Hello, world, hope you are enjoying your days.
I wanted to share with you about a few events that have happened to my daughter Christy Carr. On June 22, I was watching a ministry show and the gentleman said, “I see you, mom, sitting on the couch in the living room.”
He said, “You have a daughter and her name is Christy and God has a miracle for her.” He said it twice. I called my daughter Christy to tell her what I had heard that God was sending her a miracle. She was excited and said what do you think it will be I told her to seek the Lord for the answer and I would ask, too.
July 2 came around and I got a call that my daughter had fallen on the steps and broken her foot. We were rejoicing that she would just have to wear a boot and the foot would not have to be casted. July 8 I had a drea, and in the dream I saw my son James, and Christy and I were sitting across from each other holding hands. Her eyes were filled with tears.
I told my son James about the dream and hadn’t told Christy yet.
July 13 I left for a work conference for five days in Columbia. July 15, my daughter Christy was in a car wreck. She and her friend were hit head on, and I am sorry to say the driver of the other car died at the scene. My prayers go out to that family.
God lined up a ride for me to get back to home so I could drive to Springfield. My daughter was taken by ambulance to Ozarks Medical Center at West Plains. My son called to say she had three broken ribs, a punctured lung, both of her jaws were broken and so was her nose. She later was transported by air by Survival Flight.
A beautiful rainbow appeared over the hospital, a reminder to me that God keeps his promises to us. I immediately called my prayer warrior group and sent messages to my friends on Facebook to please pray for my daughter and her friend. I arrived about five minutes before she did to Springfield.
We were in the emergency room until Tuesday and finally got a bed available. As in the dream that I had with tears in my daughter’s eyes, I saw her face many times, just like the dream.
God works miracles; by Wednesday they took another lung X-ray and the doctor came in to say the lung was almost healed, that she can go home. Her jaws may heal on their own and we are praying for that so she doesn’t have to have them wired shut.
Christy wanted to thank everyone for the prayers, the food, the gifts, the calls and texts. She gives glory to God for his protection. Her friend had a broken toe and sprained wrist. God is so faithful to answer our prayers when we call.
I know I give glory to God for his protection. I would tell you lean in and listen, God is speaking. It may only be a few words, but ask Holy Spirit for the meaning of the words or dreams. This is a season where the angels are being dispatched to help us with our assignments. Each person is so valuable to God that’s why Satan is trying so hard to get you to give up and be distracted from God’s word.
God speaks to our friends and family members, he uses billboards, movies, music and nature to speak to us. God has a plan and a purpose for each life. You may have gotten off track but God will get you back on.
For so many you have been in the storms but God will help you to get through the valleys and help you to keep moving forward to take some mountains. Miracles and answered prayers will come forth, don’t give up and keep praying for your friends and family. Let our voice help move some mountains out of their life, the best is yet ahead.
— Freda Carr
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.