West Plains Council on the Arts (WPCA) will host an exhibition of works by local artist Michael McClure, “This and That…Here and There,” from Jan. 12 through Feb. 9 at the gallery on the West Plains Civic Center mezzanine.
The gallery is open to the public during regular Civic Center hours.
“I travel quite a bit and wherever I go I paint, especially when the place is as beautiful and inspiring as Big Sur California or Grand Tetons National Park,” said McClure. “This show is kind of a diary of my life, showing places and people that have meaning for me. This is how I see the world and I’m happy to share it with you.” When in school, McClure was told that representational painting had all been done and there was no point in bothering with it. He said it took him 20 years to realize that, point or no point, he still wanted to learn how to paint what he saw.
“The beauty of the natural world is a constant source of inspiration for me,” he said. “It has been said, we are not human beings having a spiritual experience, we are spiritual beings having a human experience. My way of expressing my spiritual nature is through my art. Whatever is inside of me, you will see it out there in every brushstroke. I hope that my work will bring you joy when you look at it, just as it has brought me joy in creating it.” McClure graduated with a fine arts degree from Stanford University in 1972, and began his career as a graphic designer, gradually going into book design and illustration. During that time, he began to deepen his understanding of fine art.
Over the last 30 years he has studied with artists including Harley Brown, Carolyn Anderson, Kevin MacPherson and Matt Smith. Now he passes along what he learned through classes and workshops. McClure’s work has won numerous awards in art competitions. It is found in both private and corporate collections internationally. He is a signature member of the National Oil and Acrylics Painters Society (NOAPS) and a member of Rocky Mountain Plein Air Painters. McClure’s studio and gallery are near Willow Springs. Visits can be arranged via text or email: 417-252-4797 and mcclure172@gmail.com.
He and his art can also be found online at www.michaelmcclure.com. The West Plains Council on the ARts will host a meet-the-artist event from 2 to 4 p.m. Jan. 18 in the gallery at the center. All are invited to attend, meet the artist and discuss the pieces.
The exhibit is co-sponsored by the West Plains Civic Center and West Plains Council on the Arts, with partial funding provided by Missouri Arts Council, a state agency.
