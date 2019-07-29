Clayton Brimm of Mtn. Grove graduated in May from Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT) in Rochester, N.Y., with a BS in web and mobile computing.
RIT conferred some 4,200 degrees this academic year at all its campuses including in Croatia, Dubai, Kosovo and China. The university held its 134th annual commencement celebration in May.
