Six area students were named to the Columbia College fall semester dean’s list.
The students recognized are Joseph Barbagiovanni, Bucyrus, an online student; Natalie Swisher, Cabool, a student at the day campus in Columbia; Savannah Packer, Trent Packer and April Thornton, all of Plato and students at Ft. Leanard Wood; and Jordan Alford, Thayer, a student at the day campus in Columbia.
To be named to the dean's list, a student must have completed 12 semester hours in a 16-week period and achieved a minimum GPA of 3.5 on a 4.0-point scale.
Founded in 1851 in Columbia, Columbia College has been helping students advance their lives through higher education for more than 165 years.
A private, nonprofit institution, the college offers small classes, experienced faculty and quality educational programs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.