Summersville Bookends

Once upon a time there was a grandfather who entertained his young granddaughter with stories from his imagination. When she gave him a furry keychain one Christmas, he named it “Little Critter” and created weekly adventures to relate to her when she came to visit. She would always ask him what Little Critter had been up to, and it seemed that Little Critter was quite the ornery character through the week, running away and hiding in places little critters should never be — to her delight.
The granddaughter grew up and had a child of her own. The grandfather passed on and took his imagination with him. I saved the furry keychain, for I just have a feeling those Little Critter adventures are still vibrant and waiting to be told again one day.
It’s never too late to begin a storytelling tradition of your own. It makes great memories for future generations to come.
Begin or complete your Christmas shopping this Saturday with a slightly used book or movie from our upcoming book sale on Nov. 14. From cookbooks to yearbooks, we should have something for everyone on your list at prices that will put you in the holiday spirit. Bring your Christmas list!
Summersville Friends of the Library’s book sale will be held from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 14 inside the Summersville Senior Center. Volunteers are still needed to help transport books the Friday evening before the sale. Contact the library to sign up to help. Come to the sale and support your library!
Current safety guidelines for Summersville Branch:
- MASKS REQUIRED for patrons and employees;
- No in-library children’s activities/Friends of the Library meetings until further notice;
- Staff will continue to sanitize books as they’re returned to the book return table and computers will be wiped down after each user.
Any Texas County Library branch is your one-stop-shop for printing, copies, fax or free scanning to an email address in addition to our other services. We’re so much more than just a library these days!
Texas County Library now has e-books and audio books available to download for Texas County Library patrons. To view the catalog and download, go to our website: texascountylibrary.lib.mo.us, click on e-books, or come by the library for assistance. Texas County Library cards are required.
Summersville Library is a branch of Texas County Library and located at 480 First St., on the south side of the square, next door to Open Door in Summersville.
Business hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m Saturdays.
Visit texascountylibrary.lib.mo.us or contact the library: 417-932-5261 or toll-free 888-609-4491, or email us: svlib@texascountylibrary.lib.mo.us, or fax: 417-932-5262.
