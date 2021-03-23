I don’t often order steak in a restaurant — this past year not at all.
But, when I do, the server always asks, “How would you like that cooked?” And my answer is generally “Yes,” assuming I heard a pause after “that” or I didn’t catch “How” at the beginning.
Waiters must think me a smart aleck. They’re just doing their jobs. I know, because I spent my college years asking the same question of customers at Bonanza Sirloin Pit.
Now, before I started work there in the fall of 1968, I didn’t know that “how” meant anything other than baked, boiled or fried. In my country boy world meat was either cooked or raw, and never served in the latter state. Had Dad’s roast beef shown a hint of pink, he would have sworn Mom was trying to poison him. As far as I knew, there was nothing edible between cooked and uncooked.
Of course, in the steak house business I quickly learned beef cuts could be rare, medium-rare, medium, medium-well and well-done, and a lot of folks liked them in the barely cooked categories. I never got more adventurous than “medium,” leaning toward the “well-done” side. I didn’t mind a little pink, but I couldn’t deal with squiggly red. Firmness of texture and internal heat told me a steak was cooked, even if a little pink. I was OK with that, even if Dad never was.
But, that was in steaks, where the heart of the cut is never exposed to bacteria. Ground beef is a whole different matter. No telling what countertop or airborne contaminants have been mixed in with ground steak. I raise choice steaks at home, and years of cooking steak at venues from a steak house to a country club taught me the difference between “medium” and “medium-rare.” When eating out, I generally find a well-done ground sirloin more satisfying than a steak, which may or may not be properly cooked, depending on who’s on the grill.
Hence, my pat answer for “How, cooked?”
“Yes, all the way through.”
My preference for thoroughly cooked steaks places me in a minority in many crowds. Even my bride prefers a hearty pink, leaning to red, in her steaks, as do most of her family — easy enough to handle when it’s family doing the cooking.
But, in a hotel banquet setting with a couple of hundred people, chunks of tenderloin bleeding on dinner plates are anything but “elegant” dining. I won’t name the place. I just won’t go back.
Again, it seems I’m the one out of step. I like to cook and I like to watch cooking shows on TV. What I can’t understand is why top chefs rave about platters of roast beef, juicy hamburgers or even steak fajitas bleeding like sliced beets. I don’t recall “raw in the middle” being popular when I was a boy. I come from the era when we were warned against eating undercooked pork for fear of contracting trichinosis.
Now, to give the TV cooks their dues, most are diligent about using meat thermometers to guarantee the meat is safe to eat. Be that as it may, “Safe” is not the same as appetizing. Neither is “pretty.” Some banquet cooks seem to think barely-cooked green beans are great, too. They would cringe at the idea of boiling them all afternoon with ham hocks; but, I reckon that’s a commentary all its own.
Fried, grilled, boiled or roasted, I don’t care how my meat is cooked, just that it is.
If you are one of those folks who like blood on your plate, that’s OK with me, too.
I’ll be glad to serve it anyway you want.
Just don’t ask me to eat it. I’ll get by on the mashed potatoes and gravy.
Copyright 2021, James E. Hamilton; email jhamilton000@centurytel.net. Read more of his works in Ozarks RFD 2010-2015, available online or from the author.
