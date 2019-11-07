Have you been to the West Plains Steak and Shake Restaurant? Mike Morris rolled out the red carpet for our residents.
We did not wait even a minute to be seated and the waitresses were so sweet. The food was delicious, and our residents loved the milkshakes! We saw many of our Thayer friends eating there also. It was a fun Monday morning! Thanks for lunch Mike!
Shirley Sorrell, our office bookkeeper, hosted her own activity and opened her General Store for all the residents to go shopping. I have been giving them Monopoly money randomly in an activity. They collected their money and went shopping in Shirley’s Store. Shirley purchased all the gifts for the store and ran it for our residents.
The Crescite Club hosted bingo on Tuesday. Beverly Forschler and Billie Ray Mooney filled the bingo cart with wonderful prizes and helped our residents play bingo. They are the sweetest ladies and we are very grateful to the Crescite Club for their support.
We also celebrated winning the Golden Age Olympics “Gold Spirit Award.” Harps made us a cake, we passed out all 13 Golden Age Olympic certificates and their T-shirts. It was another amazing celebration.
We are in the middle of our Teddy Bear Drive! On Nov. 14, we will be celebrating National Teddy Bear Day. The residents will be invited to the dining room to pick out a new teddy bear.
Three Rivers Hospice will be serving Yogi Bear cookies and punch during the event. Yogi Bear himself will be visiting everyone and posing for pictures with each resident. The teddy bear was invented in 1903, which is 116 years ago!
The bear was named Teddy, after Theodore Roosevelt, after he refused to shoot a bear during a 1902 hunting trip. We could not miss such a fun celebration. How are we giving away 70 bears? Our community cares deeply for our residents and all it took was one Facebook post and we already have 30 bears. Many more are coming, promised by many of my friends.
Bears are coming from Alabama, Florida, Illinois, Michigan, Malden, Mo., Indiana and many more. We have gotten them in the mail from Amazon and I am very confident they will all arrive by the big day. The Refuge Church stopped by on Sunday and delivered theirs from Heather Risner’s Youth group. The residents have been very excited watching so many bring in teddy bears! Thank you everyone!
