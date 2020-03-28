Summersville Bookends

Due to the COVID-19 health situation, all branches of the Texas County Library will be closed to the public until April 6. Please utilize our book drop to return books.
So what do librarians do when the libraries are closed? Most of us are catching up on reading and watching movies on the rainy days and working outside on the sunny ones. I’ve even waxed my car — something I’ve put off for months.
The most excitement I’ve had while Sheltering-at-Home has been to rid my yard of two varmints that had turned my yard into a plowed field. My motion light alerted me to their arrival just before my bedtime, and thanks to the gun safety course I finished, both were eradicated within five minutes. Now I’m hoping for some nice weather to repair the damage they had inflicted upon my lawn before the library reopens next month.
Our monthly Color Me Calm adult coloring group will be suspended until further notice in following the social distancing guidelines.
New additions to our children’s collection this week include “Dear Dragon,” Josh Funk; “Grow Flower, Grow!,” Lisa Bruce; “One Little, Two Little, Three Little Apples,” Matt Ringler; “Maebelle’s Suitcase,” Tricia Tusa; and “Round the Garden,” Omri Glaser. Juvenile fiction: “The Hound of the Baskervilles,” Sir Arthur Conan Doyle and Claire Bampton; “The Girl in the Box”: Books 1-3, Robert J. Crane; and “Eyes on the Prize: The Fix-It Friends,” Nicole C. Kear. Juvenile nonfiction: “3-D Art Skills Lab”; “Rock: Evolution & Cultural Influences of Music”; “How to Outsmart a Mad Scientist”; “Tweeting With a Purpose”; and “As the Berlin Wall Falls: TV Shows the World Freedom.”
Other additions are “Under the Banner of Heaven,” Jon Krakauer and “Quiltmaker’s Fancy” on the nonfiction shelf; “The Fashion Designer,” Nancy Moser and “Once Upon a Prince,” Rachel Hauck on the Christian fiction shelf; and Stephen King’s “The Dark Tower: The Gunslinger,” fiction.h
e Summersville Friends of the Library group meets at 8:30 a.m. the second Monday of each month at the library. The next scheduled meeting will be April 13.
There’s never a charge for library activities, thanks to the Summersville Friends of the Library and Texas County Library, but you can show your appreciation by attending the Friends’ monthly meetings and being a part of this service to our community.
New members are invited to join this active group in supporting and participating in the continuing growth of the Summersville Branch Library. The Friends’ Facebook page can be found by entering “Summersville Friends of the Library.”
Any Texas County Library branch is your one-stop-shop for printing, copies, fax or free scanning to an email address in addition to our other services. We’re so much more than just a library these days!
Texas County Library now has e-books and audio books available to download for Texas County Library patrons. To view the catalog and download, go to our website: texascountylibrary.lib.mo.us, click on e-books, or come by the library for assistance. Texas County Library cards are required.
To view the catalog and download, go to our website: texascountylibrary.lib.mo.us, click on “e-books,” or come by the library for assistance. Texas County Library cards are required.
Summersville Library is a branch of Texas County Library and located at 480 First St., on the south side of the square, next door to Open Door in Summersville.
Business hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m Saturdays.
Visit texascountylibrary.lib.mo.us or contact the library: 417-932-5261 or toll-free 888-609-4491, or email us: svlib@texascountylibrary.lib.mo.us, or fax: 417-932-5262.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.