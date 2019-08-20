The Beach Boys were in the building! Three Rivers Hospice entertained our residents with a hilarious performance of their staff dressed up as the Beach Boys. They set up a backdrop, everyone was dressed in their beach attire and the music was booming.
Lois Johnson asked, “Do you think the boys would dance with a 98-year-old lady?” It was priceless! Many of the residents wanted to dance with them and get their pictures with them. They sang to each resident and crowned them with a floral lei. Roberta Stevens made flip flop cookies and served them and punch during their performance. It was wonderful! Thank you, Debbie Langston!
We have a married couple that work in our facility expecting their first baby. Licensed Practical Nurse James McCloskey and his wife Kammrenea, a certified nursing assistant, are expecting a baby girl, Penelope!
Our residents wanted to give them a baby shower. They received tons and tons of presents and many were from our residents! This is our third baby shower and we have three more babies arriving this year. The precious part is the staff bring their babies in often for our residents to see. They feel very special that they care enough to share their little miracles.
The Ozarks Medical Center Thrift Shop is right across the street from our facility. On Half-Price Thursdays, you can find us there shopping. They love it so much; it will be on the calendar every Thursday with Roxanne Wurst.
Roxanne works for OMC Riverways and volunteers to help them shop and she always buys each person an item from her. She has been in our building volunteering first as a Three Rivers Hospice staff member and now an OMC Riverways staff member. She is very attached to all our residents.
We have found all kinds of things for our activity department and clothes for our residents. A very special lady walked up to me this week and handed me money to purchase their items they had in their carts. This community amazes me every single day — there is so much love for Shady Oaks!
Our week has been filled with these people volunteering: the Thayer Methodist Church ladies brought in bags and bags of prizes for the bingo activity, Resident Council met, the Midway Pentecost Church held their monthly church service, Three Rivers staff held their weekly Bible Study, Storytime, Jive with Jay and Debbie Langston was the guest speaker at the Red Hats Club meeting.
The Red Hats Club has become a very big event each month. Our President Diane Omary host the event with a guest speaker every month. This month, she chose Debbie to be the special guest. Debbie had each resident a purple scarf made and passed them out. We served apple pie and coffee. We have the most gorgeous hats for them to choose from for each meeting thanks to our community!
Everyone have a great August!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.