Missouri University of Science and Technology has announced the names of several area students who made the honor list for the fall 2019 semester.
The students include engineering students Jacob Key, freshman, and Michael Sparnicht, sophomore, of Ava; biological sciences junior Brianna Bentley, Caulfield; and computer science junior Kyelor Curtis, engineering management senior Chandra Hubbs and mechanical engineering senior Robert Kinney, Houston.
Seniors Alec Decker, civil engineering, and Lindsay McNamee, English, both of Licking, were also named to the list, as were sophomore engineering student Bartholomew Smith, Mtn. View, and freshman computer science student Matthew Gembala, Myrtle.
Computer science sophomore Spencer Samuelson, Pomona; engineering management senior Aubrey Howell and engineering sophomore Lanie Kirkman, both of Summersville; and engineering freshman Evan Simer, Thayer, were also named to the list.
Also included were biological sciences senior David Dunbar and sophomore Dylan Dunbar, both of West Plains; applied mathematics senior Cory Chafin and civil engineering senior Cliff Rickard, Willow Springs; and mechanical engineering junior Austin Padgett, Winona.
To be included on the honor list, students must have carried a minimum of 12 hours and had grade point averages of 3.2 or above out of a possible 4.0.
Founded in 1870 as the University of Missouri School of Mines and Metallurgy, Missouri University of Science and Technology (Missouri S&T) is a research university of more than 8,600 students and part of the four-campus University of Missouri System. Located in Rolla, Missouri, Missouri S&T offers 99 degree programs in 40 areas of study and awards bachelor's, master's and Ph.D. degrees in engineering, the sciences, business and information technology, the humanities, and the liberal arts.
For more information about Missouri S&T, visit www.mst.edu or contact the admissions office at 800-522-0938.
