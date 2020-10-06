The day has finally arrived!
The government has agreed to allow nursing homes to slowly move forward to opening our nursing homes so residents can see their loved ones. Shady Oaks is hesitantly excited to announce that, in addition to resuming outdoor visits with our plexiglass partition, we will now be able to resume some scheduled indoor visits in a private common area.
These visits will be scheduled in advance and with strict guidance provided by Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS). All visitors will be asked to abide by these guidelines for visiting. We cannot allow anyone to visit that does not comply. Our residents’ health and safety are most important to us.
However, the federal and state regulatory agencies have set forth basic guidelines that we all must follow to ensure all residents remain as safe as possible. Each visitor will be screened prior to each visit for COVID-19. They will be asked to wear appropriate personal protective equipment, that Shady Oaks will provide at no cost.
Visitors will also be required to social distance 6 feet with all visits, and visits will be in 15 minute increments. Children under the age of 12 will be allowed to visit, if they are supervised and abide by all infection control precautions. We will provide education to all visitors on COVID-19 and any COVID-19 activity in the facility with each visit.
We will provide Point of Care testing that provides results in 15 minutes, as a free service, as long as our supplies last. Visitors will be required to provide consent that they have received and understand provided information regarding the risks in long term care related to COVID-19.
Please understand these guidelines are not optional. If all distancing guidelines are not followed, visitors will be required to immediately leave the premises and the visit will cease at that time. Additional information to consider during this time is that throughout this phase of reopening, new regulations can come into play at any time and all visiting may cease again.
In closing, we are excited, and we are also nervous about reopening to visitors. Our staff and residents have been diligent in keeping everyone well and our residents’ safety has been at the forefront of every decision made during this pandemic.
The Lord has provided us with safety and protected us from being sick during this time. Please join me in praying for continue protection, as our residents need their families.
