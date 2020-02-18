West Plains High School junior Kassidy Scott was recently named the winner in the Poetry Out Loud competition held at the high school. She advances to the regional competition to be held Wednesday in Springfield.
Scott is the daughter of Crystal and Joe Carey, and is involved in theater, band, chess, World Culture Club and the anime and gaming clubs. She said she likes competing in the Poetry Out Loud competition “because you get to express yourself through reciting poetry.”
“I look forward to doing my best at Regionals so that I can potentially go to Nationals in Washington, D.C.,“ she added
Poetry Out Loud is a national recitation contest open to all high school students and conducted in all 50 states by the National Endowment for the Arts. Since 2006, over 50,000 students and over 2,500 teachers from Missouri schools have participated. The Missouri Arts Council and the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education collaborate to bring this program to Missouri. Poetry Out Loud builds students’ speaking skills, develops appreciation for poetry, increases self-confidence and satisfies National Council For Teacher Education English Language Arts standards.
In addition to memorizing and performing great poems, students discuss poems and write poetry of their own. This year area high schools were encouraged to participate through a partnership between Missouri State University-West Plains and the West Plains Council on the Arts. West Plains High School teacher Andy Hanson coordinated the local West Plains competition.
Organizers are hopeful that next year more area schools will participate so that a regional competition can be held at MSU-WP. Winners of the regional competitions advance to the state competition.
For more information on future Poetry Out Loud competitions, contact Alex Pinon, APinnon@missouristate.edu, or West Plains Council on the Arts, info@westplainsarts.org.
