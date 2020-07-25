Missouri University of Science and Technology in Rolla announces the names of students who made the honor list for the spring 2020 semester, including several local residents:
Jacob Key, of Ava, a sophomore engineering student; Caulfield residents Brianna Bentley, biological sciences junior, Joshua Johnson, information science and technology senior and Nathan Talley, engineering freshman; Tanner Trivitt, of Gainesville, a senior in mining engineering; Licking residents Lindsy Mcnamee, English senior, and Keshia Wilson, biological sciences senior;
Mtn. View residents Rachel Norris, business and management systems senior, and Bartholomew Smith, aerospace engineering sophomore; Brandon Hood, Pomona, junior in engineering; Baylee Hutchinson, Pottersville, senior in environmental engineering; Aubrey Howell, Summersville, senior in engineering management; Evan Simer, Thayer, sophomore in engineering; and from Willow Springs, Cory Chafin, applied mathematics senior, and Cliff Rickard, civil engineering senior.
To be included on the honor list, students must have carried a minimum of 12 hours and had grade point averages of 3.2 or above out of a possible 4.0.
