The General Federation of Woman’s Library Clubs Woman’s Library Club I of West Plains will meet at 1:30 p.m. Monday at the First Presbyterian Church for its Christmas luncheon.
The hostess for the gathering will be Carol Silvey.
Members are asked to remember to bring donations for the West Plains Library.
November’s meeting was held at Grace’s Place and hosted by Willene Pratt. The program was presented by Cody Sanders, the Quill’s sports editor. He gave a very informative presentation of how the Quill operates and the setup of operations.
A business meeting followed. Pumpkin crunch and coffee were enjoyed by all members present.
