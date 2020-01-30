The next monthly meeting of the Ozark Spring Chapter of Daughters of the American Revolution will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday at the American Legion Hall, 1401 Bill Virdon Blvd. in West Plains.
Meeting topics will include White House ornaments from 2018 and 2019 and presidents honored. Chapter Regent Cindy Pirch will give the presentation.
Every year since 1981, the White House Historical Association has had the privilege of designing the official White House Christmas ornament.
It is not necessary to be a DAR member to attend meetings. Any woman older than 18 who is able to prove lineal descent from a Revolutionary War patriot is eligible to join and welcome to come and learn more about the organization.
For more information about Ozark Spring Chapter of DAR and its programs, visit www.mssdar.org or contact Pirch at 417-629-4102 or Public Relations Chair Sherri Jolliff at 274-7518.
