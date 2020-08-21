The Child Advocacy Center has postponed its annual Balloon Glow and Fireworks Show fundraiser event until 2021.
The event, originally scheduled for Sept. 21, will be held at the Heart of the Ozarks Fairgrounds. More details will follow as they’re known.
Watch childadvocacycenter.org for updates or call Lori Barnes Miller, 417-831-2327, for more information.
