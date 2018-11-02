Community First Banking Company recently acquired property in Thayer with the intention of building a new branch facility.
Michael Hoff, president and CEO of Community First, said Community Bancshares of West Plains, Inc., purchased the former “Bobcat Station” convenience store, at 220 E. Walnut St., in Thayer. The existing building will be razed, and a new building will be constructed. Plans are currently underway for the building to be approximately 2800 square feet, with multiple drive-through lanes and a 24-hour ATM on site.
“We are very excited to be able to announce this project,” said Hoff. “We have been extremely happy with the reception that we have received since entering the Thayer market in 2016. Konnie Haney and her staff have done a tremendous job in providing excellent customer service to the community. That has always been the primary goal of our bank. That is why our motto is “living up to our name.” We always try to put our community first.”
Architectural plans are currently being finalized, and construction is expected to start in early 2019, with the bank planning to open for business on or before Jan. 1, 2020.
Community First was chartered in June 1997, and was originally known as Community First National Bank. The bank opened for business on Nov. 13, 1997, with 45 local investors, 10 employees and $5 million in assets.
The main office is still at its original site, 1330 Southern Hills Center in West Plains, and has been increased in size since its inception.
The main bank now has more than 20 full-time employees and several part-time employees. The bank has a nine-member board of directors, three advisory directors, along with an experienced staff of officers and employees. Community First provides local management and decision-making with full-service banking opportunities for the residents of south-central Missouri, including a 24-hour ATM location.
In 2000, the bank opened a facility on the north side of West Plains, known as the Porter Wagoner branch. This facility has both walk-up and drive-through access and a 24-hour ATM location.
In 2006, Community First expanded with the opening of a new branch in Mtn. Grove, which currently has $38 million in assets, nine employees and a 24-hour ATM location.
In 2009, Community First changed its charter from a national bank to a state bank, to better reflect its mission as a community bank. This resulted in changing its name to Community First Banking Company. There was no change in ownership, management or employees.
In 2016, Community First purchased the Thayer branch from Great Southern Bank, and added its fourth facility, with a staff of five. The Thayer location is a full-service branch, providing both loans and deposits, as well as offering a 24-hour ATM location.
Community First Banking Company has now surpassed more than $175 million in total assets since 1997, including more than $125 million in loans. The bank now has more than 40 employees, with 60-plus local investors, providing excellent customer service at their four locations.
The officers and staff of Community First serve on various local civic and community groups or church boards, including but not limited to the West Plains Planning and Zoning Commission, Industrial Development Council, both West Plains Rotary clubs, Kiwanis, Optimist Club, West Plains REDI committee, and the Ozarks Small Business Incubator, among many others.
Community First’s slogan is “Living up to our name.” Since initiating that slogan, the bank has donated more than $75,000 per year to charitable, civic, fundraising and educational causes.
