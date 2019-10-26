West Plains Elks Lodge 2418 will host an appreciation dinner for veterans and friends at 5 p.m. Nov. 11 at the lodge, 3336 U.S. 63 in West Plains.
There is no charge for the dinner, which is held under the Elks’ philosophy, “Elks care, Elks share.”
For more information call Liz, 257-3573.
