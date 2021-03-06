The past year has brought with it many changes to annual events due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the Callie Ann Community Wide Baby Shower is no exception.
The Infant-Child Committee of the Howell County Interagency Council, which hosts the annual drive, announced it will not host an event day on the Missouri State University-West Plains campus this year. Instead volunteers with the council are accepting donations at Looney Hall through April 15, or contributors may call to arrange for any donated items to be picked up.
“What hasn’t changed is the need,” said Barbara Caton with the council. “There are families who need necessities for their newborn and a little hope, to know that someone does indeed care. Furthermore, what does not change is the success of providing newborns with necessities cannot be accomplished without the help of donations from caring community members.”
Caron reminds potential contributors that any donation, no matter the amount, is greatly appreciated.
“Our goal has always been to create 100 layettes to present to 100 families in need,” she added.
Individuals, businesses, organizations and groups are invited to participate this year by donating new baby items or dropping off or mailing a cash donation. Checks made out to “Baby Shower” may be made to the Infant-Child Committee C/O Barb Caton MSU-WP, 128 Garfield Ave., West Plains, MO 65775.
Good stewardship of the money received will purchase baby items, said Caton.
Those with questions or who need items picked up may contact Caton by phone at 255-7251 or by email, BarbaraCaton@missouristate.edu.
Once baby items are received and purchased, nursing students of MSU-West Plains assist to assemble the items into layettes that are delivered to local agencies including Ozarks Healthcare, Howell County Health Department, Division of Family Services, Christos House, Samaritan Outreach and M.U.N.C.H. for distribution to families in need.
Members of the Infant Child Committee say they deeply appreciate the generosity and support of community members in the past and hope to be able to continue this event to aid newborns and their families.
