The Missouri State University-West Plains math department, along with the Math Educators of South Central Missouri, held its annual Middle School Math Relays on March 7.
The event was originally scheduled for Jan. but had to be postponed because of weather, said officials.
Over 100 students from seven area schools competed in this event held on the MSU-WP campus. Points were awarded for first through fifth places in a total of 20 grade-specific individual competitions. In addition, a team round was held with the winning teams earning additional points for their respective school teams. The top three school in terms of collective points were West Plains Middle School, Ozarks Christian Academy and Thayer Middle School.
The top three students in each individual competition follow.
ARITHMETIC SKILLS/FRACTIONS
Fifth grade: Abby Blum, Thayer; Bryce Bennett, Thayer; Peyton Allen, WPMS.
Sixth grade: Joey Hickcox, Houston; Lillian Blagg, Glenwood; Silas Stephens, OCA.
Seventh grade: Rose Hathcock, WPMS; Brady Ashbrook, WPMS; Malia Harris, WPMS.
Eighth grade: Lane Hicks, Howell Valley; Zahren Whited, Howell Valley; Isaac Simer, Thayer.
GRAPHS/GEOMETRY
Fifth grade: Luke Moore, OCA; Logan Wycoff, Richards; Clark Martin, OCA.
Sixth grade: Joey Hickcox, Houston; Kayleigh Kinder, Richards; Reilly Joliff, Richards.
GEOMETRY
Seventh grade: Brady Ashbrook, WPMS; Brody Sellers, WPMS; Lilian Weimer, WPMS.
Eighth grade: Addison Rogers, Howell Valley; Charlie Zellars, OCA; Zahren Whited, Howell Valley.
PROBLEM SOLVING
Fifth grade: Bryce Bennett, Thayer; Luke Moore, OCA; Aubrey Tidwell, WPMS.
Sixth grade: Jude Morrison, OCA; Brady Williams, Richards; Kayleigh Kinder, Richards.
Seventh grade: Malia Harris, WPMS; Michael Cali, Thayer; Lilian Weimer, WPMS.
Eighth grade: Lane Hicks, Howell Valley; Dagan Joiner, WPMS; Abbie Peugh, OCA.
NUMBER THEORY
Fifth grade: Abby Blum, Thayer; Clark Martin, OCA; Annabelle Judd, Richards.
Sixth grade: Reilly Jolliff, Richards; Lillian Blagg, Glenwood; Silas Stephens, OCA.
Seventh grade: Rose Hathcock, WPMS; Paul Kimney, Houston; Brody Adkinson, Houston.
Eighth grade: Lane Hicks, Howell Valley; Ben Horstman, OCA; Kehnemund Gregory, OCA.
FRACTIONS
Fifth grade: Abby Blum, Thayer; Clatyon Earl, Glenwood; Bryce Bennett, Thayer.
Sixth grade: Joey Hickcox, Houston; Reilly Jolliff, Richards; Silas Stephens, OCA.
PRE-ALGEBRA
Seventh grade: Michael Cali, Thayer; Kristen Ely, Houston; Rose Hathcock WPMS.
ALGEBRA
Eighth grade: Isaac Simer, Thayer; Eric Simer, Thayer; Addison Rogers, Howell Valley.
All proceeds from the event are used to fund an annual scholarship for a MSU-West Plains student majoring in mathematics or mathematics education.
MESCM would like to express appreciation to the Philanthropic Women in Education and Annual Fund who help pay for the awards for this contest. Also, over 20 area teachers and parents helped conduct this contest by proctoring and/or grading tests and performing many other necessary duties. Without their help this contest couldn’t happen.
