Three Rivers College in Poplar Bluff has released its dean’s list for the fall 2020 semester.
Area students earning placement on the list are Caleb Moore of Hartville and Kadee Sheppard of Mtn. Grove, Wright County.
The honor is awarded to students taking 12 or more credit hours in a semester, who achieve a grade point average of 3.5 or above.
Dean’s list honors are also used at graduation to help determine eligibility for honors or highest honors.
