Statewide, Missouri Lottery players took home more than $72.2 million in prizes during the month of January. Of the total $72.2 million awarded, more than $9 million were prizes of $1,000 or more.
$20,000 in prizes were awarded to residents of Howell and surrounding counties.
Kevin Sechrest of Winona won $6,000 on Club Keno, and Jeremy Burnett of Theodosia won $5,000 on a Scratcher ticket.
$1,000 Scratchers winners from the area include Jerry Wheeler, Alton; Linda McMinn, Cabool; Hope Belt, Caulfield; John Adams, Gainesville; Virgle Rhoads, Mtn. Grove; Bobby Gimblet, Norwood; Frank Schunek, Thayer; Gregory Sanders and Judy Steward, both of West Plains; and Katie Grogan, Willow Springs.
In 1984, more than 70% of Missouri voters approved a lottery. Since sales started in 1986, the Missouri Lottery has generated more than $6.5 billion for the state and public education, and annual Lottery proceeds make up approximately 4% of the state’s funding for public education.
Lottery players have won more than $15 billion in prizes, and retailers have earned more than $1.35 billion in commissions. Last fiscal year, the Lottery generated more than $346 million for vital education programs, including A+ scholarships.
