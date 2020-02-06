The Willow Springs Community Foundation will show a free film, “The Pied Piper of Hamelin,” at 7 p.m. FEb. 22 at the historic Star Theater in downtown Willow Springs.
The 1957 feature stars Van Johnson, Claude Rains, Lori Nelson, Jim Backus and Kay Starr and runs 89 minutes in color.
According to a synopsis offered by promoters, “The Pied Piper of Hamelin” was made for TV in 1957. The Pied Piper (Van Johnson) is first spotted working magic in Hamelin by a disabled boy, Paul, and playing his signature tune, “In the Hall of the Mountain King.”
Paul tells his best friend, schoolteacher Truson (also played by Van Johnson), but Truson is skeptical. The singing, rhyming citizens of Hamelin have entered a competition in order to win a banner from the King. To this end, the mayor (Claude Rains) exhorts the people to work incessantly, even the children, to the extent that they are denied school and play.
Hamelin’s schoolteacher, Truson, protests, but his protests go unheeded by the arrogant mayor. As part of a competition between several villages, the mayor and his cabinet plan to construct golden chimes to impress the King's Emissary (Jim Backus), who is due to pay a visit to Hamelin.
But their efforts are temporarily halted when the town is invaded by rats, which have fled the neighboring city of Hamelout after the Weser River floods destroying the town. It is then that the Piper magically appears before the mayor and his councilors. Asking to be paid all the money in the town's treasury, he offers to rid the town of the rats. The Piper, whose music only children and rats can hear, strikes a bargain, which, once the rats are gone, the mayor and council renege on, to their subsequent regret.
The film is part of a series of free movies shown once a month at the theater. All movies shown will be suitable entertainment for families and the concession stand will have popcorn, snacks and sodas available for $1 each, said organizers.
