From Oct. 26 through Nov. 2, excluding Sundays, the Calico Rock (Ark.) Museum Coal House has been transformed into a scientist’s secret lab for a seasonal escape room.
A “super zombie virus” has gotten loose and infected the scientist, explain museum officials, and to get out of the escape room, a group of up to six people must search for clues and solve puzzles to find the antidote within 45 minutes. If the group fails, say organizers, “this bedeviled mortal is doomed to walk the Earth at night, stiff and slow, eyes staring, barely able to speak.”
The escape room opens every hour on the hour daily at The Calico Rock Museum, 104 Main St. (Highway 5 at the White River Bridge) in Calico Rock. Weekday times are from 4 p.m. through 8 p.m. and Saturdays are from 2 p.m. through 9 p.m. Reservations are recommended but not required. Call 870-297-6100 to sign up.
The cost is $10 per person, $5 for children age 10 and younger, $50 for six adults, $40 for a combination of six children and adults.
Enter the museum from the Main Street entrance. Along with tickets, hot dogs, chips and drinks will be for sale.
Visit the Museum website at www.calicorockmuseum.com/events.html
