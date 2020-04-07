As Easter Sunday approaches in this most atypical season, I wonder how the holiday will look with church doors closed and many of the faithful shuttered in their homes to avoid contracting or spreading the coronavirus.
Though I must pen my thoughts some three weeks before that sacred celebration, I’m confident it will look unlike any we have ever seen, with church parking lots mostly vacant and sanctuaries eerily dark and silent.
But I pray that emptiness extends only to structures of worship, and not to the spirit with which we Christians celebrate the resurrection of Jesus on the third day after his crucifixion.
No doubt, some congregations will plan special online services and others may opt for outdoor gatherings that offer some social distancing space between worshippers. But, that’s just speculation. We can only guess what changes the weeks between now and Easter may hold. As long as coronavirus restrictions remain in place, though, I will comply with them.
I’ll miss our usual Easter Sunday services and seeing folks who come some distance to be in their “home church” with their families. I’ve already come to miss the Easter celebrations we had when my girls were little — the community Easter egg hunts, family gatherings at our house for dinner and a couple of trips to South Dakota to be with Dee’s family. Now that Martha and I have grandchildren, we’ve been able to replicate the Easter egg hunts and baked ham dinners here in Buffalo, but I’m not sure what this year’s holiday has in store for us, either. We could all be confined to our homes by then.
I’m okay with that. Grandma can do face time with the grandkids on her tablet or smartphone (or whatever that device is), and I can read the Easter story from the Bible as well as any preacher. As for an egg hunt, I already get to do that once a day, every day.
I can’t predict what COVID-19 has in store for Easter, but I’m pretty sure what’s in store for me, Lord willing.
I’ll crawl out of bed around 5:30 a.m., watch the sun rise in the East, quietly whisper a prayer of thanks for another day, and if I’m as obedient as I should be I’ll read a few Bible verses. I’m not as diligent at that as I should be — no point in pretending I am, but Easter will be a good day to get back on track.
The weather is predicted to be fair on Easter, a few clouds but more sunshine, and temperatures in the 60s. In my mind’s eye I see it now, an Easter sunrise just like that of Christmas Day in Dr. Seuss’s Whoville. No church, no egg hunts, no big holiday parties at all, but we’ll lift our eyes and voices to heaven just the same as ever.
That ol Grinch COVID-19 can’t stop Easter.
It can’t stop it at all.
Jim Hamilton is a freelance writer and former editor of the Buffalo Reflex. Contact him at jhamilton000@centurytel.net. Copyright James E. Hamilton, 2020.
