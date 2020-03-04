The University of Missouri awarded degrees to over 1,700 students in December 2019, two of whom live in south central Missouri.
Among the graduates are Wanda Jean Coatney, Willow Springs, and Lori Nell Golden, Mtn. Grove.
Coatney earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing. Golden received a Doctorate of Education in Educational Leadership.
