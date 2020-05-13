For almost two months now, nursing homes in Missouri have strictly limited visitors to avoid the spread of the COVID-19 respiratory illness among their residents.
Because seniors are at a higher risk from the disease, those who live in nursing homes are not able to have personal face-to-face contact with friends or family. Concerned that the lack of visitors could lead to feelings of depression and loneliness, causing hardship for residents and staff alike a local chaplain has taken up a special cause.
In attempt to help lift spirits, even if just for a little while, Hospice Compassus Chaplain Bruce Underhill began conducting weekly prayer walks on Fridays at NHC Healthcare and Brooke Haven Healthcare in West Plains.
During the prayer walks, the chaplain walks around the facility grounds, stopping to pray at windows with any resident or staff member who wants someone to pray with.
At 1 p.m. this Friday, Underhill will hold another prayer walk at NHC. He says, since he started doing the prayer walks five weeks ago, the response has been wonderful.
“Many residents haven’t had much outside contact and some haven’t had any,” Underhill said. “For those who want to visit, I come up to their window outside and talk to them over the phone and pray with them.”
Underhill says that, rain or shine, he will be out to visit the nursing home residents every Friday afternoon until ban on public visitation is lifted.
In addition to the prayer walks, Hospice Compassus is also collecting cards, letters and children’s drawings to give to nursing home residents, starting May 22.
“They really love when they get them,” Underhill said.
Letters and cards can be mailed Hospice Compassus at 707 Kentucky Ave., Suite 2, West Plains, MO 65775, or they can be dropped off in person at the Hospice Compassus. The West Plains Daily Quill is an alternate collection site, and cards can be mailed to the Quill, P.O. Box 110, West Plains, MO 65775, or brought to the office, 205 Washington Ave.
Correspondence should be marked, ATTN: Chaplain Bruce Underhill.
For more information about the prayer walks call the Hospice Compassus office, 256-4127.
