pole
DEAR SANTA,
My name is Sterling and I am 3 years old. I've been a good boy this year. The things I want for Christmas are:
- A big toy gun
- Toy motorcycles
- Dinosaur toys
- Hot Wheels
- Boots
- Army stuff.
Thank yyou Santa
Love
Sterling
...
Dear Santa,
I want a camping Barbie, playdoh, new shoes with lights, watermelon back-pack, Minie-mouse kitchen for Mimi's housee, make-up and a candy-cane please. I've been good at school. I learned my 12 months of the year. I'm gonna go play now.
Love, Penelope
4 yrs. old
Dear Santa,
I give you my uggies (pacifiers) to give to babies for extra toys. I want Spider Man pew-pew, Spider man big bedroom. I've been good.
Love, Hamilton
3 yrs. old
...
TO: Sata in the north pole
from: Bryce
Armstrong (Street)
Christmas list
Love Bryce
Love Santa
1 tablit or crom Book for school
2 Barbies
3 Slime
4 Diary
5 stuff anmails
6 elsa and unu toys
7 Candy
8 hope my papa ant disapowted in me
9 craf suplis
10 slime suplis
11 babie acsaseres
12 babie Doll House
13 Hover Bord
christmas list
...
GARY KEISTER
WEST PLANTS, MO
65775
SANTA CLUSE
P.O. BOX [redacted]
WEST PLANTS, MO
65775
GARY'SDVD MOVIES and GARY'S BLU-RAY MOVIES FOR CHRISTMAS LIST
1. CLASSIC AN AMERICAN TAIL 1 ON NEW BLU-RAY
2. CLASSIC THELITTLEMERMAID 1 THE WHTIET BOX ON NEWDVD2019.
3. THE LITTLE MERMAD 2/ARIEL'S BEGEINGS ON 2-DVD PACK 2019, THE BLUE BOX.
4. THE LITTLE MERMAID 2/ARIEL'S BEGEINGS ON 3-BLU-RAY PACK THE BLUE BOX 2019 ON BLUE ONE.
5. AN AMERICAN TAIL 3: THE TREASURE OF MAHATTAAN ISLAND ON DVD.
...
FOR: GARY.
FROM: SANTA CLUSE.
SANTA CLUSE GOING TO GET 3 MOVIES, CLASSIC AN AMERICAN TAIL 1 Blu-Ray, THE LITTLE MERMAID THE WHITE '1-ONE' THE NEW DV, AND THE LITTLE MERMAID 2/ARIEL'SBEGINNINGS 3-BLUE-RAY PACK THE BLUE '1-ONE' THENEWBLUE-RAY FOR GARY FROM SANTA CLUSE ON A MAIL BOX IT'S FROM AMAZON.COM
FOR, GARY
FROM, SANTA CLUSE
...
The following letters are written by the students in Janiece Wilbanks' kindergarten class at West Plains Elementary School.
Dear Santa,
I want chocolate hearts, a candy cane, and a toy train.
Love, Michael Kirkendoll
Dear Santa,
I want a stuffed animal cat and a star poem and a pet dog.
Love, Nevaeh Driskell
Dear Santa,
Can you come when it's Christmas? I want a baby doll, and a barbie, and I want a horsey.
Love, Aubrie Bullock
Dear Santa,
I want a claw machine.
Love, Liam Mitchell
Dear Santa,
I want an LOL doll that is big.
Love, Brynlee Kinder
Dear Santa,
I just love you very much because you give us toys. I want a pet dragon, and a toy dragon, and a monster truck for Tucker.
Love, Samarra Gathright
Dear Santa,
I want a gumball machine, and a race car with a remote control, and I want Fortnight toys.
Love, Jacoby Stokes
Dear Santa,
I want a big Barbie dream house.
Love, Marnie Cooper
Dear Santa,
I want an airplane.
Love, Bentlee Due
Dear Santa,
I love you! I want a dog.
Love, Ciara Gerdes
Dear Santa,
I would want a bat bot because that is my most favorite toy. I also want a minion toy from the Minion movie.
Love, Edward Johnson
Dear Santa,
I want a doll set.
Love, Jaycee Moore
Dear Santa,
I want a hot wheel garage and a dump truck.
Love, Cooper Shipley
Dear Santa,
I want an xbox, and monster trucks, and sand.
Love, Emmitt Smith
Dear Santa,
I love you. I don't know what I want for Christmas.
Love, Abigail Wilson
Dear Santa,
I want a gumball.
Love, Gabe White
Dear Santa,
I want Among Us and Cuphead toys and a monster truck.
Love, Jax Lair
Dear Santa,
I want a motorcycle, and I want Santa toys, and a tree house.
Love, Trell Crawford
Dear Santa,
I want a doll and a doll house.
Love, Kinnley Barks
Dear Santa,
I want matching shoes with my brother and my mom.
Love, Alexa Garcia
Dear Santa,
I like reindeers. I want a drone.
Love, Alrik Johnson
...
The following letters are written by the students in Jennifer Skeeters' first grade class at West Plains Elementary School.
Dear Santa,
How is Mrs. Claus? doing. I wanta bunny and a robot. You mack me happy.
Love, Cecily Anne
Dear Santa, I want a toy gun and sword toy gun and an ushosppl foo my brothr.
Love, Adrian
Dear Santa,
How are you dowing to day? How are my elfs? downing i want a pet bunny.
Love, Kate
Dear Santa,
How is Mrs. Claues? I what LoLs and Barbies! How are my elfs?
I what art stuf!
I hope you have a good cristmis.
I what close.
Bring Chrissy a ipad and get Kayden a Baskt ball.
I what a snugi dog and barBie close.
Love, Kynlee
Dear Santa,
Are yor randeer nis?I wnt a cat for Crismis.I loveyou
I love yur rander.
Love, Abbigail.
Dear Santa,
Can I hav
a af set gun for cism.
How are hte ELF? Wut is your favari cake?
Love, Gunner
Dear Santa,
How is Mrs.Claus? I want ten Among us peple and three Impsters. I love your sled.
Love,Kenton
Dear Santa,
Hi Santa! I love you.
I wot a toy Dragon.
How R your Reinbir. Bye!
and I wot a toy Fum
Among us and Ingoster.
Love, Hudson
Dear Santa,
How are your rendeer? I wat a shotgun pLease.
breenge mY mom a piStol.
Love, Caiden
Dear Santa,
I love you because you are awesam. I wonta big traplen.
Howare you doing?
Love, Mya.
Dear Santa,
How are you elfs I want a houferbourde and a nerf gun and a shotgun bring Avree a puppy too.
Love, Henry
Dear Santa,
How are Your elsfs doing? For ChristmaS I Want a ToY mohStr and a toy car and remowt conchrl robot.
Love, Drew
Dear Santa,
What is your favorit Cooke?
Will you dI me dimondand emerald andan tv?
I lov u.
Love, Caisyn
Dear Santa,
How are you doing? I want a hwerbord. Pless cen I hav a non tondo Swich.
Love, Willie
Dear Santa,
I want a four wheeler.
Love, Adorean
Dear Santa,
Please giv me a Amoungus caractr and helo nabr. I lov you.
Love, Mark
Dear Santa,
How are you dowing? I whant a dog. How are my elfs.
Will you get Kayden bed. get Chrissy a ball. I whant books and close and dresis.
Love, Kynlee.
...
The following letters are written by the students in Amy Hall's first grade class at West Plains Elementary School.
Dear Santa,
I want you to come every year and be my friend.
Love,
Kyrah
Dear Santa,
I want army men, army man suit, toy guns, toy knives, police suit, police toys.
Love,
Jackson
Dear Santa,
I want the candy in the box.
Love,
Ronin
Hello Santa,
I am Liam. I love you Santa. Santa, I want a puppy, a bendy costume and a big T Rex stuffed animal for Christmas. Please and thank you. Bye-bye, Santa.
I love you
Dear Santa,
I would like snow for Christmas and a fingerling.
Love,
Julyauna
Dear Santa,
I would like LEGO Starwars.
Love,
Elijah
Dear Santa,
I would like Barbie dolls and a fake make-up kit.
Love,
Ana
Dear Santa,
What I want for Christmas is an iPhone 12 and a baby doll that looks real and please make it a boy. And I want a letter from YOU from how Snowflake is doing and I want another Smart Doll and a t-shirt with you on it and a Barbie Doll house. I love you.
Merry Christmas!
Esme
Dear Santa,
This year for Christmas I would like you to bring my dog Rubble a big steak for Christmas. Also if you could bring me and my sister a baby kitten that would be awesome. I would also love to have some snow so I can have a snow day.
Love,
James
ps, I've been really good this year unlike my little sister .
Dear Santa,
I would like a dollhouse and a baby doll and a dog.
Love,
Adaleah
Dear Santa,
Sometimes me and my brother fight and sometimes we're nice to each other, but we always share our toys so we want to get more! Merry Christmas
Love,
Jada
Dear Santa,
Please bring me a real-life unicorn.
Love,
Stella
...
The following letters are written by the students in Amber Galiher's kindergarten class at West Plains Elementary School.
Dear Santa,
How are the elves doing? I hope you are having a great time. I would like a new pair of shoes. I would like them to be yellow and red. We don't have a chimney so please come in through the door!
Love,
Dagen
Dear Santa,
What is your favorite reindeer? Mine is Rudolph. I would like a lego set. I hope you have a wonderful Christmas.
Love,
Bennett
Dear Santa,
I love you Santa. I want an electric skateboard. Please go through the roof. I hope you like my cookies and have a wonderful Christmas!
Love,
Titus
Dear Santa,
I love Santa and his elves. I want a stuffed animal. I love our country!
Love,
Jaxon
Dear Santa,
I want to give you cookies for Christmas. Christmas is my favorite time of year! I want more LOLs for Christmas. Don't forget I will be at my Grandma and Grandpa's house.
Love,
Ella
Dear Santa,
I love when you bring us presents. I want a toy doll. I want a barbie dream house and a computer. I hope you have a wonderful year.
Love,
Kaelyn
Dear Santa,
I see you stinky on the roof. Phew! Santa please bring me 10 hundred presents. Can have 100 dollars? Santa I love you!
Love,
Blaire
Dear Santa,
I am thankful for you Santa. I want a deer and a Santa.
Love,
Garret
Dear Santa,
I love you dear Santa! I want a phone and a charger and I also want an elf. I want you to think that I have been good.
Love,
Journey
Dear Santa,
I love you Santa! I want a unicorn set. I have been very good.
Love,
Elaina
Dear Santa,
Have a great Christmas! I want a new JoJo doll and for my sister she would like a baby Yodi robot that actually looks like baby Yodi. He is so cute.
Love,
Eva
Dear Santa,
I want Nike shoes and Pokemon cards for Christmas. I hope you are doing well Santa.
Love,
Nathaniel
Dear Santa,
I want a dirt bike and please bring me it. Bring it to the front door. Santa you stink really bad but so does my dad!
Love,
Grayson
Dear Santa,
I want a new Barbie dream house and a camper. I really want a new puppy. I love you Santa.
Love,
Baylee
Dear Santa,
I like Santa. I want a car for Christmas. I want army guys.
Love,
Nash
Dear Santa,
I have been good. I want an American Girl doll. I want a phone. Your reindeer are cute!
Love,
Madison
Dear Santa,
I love you Santa! I will be giving you cookies. I have been very good!
Love,
James
Dear Santa,
I hope you have a good Christmas. I want a skateboard for Christmas and an American Girl Doll. I don't have a chimney so you can go through my door.
Love,
Ellie
...
The following letters are written by the students in Suzanna Kimes' first grade class at Fairview School.
Dear Santa,
I would like a rocking horse and a foot massager.
Love,
Bella
Dear Santa,
I would like of fam (farm) for Christmas!
Love,
Kali
Dear Santa,
I would like some toys for like a snow globe and a pet owl and a pritte snow flke and a horse for Christmas.
From Shaelynn
Dear Santa,
I want an M,P,3 Playr, sun glasis, hot wel (wheels) set, football glvs (gloves), and a jrone (drone) plese for Christmas.
From,
Adam
Dear Santa,
I would like a nrfe (Nerf) gun tank, and lejins of zeldu gam (Legends of Zelda game), and a rmot cin thl majik trak (remote control magic track) car for Christmas!
Love,
Jax W.
Dear Santa,
I would like a tobee (Tobi watch) and a snipr (sniper) and a pyeno (piano) and a hufrbord (hover board) for Christmas!
Love,
Elias
Dear Santa,
I would like a OMG (OMG doll) for Christmas!
Love,
Chloe
Dear Santa,
I would likk a hardrb (hover board) for Christmas! and a howistrack (race track) and a brdick (dirt bike) and a fish and a nrf das (Nerf darts).
Love you,
Colt
Dear Santa,
I would like a electric peeyano (piano) electric skooter for Christmas!
Love,
Aaron
Dear Santa,
I would like a Dr Bik (dirt bike) for Christmas!
Love,
Ripkin
Dear Santa, I want a prisus karich (princess carriage) for Christmas!
Love,
Pieper
Dear Santa,
I would like Ahuverbord ( a hover board) for Christmas!
Love,
Lola
Dear Santa,
I would like a horse for Christmas!
Love you,
Lexi
Dear Santa,
I would like 8 cats, 20 dogs, I buny, 2 fishs, 18 dolphins, a eagles, 6 mises (mice), 3 terdls for Christmas!
Love, Rickie
Dear Santa,
I would like tomugoche dragon plar (Tamagotchi dragon player) fever pupe (forever puppy x-box 3-6, and indutindowich (Nintendo Switch) for Christmas!
Love,
Brycen
Dear Santa,
I would like a tablit, and a drone for Chistmas!
Love,
Gage
Dear Santa,
I would like play steashin (station) 5 and bugsnax (bug snax game) for Christmas.
Love,
Jax D.
...
The following letters are written by the students in Ashlea Adams' first grade class at West Plains Elementary School.
Dear Santa- Hal is rodoff been? Can I have jurassic prc lagos please? Your friend, Rowan Martin
Dear Santa- I wat please a rel hors. your friend, William Hart
Dear Santa- Santa are elf is back. Santa wut cuckes do you like? Santa is it gouring to snow? Santa hor are your elf? Santa please can you giteg me Lol dol? your friend, Avery Feller
Dear Santa, Santa I am good at make shugr cuces and you will get millke. I wut a toy magnets. your friend, Kasen Hufstedler
Dear Santa, Mi elf awas hids smear. Sile mi elf. Please breg me a brd and some LOLs and a beem and ples breg me 1 dol and pleas breg me a trcos car. your friend, Kamrynn Crawford
Dear Santa, I wunt a skatbrd and a huvrbird. your friend, Kalven Thompson
Dear Santa, Can I haf a arse kar? Are you kumin at niet? Your friend, Skyler Ebert
Dear Santa, I benn good. Can i please have a toy batmand and a dog. your friend, Jaxon Stewart
Dear Santa, How ar you dueg? Can I please hav a baby dog? Your friend, Louis Garcia
Dear Santa, I wunt to now wut the norfpl is like. Plees will you giv me sweeg? I wunt a tabil to and plees will you giv me a elf to plees. Your friend, Alexis LaChance
Dear Santa, How is the north pole doing? Is it cold? I want a nrf gun. your friend, Cash Tidwell
Dear Santa, I am a good boy. I want a bike. your friend, Richie Wilson
Dear Santa, How is red nows the reeder doeg? Please will you breg me a big hrshes? love, Paisyn collins
Dear Santa, I have bin great and I did a lot of stuf like genger bread houses. Can I please have 100 staberts please? Your friend, Landen Rockwell
Dear Santa, How is your wiphe Santa? Can I has a doll please? love. Darby Rutledge
Dear Santa, Is it going to snow? All I want for Cristmus is my loveing family. your friend, Sadie Hughes
Dear Santa, How is rodoff is he doe good? Please can hav a mackup sand for me? your friend, Zoey Gardner
Dear Santa, How are you and rodof doweg this yer? Can I please hav a hovrbord, now beeds, hachamls, LOLs, books, robot cat that acs like a rel cat and it dusint charj. your friend, Elaina Parrott
...
The following letters are written by the students in Sara Tucker's fourth grade class at West Plains Elementary School.
Dear Santa,
For christmas 5 mini suprise and a new Phone and lols and new clothing. I want want new shoes and alot of presents with my sisters and a hover board, and snow. merry christmas thank for everthing
Love,
Ayla smith
Dear Santa,
For Christmas this year I would like my aunt to be safe, same with my grandma. Please give the homeless a good Christmas and that they love and be grateful.
Love,
Rebecca
Dear Santa,
For Christmas this year I would like a new hoverboard, a new phone and a Christmas dress. I have been a good girl this year please reply back.
Merry Christmas
Love,
Chevelle
Dear Santa,
For Christmas this year I would like MiniBrands, an Ipad,Sharpies, Pens, Doll cloths, a hairbrush, and some posters. I have been a very good girl this year. I hope you and Mrs. Claus are ok.
Thank you so much!
Love,
Addison Colbert
Dear Santa,
For Christmas this year can you pleases bring me new ice skates, a teloscope, and some lego sets? I have been a good boy/student this year. I hope you and Mrs. Claus are safe and healthy! Merry Christmas!
Love,
Tristan Allen
Dear Santa,
Could you please bring me a phone, Hale guys, a computer (with Minecraft), lego Minecraft sets, and a Nintindo swich? Thank you very much for toys, PS5 toys, and I've been a good boy.
Love,
Levi Baker.
Dear Santa,
For Christmas this year I would like a Harry Poter mystery wand, slime, and paint stuff. I have been a very good girl this year. I hope you and Mrs. claus are safe and healthy! Thanks for everything!
Makenzie phay
Dear Santa,
For Christmas this year I would love a beanie, a beanie boo, my own iPad,more clothes, computer, next year a elf on the shelf, and the dogman series. I want to thank you and your elves for everything.
Love,
Kiley King
Dear Santa,
Could you please bring me a ps 5, mystery pokemon box, elf, Santa hat, and a computer. I have been a very good boy this year. I hope you and Mrs. Claus are sae and healthy.
thaks for every thing.
Love,
Bryston
Dear Santa,
For christmas this year I would like 5 turtles and aturtle set up. I have been a very good boy this year. I hope you and Mrs. claus are safe and healthy, thanks for everything.
Merry chrismas!
Love,
Bentley Waldo
Dear Santa,
For Christmas this year I would like a girl elf on the shelf, a boy elf on the shelf, and a phone. I hope that you can send me the elf's before Christmas day. I hope you have a Merry Christmas!
Love,
Hailey
Dear Santa,
For Christmas this year I would like a pony, baby sister, and a sewing kit. I have been a very good girl/big sister/student. I hope you have a happy holidays! XOXO
Love,
Jovie James
...
The following letters are written by the students in Rebecca Phipps' fourth grade class at West Plains Elementary School.
Dear Santa,
This year I would like a new tablet, a watch, a reamote control car, a big stufft bear,and a lot of candy, and anoterone is a fore weeler. Finily a tv and a ps4. I wish you a merry christmas and to you a good night.
Love,
Jacob D Rudes
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I would Like a Oculus vr set 2, a new tablet screen (because mine broke). I would also enjoy an art desk to drawn on so it will improve my drawings a lot! Merry Christmas! Love,
Ivy Asher
Dear Santa,
For christmas this year I want a Oculus and army guys to keep my collection going. Have a good christmas tell the rain deer I said hi.
Love,
Noah
Dear Santa,
This year I would like a hoverboard and the beyblad spyzah requie. I hope you have a good day please and thank's. I have been a very good boy this year.
Love,
Harvey
Dear Santa,
For Christmas this year I would like a boxfull o robux gift cards that are 800-1600 robux not intoatal. The rest you can pick for me. I might not have been that good this year though.
Love,
Audrianna Moore
Dear Santa,
For christma this year I would lik a new Ipad. I am specific by the way so I would like an I pad Air and a oodie please. Also, I have been a very good girl this year.
p.s. Thank you for all the Presents in the past.
Love, Payton
Dear Santa,
For Christmas this year I would like bathboms, PJ's/socks, and shoes. I have been a very good girl this year. Thank you for everything.
Love,
Natalie
Dear Santa,
For cristmas I would like all of the elastic fighters, a phone and $1000,0000,000,00 Dollar's for Cristmas. Please! Hope You have a great cristmas and hope you and Mis is helthy.
Love,
Derrick. Bruffert
Dear Santa,
For Christmas this year I would like hotwheels, a new hoodie, Catnip for kitties, Madden 19 video game, boots for winter, and that is all.Merry Christmas! Stay healthy, be safe, and have a good wonderful day.
Love,
Cameron Orton
Dear Santa,
This Christmas I would like a mini motorcycle/dirt bike. Also I hAve been very good this year.
Asa,
Mrs. phipps
Mrs. Tucker
West Plains MO ELM.
Dear Santa, can you surprise me this year. I don't need anything this year.
Love,
David
Dear Santa,
For Christmas this year I would like a play station 5, a I phone, and a gaming setup. I have been a really good boy this year. Hope you have a good life.
Love,
Brayden
Dear Santa,
For Christmas this year I want a new computer and a new phone, and I want new boots and I want new books and I hope you and Mrs. Clous saed safe
Love, Haeden warren
Dear Santa,
I would like a Mars Converter, a hot wheel, and a new phone. I hope you guys stay healthy.
Love,
Joseph. Shorter
Dear Santa,
How are the reindeer in the north pole? Do they like carrots or cookies? Santa I hope youre doinng okay. All I really want this year is a Taco bell gift card. Merry Christmas and a happy new year.
Love, Evalyn
Dear Santa,
For Christmas this year I would really like 5 tickets to Disney World and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate for Nintindo Swich. Thank you! Also, is Rodolph an offical reindeer? Thanks!
Love,
carter
...
The following letters are written by the students in Mandy Harrison's kindergarten class at Fairview School.
Dear Santa,
I would love a Lego Ninjago Set, Robot Lego Set, a play bird that can do what you say, and a comfy blanket for my mom. Thanks Santa!
Love, Owen B.
Dear Santa,
I would love a LOL Doll, camera, and head phones. Thanks Santa!
Love, Emma B.
Dear Santa,
I would like a new Rainbocorn toys and a Barbie Set. Thanks you so much Santa!
Love, Emily C.
Dear Santa,
I would love a gray dinosaur and Legos. I love you Santa!
Love, Aaron H.
Dear Santa,
I would like a Teddy Bear and my mom to have a big snuggly pillow. Thank you Santa!
Love, Jacob H.
Dear Santa,
I want some Barbie Dolls and I would like slime. Thank you Santa!
Love, Kyndal H.
Dear Santa,
I would love a Lego Ninjago Set, Robot Lego Set, a play bird that can do what you say, and a comfy blanket for my mom. Thanks Santa!
Love, Owen B.
Dear Santa,
I want some racecars and a Monster Truck. Thank you Santa.
Love, Kai M.
Dear Santa,
I would like 2 toy knives and toy guns. Thank you so much!
Love, Carsyn N.
Dear Santa,
I would love a big tower from Paw Patrol and a Monster Truck. Thank you for being so nice!
Love, Eli N.
Dear Santa,
I want Legos and monster trucks please. Thank you Santa.
Love, Kashon P.
Dear Santa,
I want a baby and some fake food for her. I would also love this dog from Walmart. I love you Santa & Mrs. Claus. I also love my Elf Chippy.
Love, Crimson P.
Dear Santa,
I would love a phone and a Sonic the Hedgehog Set. Thank you Santa.
Love, Gavin R.
Dear Santa,
I want a Nerf Blaster and a PJ set for my brother Kai. I also would love a real phone. Santa I hope you have a great day. I hope you have a wonderful Christmas Night. Thanks Santa.
Love, Matti S.
Dear Santa,
I would love Slime and Legos for Christmas. I also would like a Robot Dog. Santa I really like you so much because you are good.
Love, Jacob S.
Dear Santa,
I would love a Barbie and Barbie Clothes. I like Hatchimals where you rub their heart and it opens. I would like to get my dad some flowers. I really love you Santa.
Love, Lillie T.
Dear Santa,
I would love a Barbie and a toy Rainbow. Thanks Santa!
Love, Brayli W.
Dear Santa,
I would like a remote control car. I would also like a race car track. Thanks Santa!
Love, Roman W.
Dear Santa,
I would like Legos, X-Box and a toy toaster. I have been so nice to my brother.
Love, Eric
...
The following letters are written by the students in Adriane Wooderson's first grade class at West Plains Elementary School.
Dear Santa,
I have been good. Can I have a stuffed animal? I want a Santa toy please, please, please!
Love,
Jude Sanders
Dear Santa,
I want a bike. I have been good.
Love,
Taleigh Parrish
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year. I want toys, light up charger, coloring books, and colors like markers and crayons. Thank you!
Love,
Khloe Swims
Dear Santa,
I want a Barbie doll and a toy dog and scrunchies and hair clips.
From,
Anna Marie Makhtany
Dear Santa,
I have been very good so can I have a four wheeler?
Love,
Bentley Stepp
Dear Santa,
I have been good and what I want is a new computer and tablet.
Love,
Sabella Collins
Dear Santa,
I want a four wheeler. I love Santa Claus.
Love,
Kaihler Parrish
Dear Santa,
I want a cat. I also want a soccer ball and a silicone doll. I also want a big dog.
Love,
Erika Martin
Dear Santa,
I want a pet unicorn. I also want a new phone and a phone charger. Can I please have fun things?
Love,
April Tripp
Dear Santa,
I’ve been good. I want a Jo Jo Seewa American girl doll.
Love,
Evelyn Brown
Dear Santa,
Hey Santa, how are the elves doing? I know Rudolph is doing good. Please bring me a remote control bull rider and a pair of chaps. Thank you!
Your Pal,
Kasen Brown
Dear Santa,
I’ve been good. I want two of the same babies.
Love,
Zoey Kostelnik
Dear Santa,
I want a nerf gun. I’ve been good. I love Santa Claus. I want an iphone.
Love,
Jacob Williams
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year. What I want is a tank for Christmas. Are you real, Santa? Please answer the question.
Love,
Preston Jackson
Dear Santa,
I want a pet baby puppy. I miss my pet named Lucy.
Love,
Lilly Puckett
Dear Santa,
Santa, you are a good man. I want a baby doll. I want a computer.
Love,
Brooklyn Buchinsky
Dear Santa,
I want a remote control and a robot that can stand on its head.
Love,
Kolby Bell
Dear Santa,
I want a kitten for Christmas. I was good. I want to go in Santa’s sleigh!
Love,
Andrey Gerasimov
Dear Santa,
I want a Pokemon card. I’ve been good.
Love,
Bradley Stubbs
...
The following letters are written by the students in Lisa Kimbrough's second grade class at Junction Hill School.
Dear Santa,
My name is Devin. I am seven years old and I have been good this year. Here are a couple of ways I have been good. First, I have done chores in my classes. I have also done lots of chores at my house. I want Legos. I need new shoes. I’ll wear matching pajamas. I’ll read Dog Man books.
Love,
Devin
Dear Santa,
My name is Kolten. I am seven years old and I have been good this year. Here are a couple of ways I have been good. First, I have been helping my mom. I have also fed my cats. I want a PS4. I need a basketball. I’ll wear pajamas. I’ll read Christmas books.
Love,
Kolten
Dear Santa,
My name is Jackie. I am seven years old and I have been good this year. Here are a couple of ways I have been good. First, I have cleaned my room many times. I have also been taking care of my brother. I want a PS5. I need a bow and arrow. I’ll wear a sweater. I’ll read nothing.
Love,
Jackie
Dear Santa,
My name is Madilynn. I am eight years old and I have been good this year. Here are a couple of ways I have been good. First, I have been nice to my brother. I have also been working hard in math. I want a phone. I need chocolate. I’ll wear Rudolph pajamas. I’ll read elf books.
Love,
Madilynn
Dear Santa,
My name is Koy. I am eight years old and I have been good this year. Here are a couple of ways I have been good. First, I have fed horses when my dad told me. I have also read my Bible. I want a trampoline. I need new baseball glove. I’ll wear pajamas. I’ll read Christmas books.
Love,
Koy
Dear Santa,
My name is Danny. I am seven years old and I have been good this year. Here are a couple of ways I have been good. First, I have cleaned my room after my shower. I have also kept the classroom clean by sweeping. I want a 4-wheeler. I need new shoes. I’ll wear my pajamas. I’ll read Christmas books.
Love,
Danny
Dear Santa,
My name is Alden. I am seven years old and I have been good this year. Here are a couple of ways I have been good. First, I have helped my little brother. I have also helped my teacher clean my classroom. I want a cross bow. I need a shotgun. I’ll wear Christmas pajamas. I’ll read Christmas books.
Love,
Alden
Dear Santa,
My name is Ethan. I am seven years old and I have been good this year. Here are a couple of ways I have been good. First, I have worked hard at school. I have also helped my little brother clean his room. I want a 4-wheeler. I need a new hunting cap. I’ll wear Jurassic World pajamas. I’ll read a Christmas book.
Love,
Ethan
Dear Santa,
My name is Gracie. I am seven years old and I have been good this year. Here are a couple of ways I have been good. First, I have helped my friends push in their chair. I have also helped do the dishes. I want coal. I need tape. I’ll wear unicorn gloves. I’ll read Elf of the Shelf books.
Love,
Gracie
Dear Santa,
My name is Kadie. I am eight years old and I have been good this year. Here are a couple of ways I have been good. First, I have been helping my mom and dad. I have also been helping watch my little brother. I want slime. I need a blanket. I’ll wear Christmas clothes. I’ll read a Christmas book.
Love,
Kadie
Dear Santa,
My name is Reed. I am seven years old and I have been good this year. Here are a couple of ways I have been good. First, I have kept my room clean. I have also helped my teacher pick up. I want a truck and trailer with farm animals. I need a pair of red boots. I’ll wear Ninja Turtle pajamas. I’ll read Humpty Dumpty fell off a wall.
Love,
Reed
Dear Santa,
My name is Lane. I am eight years old and I have been good this year. Here are a couple of ways I have been good. First, I have been dusting for my mom. I have also helped my mom cook and bake. I want a metal Army helmet. I need toys. I’ll wear size 8 jeans. I’ll read the Bible.
Love,
Lane
...
The following letters are written by the students in Gina Smith's first grade class at West Plains Elementary School.
Dear Santa,
I want new games. Batman 3.
Cylus
Dear Santa,
I want a violin. I hope you are doing well.
Love,
Zane
Dear Santa,
I want a crusher, track, and the fastest ant.
Love,
Jeff
Dear Santa,
I love you so much. I want a princess doll.
Love,
Chloe
Dear Santa,
I want a lot of piggies, owls, and bears.
Love,
Kayleigh
Dear Santa,
I miss you! I would like LOL dolls.
Love,
Katherine
...
The following letters are written by the students in Ashley Bray's kindergarten class at Fairview School.
Dear Santa,
I want a ballerina skirt.
Love, Agnes
Dear Santa,
I want a Barbie farm.
Love, Alivia
Dear Santa,
I want a Barbie dream house with a purple slide and an elevator.
Love, Ava
Dear Santa,
I would like drums.
Love, Bree
Dear Santa,
I want a phone.
Love, Bryan
Dear Santa,
I want a unicorn.
Love, Emmalynn
Dear Santa,
I would like an Xbox Series X.
Love, Mac
Dear Santa,
I would like a knife.
Love, Matt
Dear Santa,
I want a Freeze Tiger.
Love, Mia
Dear Santa,
I want a microphone.
Love, Rylie
Dear Santa,
I want a pet that opens the box by itself.
Love, Remi
Dear Santa,
I want a horse.
Love, Kaili
Dear Santa,
I want an Xbox 1.
Love, Trapper
Dear Santa,
I want a snowboard.
Love, Warren
Dear Santa,
I want a robot.
Love, Winston
Dear Santa,
I want more toy food.
Love, Jack
Dear Santa,
I would like a snowboard and skateboard.
Love, Camdyn
...
The following are from the students in Anna Berry's kindergarten class at West Plains Elementary School.
Axl Becker: Skateboard, a toy truck, and candy in my stocking
Caleb Byrd: Army set, dinosaurs, a lego Jurassic world set
Castiel Drumright: A corn plushy, cabbage plushy, and sweet peas plushy
Hayden Dunigan: A little car, a teddy bear, and a doll
Lincoln Hanson: Ben Ten bucket, Ben Ten play set, and all characters from Ben Ten
Lincoln Ford: My family to get along forever, new girl bulldog, and 100 footballs
Trenton Jackson: A skateboard, a dirt bike, and a motorcycle
Oliver James: Hoverboard, a car, and a pretend sword
Aliya Judd: A kitchen, lots of toys, and a computer
Mary Lambert: Makeup, Vamperina, and a toy kitchen with food
Sheridan Lambert: Ginormous dollhouse, dolls, and Pinky
Alaynnah Paden:
Jacob Rousseau: A helicopter, a chicken, and a rooster
Alyvvia Simpson: A toy tiger, makeup, and a toy kitchen with food
Sierra Sullivan:A kitchen, Paw Patrol, and Pete the Cat
Serena Trulson: A stuffer tiger, makeup, and a toy Santa
Piper Young: A pet horse, arts and crafts, and cotton candy
...
The following letters are written by the students in Ronna Dalton's kindergarten class at School.
Dear Santa,
I want a club house that has JoJo Siwa in the house. She needs to be in it. I want it to snow, too. Oh, and a real stove and sink and real food. A book would be nice, too.
Thank you!
Aspen
Dear Santa,
I would like a gas motorcycle for Christmas. It would be cool if I got a Pete the Cat toy. I also want a real life computer.
Thank you!
Blaine
Dear Santa,
I want Ferdinand the black bull. I’d also like two big horned bulls, a T-rex, and a lion named Simba. I also want Nala, the lion with no big hair on her face like Simba. Can I have a toy Santa and elves? I want a North Pole for them to go in. I also want, um, a toy triceratops. That’s all.
Thank you!
Wyatt
Dear Santa,
I would like a new cowboy because my cat has sharp claws and she tore it up. I’d also like a horse and blue bull toy. I want a rodeo job for Christmas, too. I’d love to work at a rodeo!
Thank you!
Waylon
Dear Santa,
For Christmas, I want a toy lawnmower, cutter, raker, trailer with a tractor, and a digger. I like bowling, so a bowling set would be fun, too! Also, I’d like some black markers, and even a toy iPad. A Thomas book would be good!
Thank you!
Mark
Dear Santa,
I’m going to ask for a baby bunny, matching jammies for my doll, a toy elf, and a Barbie teacher. I also want two baby Barbies. I’d like three books. That’s it.
Thank you!
Addisyn
Dear Santa,
I want a toy train and a toy raptor blue dinosaur. Some racing cars that stick to the walls would be fun!
Thank you!
Harrison
Dear Santa,
I want a farting minions gun. I also want a Star Wars lighted sword. Also, I want to ask for a toy shark with people in a boat, toy fish, cages, three sharks, and make sure the boat is BIG.
Thank you!
Braxton
Dear Santa,
I would like some pink putty, purple slime, a new Barbie camper, a LOL camper, some candy, a new hoodie, a new book, a pink camera, and a play toy horse.
Thank you!
Ellie
Dear Santa,
I want a Spiderman that moves its hands, and a T-Rex toy.
Thank you!
Axel
Dear Santa,
I want a Spiderman set, a toy dump truck, and a toy dinosaur set.
Thank you!
Aiden
Dear Santa,
I would like a fidget spinner, a sword, a shield, a saw to cut down trees, a sledgehammer to bang on the ground and push the rocks, and a cannonball. That’s all.
Thank you!
Brody
Dear Santa,
I want a dino truck, Michael Jordan clothes, Michael Jordan shoes, and flashlights that don’t have batteries that just crank up.
Thank you!
Emmett
Dear Santa,
I want a big car, a robot, and a toy. That’s all.
Thank you!
Jadan
Dear Santa,
I would like Pokemon, Paw Patrol toys, some gingerbread cookies, toys, and Ninja Turtle toys.
Thank you!
Chaston
...
The following letters are written by the students in Marybeth Palmer's kindergarten class at West Plains Elementary School.
Dear Santa,
I want presents.
James
Dear Santa,
I want a barbie and I want a dollhouse.
Anna-Elisa
Dear Santa,
I want a puppy.
Rylee
Dear Santa,
I want a real horse.
Jade
Dear Santa,
I want a stapler and a electric scooter and a jungle gym.
Liam
Dear Santa,
I want a remote control bendy robot.
Austin
Dear Santa,
I want a toy rocket ship.
Cashion
Dear Santa,
May I have a real phone?
Conrad
Dear Santa,
May I have a unicorn?
Aubree
Dear Santa,
Can I please have a barbie house?
Daisy
Dear Santa
I want a bike and a baby alive.
Emerson
Dear Santa
I want a robot and a Captain America shield.
Tyler
Dear Santa,
I like toys. Can I have BR?
Gabe
Dear Santa,
I want LOL dolls and a puppy.
Addy
Dear Santa,
I want a barbie doll and a barbie doll house and a new backpack.
Libby
Dear Santa,
I want a paw patrol game and a new watch and new boots and a computer.
Brantley
Dear Santa,
I love you. I want a LOL doll and a American girl doll.
Millie
Dear Santa,
I want a tablet for my sister and a real unicorn.
Jessica
Dear Santa,
I want lego minecraft.
Woodson
Dear Santa,
May I please have a make up set and a toy cookie and a play unicorn.
Serenity
...
The following wishes are made by the children at Little Red Firehouse Preschool and Daycare Center.
Dear Santa,
We are so excited for Christmas this year! We have all been so good! We each have a special request.
Wyatt- Trains
Copper- chap stick
Emilyn- baby doll
Josie- Hair bows
Kinley- JoJo bows
Layton- elephants
Adalyn- Phone
Abel- blue car
Aspen- Barbies
Tinsley- Piggy
Mackenzie- Raindeer stuffed animal
Greyson- tractor
Ruby- baby doll
Kinleigh- Lol dolls
Maddyn- a doll set
Henley- Stickers
Klarissa- Barbie car
Bradyn- Monster Trucks
Estella- Minnie Mouse
Landon J. - Big boy underwear
Ainsley- Peppa Pig House
Brenna- Peppa pig car
Dalton- 4 Wheeler
Kolten- cars
Landon L.- Grave Digger monster truck
Addison Lewis- Cheer leader set
Christopher- Big Blocks
Scarlett- Rainbow slime
Tegan- baby Yoda
Izaiah- elf on the shelf
Caleb- Dinosaurs
Liam- Markers
Mason- woody and buzz
Sarah- Barbie Dream house
Adam- A new Camaro
Eva- Snow boots
Avori- a color changing Barbie.
Hannah- ice cream playdough
Axel- a new bucket
Remie- A real cat
Maverick- A duck
Stetson- green truck
Lucas- Mario pillow
Madelyn- a play kitchen
Aiden- a snow man.
We love you so much Santa!
...
The following letters are written by the students in Amber Russell's first grade class at South Fork Elementary School.
Dear Santa,
What do you do? I believe in you. I would like a note for my mom. Can you bring me Pokemon?
Love,
Logan
Dear Santa,
What do you want for Christmas? I want a remote control car. Please bring my dad a tractor.
Love,
Jaxon
Dear Santa,
What do you want for Christmas? Thanks for all the gifts. Please can I have baby things? Can you bring my mommy baking stuff?
Love,
Madison
Dear Santa,
What do you want for Christmas? I like your reindeer. I would like a toy cat, a mask, and some birds. Please bring my dad a brand new gun, a load of wood and a candy cane.
Love,
Harlie
Dear Santa,
How are you? I believe in you. I want some elf magic so I can fly. Please bring Hynlee some slime.
Love,
Lucy
Dear Santa,
What are you doing? I hope you are well. I want a dog, a cat, a panda, and a toy teddy bear please. I also want Chad and Vy merch. I want you to bring my mom a necklace please.
Love,
Hynlee
Dear Santa,
What is your favorite color? I think you are real. Please can you bring me a new Ice TypePokemon deck, Pokemon Mew Ex card, Mega Gangar Ex card, and Gangar Ex card, Darkrai Ex card? Please bring Pokemon for Carson.
Love,
Drew
Dear Santa,
How are you? How many elves do you have? I want Nintendo Switch, slime, and a gaming YouTuber headset. Please bring Hynlee a Nintendo Switch also!
Love,
Dracen
Dear Santa,
Where do your reindeer sleep? You gave me the best present ever last year! Please can I have all Pokemon things, a Bakugan, and a remote controller car for everyone in my family. Please bring Logan some Pokemon things too!
Love,
Carson
South Fork Elementary
Dear Santa,
Where are you? Thanks for all the gifts. Can I have an LOL doll, balloons, markers, a ballerina doll, a camera, and a unicorn pet. Please bring Hynlee a horse.
Love,
Shelby
Dear Santa,
You give the best presents! I wish you a Merry Christmas! I like your holiday. I want a lizard toy, a Bakugan, a dragon toy, a dinosaur, and a shark. Please bring the poor people toys.
Love,
Briar
…
Connor Lee Collins
Hull St. West Plains, MO 65775
Santa
Dear Santa
Bouncy shoes
Hot wheels monster track
baght rope
toothless net
body pillow
Arrows phone
pistol candy
bbgun
…
Haley Lynn Collins
Hull St. West Plains Mo. 65775
santa
Dear Santa,
Baby twins Alliive
Baby Bed
doll house
nail polish
PJ’s
princess clothes
doll clothes
…
The following letters are penned by the students in Brittany Keller’s second grade class at South Fork Elementary School.
Gracie - I want my front teeth, Christmas clothes and shoes, a Christmas art box for school, a Christmas book about Santa. And please Santa I want one of your elves and I want a Christmas hat too.
Righlee - I want lots of slime, lots of squishys, a $100 dollar bill, an xbox one, a hoverboard, lots of craft supplies, tickets to a Kansas City Chiefs game, and a cowboy hat for my brother Dalton. I need a new pair of shoes too. P.S. Thank you for that big stuffed animal.
Landan - I would like to have an xbox one, a TV, an Ipad, an Iphone, and an among us skins. I would also like to have a good Christmas.
Daston - I want a smart watch and a hoverboard. Thank you for my paint kit last year.
Jase - I wish to get my kittens brothers and sisters. And puppy and kitty in my pocket and I want a gecko for Christmas and an elf on the shelf. And thanks for what you got me for Christmas.
Ben - I need an Iphone 12. I need earpods. I need a MacBook Pro. I need a nerf gun really bad. I need an Apple watch. I need a dirt bike.
Aaron - I want a hoverboard. Thank you for my xbox. I want a robot too. I want a remote control car.
Charlie - I would like some elf magic and a magic kit. And some kinetic sand.
Logyn - Thank you for my toothbrush. This year can you get me a remote control car and a vanity? I hope I get slime too. Can I have more legos please? Will you bring my mom a vacuum please and my dad whatever he needs? I hope I get a toothbrush.
Rhilyn - I would like a watch. I need shoes. I would like a LOL doll. I would like a numnum. I would like a hatchimal pixie flyer. Thank you for the candy.
Stetson - I want a nike boy hoodie, and beats for me to get smart, and odell beckham jr football gloves, and long socks.
Addison - I want tennis shoes. I need pillows for my bed. I want big blankets because it’s cold. I want toy school stuff to play with at home.
Wyatt - I want a mini racing four wheeler and a cleaning robot alive and a nintendo switch and to meet Santa please. See you on Christmas night. Thank you for the stunt ramp.
Torri - I want a hoverboard. I want a hatchimal and a unicorn. Thank you for the presents last year.
Shelby - I want a phone, and a reindeer, and a tablet, and a toy sled. I need some new shirts because I'm growing out of mine and I need some new socks. I also need some gloves.
Clayton - I would like to get a PS4, and a 4 wheeler please. And a home art box and please get me a xbox 360. Thank you for the gifts last Christmas.
Daygan - I would like a robot toy. Thank you for my presents.
Jacey - I need a computer. I want a LOL doll. I want a numnum. I want a hatchimal. I want a Pixie pop. Thank you for my LOL doll I got last year.
Bentley - I would like to have a PS5. I would like a million dollars. I would like a dirt bike. I would like a sleigh. I would like a nintendo switch. I would like a Iphone pro.
Shade - I want a chromebook, a phone, a remote control car, a dirt bike. I need gloves, a thick coat and a brother.
Norah - I would like another little brother. And a pikmi pops please. And a little fluffy llama that is purple. And a monkey bar set for my backyard. And a bunch of socks please. Thank you for the lego sets Santa. I would like some star wars lego sets.
Georgia - I would like a hoverboard please. I need chapstick. Thank you for the poster you got me last year. I loved my desk you got me a few years ago.
…
The following letters are penned by the students in Hannah Beaulieu’s second grade class at West Plains Elementary School.
Dear Santa,
Mt Name is Jacob. Can I please have drone for Christmas because my dad has one.
Love,
Jacob M.
Dear Santa,
Can you give me a new baby doll? Can you give me a new present for Christmas? Can you give me a new stocking with candy in it? I want a new angel. Can you give me a new phone? Thank you.
Love,
Nova R.
Dear Santa,
My name is Sophia. Santa please can I have a shark pillow? Next can I have a blue car? Next can I have a snake? Next can I have a headphone? Thank you.
Love,
Sophia D.
Dear Santa,
I want a baby cat. Thank you.
Love,
Ozzy C.
Dear Santa,
Can I have a car?
Love,
Justin B.
Dear Santa,
I want a Nintendo Switch. Thank you.
Love,
Kole L.
Dear Santa,
I want a dinosaur. I might want two dinosaurs. Thank you.
Love,
Arsen M.
Dear Santa,
A skateboard. A coloring book. A nice brother or sister. Thank you.
Love,
Monroe W.
Dear Santa,
This year I would like a new brother.
Love,
Hadley H.
Dear Santa,
I want a toy truck. I hope it is red and blue and also number six. Thank you.
Love,
Conner R.
Dear Santa,
I want Trolls for Christmas. I want a Switch for Christmas. Thank you.
Love,
Kloe F.
Can you please give me a VR game? Please Santa. Thank you.
Love,
Ren P.
Dear Santa,
My name is Arya and I am in the 1st grade. I want for Christmas is nail polish and film for my camera. And more LOL dolls. Please Santa.
Love,
Arya S.
Dear Santa,
Can you please get me a Nerf RPG for Christmas? How are you doing? My mom would like a new coffee cup.
Love,
Porter N.
Dear Santa,
I want a backpack like Arya's please. And also film for my camera. Thank you.
Love,
Kynsley N.
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I would like a crusher. Thank you!
Love,
Jeff J.
…
The following letters are penned by the students in Mary Dougherty’s first grade class at Howell Valley School.
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year! I have done these nice things: I am been gud. I wit that I will git. My Christmas wishes are: a surprise toy and a plushie. I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk!
Love,
Sierra
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year! I have done these nice things: I been good at scoel becus I wus good. I been good. My Christmas wishes are: I wut a Xbox. I wut a tv. I wut a bike. I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk!
Love,
Jake
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year! I have done these nice things: Ask pepl if your ok. I have ask if they won to play. I ask if they are lole (lonely). My Christmas wishes are: I would like a brbe (Barbie). I would like a LOL. I would like a puppy. I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk!
Love,
Louise
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year! I have done these nice things: I have been very nice. I am very nice to my dog. I have been nice to my mom. My Christmas wishes are: I wunt a Spiderman car. I wunt a Iphone 12. I wunt a tablet. I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk!
Love,
Gabriel
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year! I have done these nice things: I helpt my mom withe my bruthr. Win my frinds cit rht (can't write) I help. I help my dad win he has groshres (groceries). My Christmas wishes are: I want a Borbe (Barbie). I wunt a fack (fake) dog. I wunt a rel (real) dog. I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk!
Love,
Holley
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year! I have done these nice things: I go to school for mom. I won't get a toy if mom wonte let me. I be good for mom. My Christmas wishes are: to have 1000 LOL dolls, to see Santa, and to have a grate day. I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk!
Love,
Danica
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year! I have done these nice things: I have opened the door. I have been nice to my mom. I have been nice to my brother and sister. My Christmas wishes are: I wish I could have a Playstation 5. I wish I had some heart Cheerios. I wish I had a pet eagle. I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk!
Love, Dakota
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year! I have done these nice things: I hlip(help) Mom. I wesid (watch) Lilia. I play wif Ryan. My Christmas wishes are: fur Christmas I hop (hope) I git unicun sim (unicorn slime), and I hope I get siy (sky). I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk!
Love,
Amelia
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year! I have done these nice things: I'm nis to my fris (friends). I obay my titr (teacher). I am trouful (truthful). My Christmas wishes are: baby doll, robo me, dimis (diamonds). I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk!
Love, Emmy
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year! I have done these nice things: I have been very good to my mom and my dad. My Christmas wishes are: I wunt a ntindoe swich (Nintendo Switch) and a PS5 and a PS4. I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk!
Love,
Levi
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year! I have done these nice things: I haf bin good to my frned and my family. My Christmas wishes are: to be on pink everyday and prpl (purple) and a pupe (puppy). I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk!
Love,
Molly
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year! I have done these nice things: I been good every year. My Christmas wishes are: I wunt a toe shotgun (toy shotgun). I wunt a drt bic (dirt bike). I wunt a nif (knife). I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk!
Love,
Wesley
…
The following letters are penned by the students in Michelle Street’s first grade class at Fairview School.
Dear Santa,
I have been good
I would lice a cam!
Merry Christmas!
Sincerely,
Brayden Deatherage
Dear Santa,
I have been good! I would
Like to have a pet snake and a
Girlfriend and two noo friends.
Love,
River Wright
Dear Santa,
I have been good! I would
Like a hover board and lots of
Candy.
Merry Christmas Santa!
Love,
Gracie Faye Collins
Dear Santa,
I have been good I would like some
Dinosaurs and pokemon cards for
Christmas!
Love,
Hoyt Ellison
Dear Santa,
I have been good and bad but
I will leev some cookies and some
Milk. I would like an American girl
Doll and LOL’s.
Love,
Avree Barks
Dear Santa,
I have been good! I would like a present for
Christmas. I want like a cat for Christmas.
I want like a dog for Christmas and a baby
Brother.
Love,
Naveah Gerdes
Dear Santa,
I have been good! I would
Like a camera for Christmas
And an American girl doll for
Christmas this year. Merry
Christmas Santa!
Love,
Shiloh Anne Crosser
Dear Santa,
I have been good! I would
Like to sit cookie awt for you
And I would sit carrots for your
Randeer. I would like a skateboard
And a charsard stufd animal.
Love,
James Kinder
Dear Santa,
I have been good! I would
Like some lego batman for
Christmas. I would
Like some toys. I would
Like some flowers for my mom.
Love,
Dilyn Neal
Dear Santa,
I have been good! I would like a
Skateboard Please. Santa
Can I get a stuft animal cat ok.
I would like a new mechanical
Pencil and a big bolbasaur.
Love,
Jarrett Renfrow
Dear Santa,
May I have a hover board.
I have been a little bit bad. Can
I have a LoL? I will give you
Cookies. I hope you will be
Happy!
Love,
Kinslee Ruth Girdley
Dear Santa,
I have been good. I would
lIke a jo-jo brats doll. I would
also like a jo-jo bedroom.
Love,
Angel Evans
Dear Santa,
May I have a hover board?
I have been a little bit bad. Can I
Have an LOL doll? I will give you
Cookies and milk. Merry
Christmas!
Love,
Skylynn Collins
Dear Santa,
I would like a stuffed animal cat.
I would like stuffed animal tiger
Pig and bunny.
Merry Christmas!
Love,
Eryka Hayes
Dear Santa,
I would like a stuffed puppy.
I would like a troadawn dinosaur.
I want a Wolverine from X-men and
Army men.
Love,
Aiden Pickens
…
The following letters are penned by the students in Kim Brunson’s first grade class at Fairview School.
Dear Santa,
I wunt Pokeemobs that are gx, vx, ex and the last two things are roblox and fortnit.
Sincerely,
Alex D.
Dear Santa,
I will delivere the ledr to mi house. I want a basebol.
Sincerely,
Joey V.
Dear Santa,
I am thankfoll for my elve. I love my family. We are going to make cookie for you. I want a new eye glasses cass.
Sincerely,
Baylee D.
Dear Santa,
Next year I want a nother chocolate dollar and a lot of close. It will be the best thang ever. Santa you are cool. I thank you are cooler thin Mrs. Claus. Thank you!
Sincerely,
Easton M.
Dear Santa,
I what a xbox and I what a phone. I what a rac chrack. I what amee man. I what legose. I what a rac car. I what fortnight. I what minecraft.
Sincerely,
Wyatt C.
Dear Santa,
I want a big big dollhouse that comes with a famaliy, a little boy, little girl, a mom, and a dad, and a baby, and frnichr for ech room.
Sincerely,
Karlee J.
Dear Santa,
I wunt a gam. I wunt a fon. I wunt a tablit. I wunt a bakpk. I wunt a mothrtruk. I wunt a cor. I wunt a bunee. I wunt a rackor.
Love,
Wyatt D.
Dear Santa,
I want a frosty the snowman for Christmas because it is spueshull to me. Santa I need to tell you that you are good at delivering. And I need a I phone on Christmas plees because I need one.
Sincerely,
Emma R.
Dear Santa,
I love you Santa and I want a dog and a shrt and a book and a bacpc and shus. For Sebastian L. deliver for nof Po.
Sincerely,
Sebastian L.
Dear Santa,
I want a kr dog and a hot will track and a tia shoos that say nike on them and tha are green and a neclis. I want a shrt that has bascit ball players.
Sincerely,
Kreed G.
Dear Santa,
Ples can I have a okiscwest for Christmas. I want a megsand ples.
Sincerely,
Sam Y.
Dear Santa,
I want a x box and a kr dog and a fon. I want a go kart and a new elf and a nethr fourleer. I want a nethr fourleer. I want a nethr friend.
Sincerely,
Sawyer T.
Dear Santa,
I hope that you git me a feamee of memads and I wont a brbe dremhos. Santa I am having chubr in my noo school.
Sincerely,
Aria Z.
Dear Santa,
I want a x box one. I will leave cookies out for you and hot coco for you. I love you so much! I want a fourleer and a dert bike at my mom’s. I want money at my mom’s and dad’s for Chrismas!
Sincerely,
Kynnedi F.
Dear Santa,
I wut a hoet wel, and a hat and, a friend!
Sincerely,
Bentely V.
Dear Santa,
I wont gum and a ginee pig and a huver bord. I wont a carij and a xbox2, hot choclate and a i phone 11. I wont a new sled and elves and a reel reindeer.
Sincerely,
Zoey D.
Dear Santa,
I want a lot of dolls, pupeys, hats, dreesis, and toys.
Sincerely,
Korie L.
Dear Santa,
I wt a kikak. I wt LOL. I wt a pop crn macr.
Sincerely,
Isabella B.
…
The following letters are penned by the students in Kendra Belcher’s first grade class at South Fork Elementary School.
Dear Santa,
How are your reindeer? How are your elves? How are you doing? I want a Barbie, Barbie house, and LOL dolls. Please bring LOL dolls to my cousins.
Love,
Lyla
Dear Santa,
How are your reindeer? Thank you for the elf. Can you please get a tank that you drive at Walmart. Can you please give an xbox to Caleb.
Love, Liam
Dear Santa,
How are you? How are your reindeer? I’ve been really wanting a Barbie dream camper and a Barbie dream house.
Love,
Zoey
Dear Santa,
You are a good Santa Claus. It is nice that you give people toys. I want an old Banjo Kazzoo and Call of Duty 1 for my brother when he gets older. And I want to have a computer and Minecraft. Have a good time.
Love,
Richter
Dear Santa,
You are nice because you give out presents. I want a drone and a brand new four wheeler toy. Please bring My baby sister Chelsea a baby sized race car.
Love,
Charlie
Dear Santa,
Your elves are nice. I want a bike and a nerf gun. Please bring Dr. Pepsi for Dr. Huddleston.
Love,
Eli
Dear Santa,
I like your elves. I would like a puppy and a swingset. I want my brother to have a remote control monster truck.
Love,
Reeve
Dear Santa,
I like your reindeer. The most thing I want is a dirt bike. And I want a drone. I want a baby truck for my baby sister.
Love,
Kabella
Dear Santa,
How are your reindeer and elves? I want a PS5 and a PS4. I want you to bring Chloe a toy barbie doll.
Love,
Caleb
Dear Santa,
Your reindeer are so fluffy! I want a barbie doll house. I want a barbie doll. I want Caleb to have an ultra nerf gun 6.
Love,
Chloe
Dear Santa,
I would like a surprise box, a puppy, and American Girl doll. Santa please bring my little sister a baby alive and I’ll leave you some cookies and milk.
Love,
Arabella
The following letters are from the students in Linda Schartz’ morning preschool class at Fairview School.
Dear Santa,
Thank you!! Can I please have a Paw Patrol police car, a PJ Mask race car, and more Paw Patrols and more PJ Masks? Can I have a Chase pillow? I had two, but now I just have one because I lost my other one and it is gone forever! Can I have more PJ Masks? Thank you!
Love, Bryson Wake
Dear Santa,
Hi! Hello! I want a toy crane with a chomper and a toy train with train tracks and a toy excavator with a scooper that scoops up the dirt. I want a toy tractor with a bucket and dirt. I’m done!
Love, Canaan Halford
Dear Santa,
I love Christmas. Can I have a reindeer and a toy Santa? I like Hatchimals and little presents. I like a mermaid and babies. I like markers and stickers. I like crayons. I like paper.
Love, Brilee Crase-Collins
Dear Santa,
I love you! I want to hug you! I’m being sweet to you. I’m going to make you cookies and milk. I love you so much! Can I pretty please have a bracelet and chapstick that opens and closes? I want a necklace with earrings. I want some bubble gum. Can you bring me some? Can you bring me coffee when I grow up? Can you bring me a new tablet that I can work on? Can I have some candy? I want to draw a gift for you. I will hug you in a minute later. I love you so much! That’s all I want. Thank you!
Love, Harper Shepphard
Dear Santa,
I wrote a letter and asked for Barbies, but I forgot to put JoJo stuff on it! I like cookies. I know you live at the North Pole, but I saw you at town!
Love, Sadie Norris
Dear Santa,
Thank you! Can you bring me two birds and one cage? Because I like two birds and one cage and I’ve never had them. I like your floating reindeers that lift the sled. I didn’t see a floating reindeer before. When we eat , we get Christmas cookies. Can you bring me some cookies?
Love, Makayla Downen
Dear Santa,
I love Santa and Christmas! Santa is my best buddy. Sometimes, I miss him. I want a unicorn and a golfing toy. Then, I am inviting the Grinch and Santa to Christmas. I love you and miss you very much! Please, can you bring me cars for George and special pickles and special rocks for Daddy? Then, a special ring and earrings for my mommy? Can you please bring Christmas gifts for everyone? That will be it!
Love, Lilly Marcak
Dear Santa,
I love you, Santa! I like you bringing my elf to my house! I like him moving every day! I really want a toy unicorn!
Love, Arianna Ellison
Dear Santa,
Happy birthday, Santa! Thank you. I love you so much! Will you give me some presents? I have some presents for you! I want a tractor. I want a doll and I want you to bring me another doll. That’s all!
Love, Jade Collins
Dear Santa,
I like dinosaurs! I don’t have any dinosaurs at home! I want some doggies to play with. Can I have some blocks please? I don’t have Play-Doh at home. Can I have some Play-Doh? Can I have some Paw Patrol? I love you, Santa!
Love, Sebastian Jewell
Dear Santa,
Can I please have a real-life tortoise? A big one! I like cool turtles and little ones. Will you bring me some Kinetic Sand? Can I please have some big cars, green dinosaurs and a Ninja Turtle toy? I like your reindeer. I love you.
Love, Stetson Trail
Dear Santa,
I just want a train I can ride in, like a big train I can ride in and drive. You are awesome!
Love, Mason Smith
Dear Santa,
I want an airplane and a green car. When are you going back to the North Pole?
Love, Darius Bush-Harris
Dear Santa,
I’m gonna give you a cookie! Okay, this is Laxton and I want a Nerf gun fully loaded! I love you Santa, I’m your boy!
Love, Laxton Shinberger
…
The following letters are from the students in Linda Schartz’ afternoon preschool class at Fairview School.
Dear Santa,
I love you, Santa! I hope you get me makeup for Christmas. I really love you so much. I hope you help me get presents. I hope you get me toys for Christmas. I want an American doll. I love you. I hope you bring me a new baby doll. I want you to help me play! I want a toy for Christmas. I love your elves and reindeer. That’s all, Santa!
Love, Aspen Crosser
Dear Santa,
Santa, I like you! I would like to have a trampoline. Also, a big, big house for me and my dad that I can sleep in with my own bed and a pink blanket!
Love, Serenity Walker
Dear Santa,
Santa, please bring me a mermaid Barbie and a mermaid blanket. I want lipstick and chapstick and a play ducky. Santa, I miss you and I have been a good girl!
Love, Aabriella Mead
Dear Santa,
Santa, please bring me a LOL Doll and a LOL Queen Bee teddy. Also, a Vampirina doll. I am leaving you cookies and milk!
Love, Brenna Kimes
Dear Santa,
Santa, please bring me a scooter like at school. And dinosaurs!
Love, Jamison Drumright
Dear Santa,
Santa, I would like a Switch. Also, I would like a toy phone and a Kindle. I would like some Legos too. Goodbye.
Love, Nate Johnson
Dear Santa,
I love you. You give us what I want, some Santas don’t give you what you want. Please give us toys. Thank you. That’s all!
Love, Ethan Danford
Dear Santa,
I never see you, Santa. I like you. I’m going to give you cookies and milk, Santa. I love you, Santa. Can you give me a toy? I like some Lego toys. I want a scooter bike.
Love, Layla Zheng
Dear Santa,
I want a Poopsie dancing unicorn doll, a LOL doll and a Dr. McStuffin Kit! Please bring me some real make up! I love you, Santa!
Love, Ainsley Kimes
Dear Santa,
Santa, will you bring me a computer, a desk, a chair and a bike, a scooter and a microphone with headphones. And I also want a go-cart for Christmas, with a helmet and suit. Please. Thank you!
Love, Cameron Piper
Dear Santa,
I love you! Thank you for bringing presents! Can you please bring me a new Switch game? Can you bring me markers? I like drawing with markers. I had a red a red one at home, but I lost it. We are building a new house. Can you give presents to the workers? Maybe you can bring me my own four-wheeler so I can ride it by myself? I know you have to turn on the key. I always wanted a dirt bike to race on the racetrack! You are handsome. I like your reindeer. Please can I have my own magnets and a magnet box and a bean jar? Can I have some string to make a necklace for my mom? Can I have a new cool water bottle with a new straw and my own telephone? Merry Christmas!
Love, Jesse Haley
Dear Santa,
I love you, Santa. Please give me presents. I want all the presents. Please. Can you please give me candy first? I love you!
Love, Tristan Richardson
Dear Santa,
I drew a shark for you at home. We went to see you, Santa! Please can I get candy? I want a picture. I hope you have a cool Christmas tree. We have a Christmas tree!! I want a dinosaur toy and a wizard one and a crocodile one and some frog floaties. I want some more toys like a dinosaur walking toy. I really want some candy! Thank you, Santa!!
Love, Aaron Bonham
…
The following letters were penned by the students in Abbey Bonham’s first grade class at West Plains Elementary School.
Dear Santa,
I want a mostruck (monster truck) and a pupeu (puppy) for Christmas.
Thank you Santa,
Jack L.
Dear Santa,
I want a shrt, and skirts, a car, a phone, a toy sirin head.
Thank you,
Cadie H.
Dear Santa,
I want a scatbrd (skateboard) for Christmas. I love you.
Thank you,
AnnaBelle B.
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I wunt a Xmax, puppy, ulechric (electric) scooter, belts, skateboard, boots, bjamus (pajamas), hoverboard, dirt bike and shoes, go pro, english bulldog, computer, batman car for Christmas.
Love,
E-Z S.
Dear Santa,
I would like a OMG doll for Christmas. I would like a stuffed animol and a huvrbord.
Love,
Andrea L.
Dear Santa,
I would like a bike, kite, also a white spodid gray dog, a polrbareuxpres (polarbear express) trane, a lovulampe (lava lamp) a babbyyotue (baby Yoda).
Love,
Dylon R.
Dear Santa,
I would like a makeup set, skatedard (skateboard), dress and a skrt for Christmas. Love you Santa from
Myer N.
Dear Santa,
I would like a LOL house, a pipe, a cat, and a doll. Love you Santa,
Kinslea C.
Dear Santa,
I would like a teddy bear and I would like a blanket.
Thank you,
Ryder V.
Dear Santa,
I would like a PS5 for Christmas. I also want a PS3.
Thank you,
Winfield W.
Dear Santa,
I want new gloves. I want a xbox. Thank you Santa,
Ason G.
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I need a bike and a new OMG doll and a new dolls and my holl (whole) family. I love you.
Reagan M.
Dear Santa,
What I want for Christmas I what (want) a tractor and a truck and hunting gluves and a tablite.
Kamden
Dear Santa,
Can I get a mosterthuc (monster truck) and a huvrbord, and a roblox set?
Love, Peyton H.
…
The following letters were penned by the students in Robyn Vanatter’s first grade class at Richards School.
Dear Santa,
This year I have been good. PleaSe bring mea baby parot toy.
Please fill my Stocking.
Love,
Konner Boatright
Richards School
Grade 1 Age 7
Dear Santa,
This year I have been good.
Please
bringmea mega tron. I would like to fly with you.
Love,
Jackson Upton
Richards School
Grade 1 Age 6
Dear Santa,
This year I have been kind. Please bring me a new train. I hop tht you havu god cosmos.
Love,
Colton Bond
Richards School
Grade 1 Age 7
Dear Santa,
This year I have been nice. Please bring me a Fort Night game. Please fill my stocking.
Love,
Reed Jordan
Richards School
Grade 1 Age 7
Dear Santa,
This year I have been good. Please bring me Legos.
Please bring lots of presents.
Love,
Payton Edwards
Richards School
Grade 1 Age 7
Dear Santa,
This year I have been really good. Please bring me a Phone. Thank you for sending us Lynx the Elf.
Love,
Malayna Gransee
Richards School
Grade 1 Age 7
Dear Santa,
This year I have been nice. Please bring me a computer. Tell the Elves thank you for working hard.
Love,
Ava Collins
Richards School
Grade 1 Age 7
Dear Santa,
This year I have been really good! Please me a baby kitten please filly stocking I would like to fly with you.
Love,
Olivia Rutledge
Richards School
Grade 1 Age 7
Dear Santa,
This year I have been really good! Please bring me a remote control car. I would like to fly with you.
Love,
Chet Stewart
Richards School
Grade 1 Age 6
Dear Santa,
This year I have been pretty good! Please bring me a unicorn. Tell the Elves theank you for working hard.
Love,
Brenna Jones
Richards School
Grade 1 Age 6
Dear Santa,
This year I have been good. Nice. Please bring me a baby dog.
Please bring lots fo presents.
Love,
Braelynn Morris
Richards School
Grade 1 Age 6
Dear Santa,
This year I have been really good! Please bring me snow boots. I would like to fly with you.
Love,
Shelby Kline
Richards School
Grade 1 Age 7
Dear Santa,
This year I have been kind. Please bring me a science box. I would like to fly with you.
Love,
Gianna McDonald
Richards School
Grade 1 Age 6
Dear Santa,
This year I have been good. Please bring me a LoL Doll toy.
I would like to fly with you.
Love,
Zoey Parrish
Richards School
Grade 1 Age 7
Dear Santa,
This year I have been kind. Please bring me clothes. Tell the Elves Thank you for working hard Tell the reindeer Thank you for working hard.
Love,
Oakley Watkins
Richards School
Grade 1 Age 7
Dear Santa,
This year I have been nice. Please bring me a stuffed reindeer. Thank you for sending us Lynx the elf.
Love,
Ramzi Schafer
Richards School
Grade 1 Age 7
Dear Santa,
This year I have been kind. Please bring me a hover board. Tell the elves Thank you for working hard.
Love,
Brinley Shelton
Richards School
Grade 1 Age 6
Dear Santa,
This year I have been pretty good. Please bring me a baby doll. Please fill my stocking.
Love,
Chloe Adams
Richards School
Grade 1 Age 7
