Missouri Southern State University (MSSU) in Joplin recently released its fall 2019 dean’s list.
Students earning spots on the list include Chandler Q. Roberts and Kelsey M. Roberts of Ava; Madalyn K. Gepford of Cabool; Megan M. Campbell of Norwood; Shelby A. Smith of West Plains; and Destiny R. Hart of Willow Springs.
To be eligible for the list, students had to maintain a grade point average above 3.75 on a 4.0 scale and take at least 12 credit hours for the fall semester at MSSU.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.