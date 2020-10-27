At this writing in mid-October I’ve not been off the place in nigh a week, and I have another week to go.
It’s a familiar story in these pandemic times, one that could be shared by thousands of families. We’re in self-quarantine. Nobody’s sick with COVID; we’re just waiting to see if we’re going to be.
Fourteen days from the day we came in contact with an active case, we should be in the clear. Until then, we’re doing our best to stay away from other folks. I suppose it’s a common scenario that put us out of circulation. We had a visitor who learned three days later she was COVID positive, then called us immediately.
I’ve heard conflicting advice on how seriously we should take this thing. The specific instructions given her were to have us “monitor” ourselves for COVID symptoms. When I went in for a COVID test the physician’s assistant told me to stay home.
Not quite sure what protocols to follow, I checked with my local authority — my daughter, Melissa, who has been on the COVID front line as a nurse assistant at Republic High School: Self-quarantine for 14 days from the date of contact.
So, here we are, going nowhere.
What anyone else thinks doesn’t matter.
I have my daughter to answer to (quite a switch from 30 years ago).
It’s a blessing, I reckon, we don’t have a houseful to quarantine — just Martha and me. It could be worse, and has been for Melissa, with four people in the household and one active case to tend to. Along with the quarantine, she’s been caring for the sick one, while trying to work from home. Same for husband, Ryan. By the time this hits print, all that should be over with. Fingers crossed.
This measly self-quarantine Martha and I are dealing with is a cakewalk, in contrast. I suspect, too, Melissa’s story is not unlike that of hundreds of other families similarly affected. When folks talk about the “new normal,” I hate to think this might be it.
Meanwhile, I’ll be glad when our self-quarantine is over and we can get back to simply being socially distant. It gets tougher to find much to do outside when the garden doesn’t need tending or the yard mowing. Drought’s taken care of those chores.
I may have to tackle some tasks I’ve been putting off — like cleaning up the dead willow tree up by the pond, or clearing the junk out of my garage. I could even rake leaves, but by the time you read this, the wind will likely have taken care of them, too.
Yeah, I guess I really don’t have much to complain about — missing meetings I really didn’t want to go to and putting off getting my hair cut for another week.
Missing Martha’s traditional birthday dinner out last week, though — that’s gonna be hard to make up.
But, I bet she’ll think of something.
Jim Hamilton, columnist and former editor of the Buffalo Reflex, is among several Ozarks writers featured in issue nine of “Elder Mountain: Journal of Ozarks Studies,” published in 2019 by Missouri State University-West Plains and edited by Dr. Phillip Howerton, professor of English. His latest essay collection, published by Cornerpost Press in West Plains is “Ozarks RFD, Selected Essays 2010-2015.” Request a copy by contacting the author at jhamilton000@centurytel.net.
I am glad you both aren't experiencing the worst of the symptoms and I hope y'all get over it with no further issues.
