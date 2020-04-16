Summersville teen Rachel McGregor, a homeschool student set to graduate this spring, has been spending her days documenting spring's arrival.
Like many in recent weeks, with a statewide mandate calling for social distancing, McGregor has decided to spend her time in nature. Fortunately for her, that's easy -- nature is in her back yard, as she lives on her familiy's farm, where these pictures were taken.
An amateur photographer, McGregor looks to photography as a way to stay connected.
"I love photography and taking shots that capture the unique beauty found in the Ozarks," she said."
Her photo submissions include a juvenile snapping turtle, a dandelion at sunset and a chipping sparrow, a common summer resident in Missouri, according to the Missouri Department of Conservation.
McGregor is the daughter of Mark and Melissa McGregor, and the third oldest of eight siblings.
Readers are invited to share their stories and pictures at any time, and the Quill especially welcomes submissions now, during this time of social distancing. Submissions may be emailed to news@wpdailyquill.net.
