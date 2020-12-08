Imagine or remember, if you can, Christmas without computers. Think of a time without Internet, no Wal-Mart or Amazon Prime. Hearken back to a world without shopping malls, department store credit cards or Black Friday sales. Imagine or remember Christmas when I was a boy.
In those distant days of my childhood, Christmas shopping required but one trip to town, just days before the holiday, not weeks or months.
North Springfield’s Commercial Street was a fascinating milieu of aromatic tobacco shops, clothing stores, shoe shops, hardware stores, dime stores, drug stores and more. Our favorites were the old Ace Hardware and Army Surplus. If we couldn’t find a gift in one or the other, we had no need of it. Hence, the Christmas offerings between us boys were generally boxes of hooks, sinkers, crappie jigs and such — all useful and welcome gifts.
We didn’t have much money to spend, and seldom any idea what we were looking for until we saw it. One notable exception was the year Russell and I pooled all our savings to buy Mom a whole case of glasses. Compared to the potholders and tea towels of previous years, that was the most glorious gift in the biggest box we ever put under the tree for Mom.
What money we had for Christmas we saved from selling wild blackberries in summer and coon and possum hides in winter. It was seldom more than a few dollars. I’m not sure how Mom and Dad came up with extra money for Christmas, but somehow, they always did.
Remember seasons not so long ago when school children celebrated the birth of Jesus with Christmas carols and nativity plays. On one such Christmas I donned an old bathrobe as the inn keeper who turned Mary and Joseph away. I had no speaking part, but just waved travelers on. Dad said it looked like I was pointing out the way to the bathroom.
Imagine or remember Christmas before it was stolen by the Grinch or Charlie Brown went looking for it. Focus on a simpler time when the true gift of Christmas was revealed in the enlightenment of mean old Ebenezer Scrooge and the veracity of Santa Claus forever embodied in the guise of Edmund Gwenn on “Miracle on 34th Street.”
Imagine or remember when we wrote letters to Santa, made hopeful Christmas lists and folded down pages and circled pictures of everything we dreamt of in the Sears and Roebuck Catalog
Imagine or remember Christmas when the “New Frontier” was home to Davy Crockett and Daniel Boone, rather than John F. Kennedy’s vision of the future. Coonskin caps were the fashion rage for 10-year-old boys, Hopalong Cassidy, Zorro, Lash LaRue, Roy Rogers were among their heroes and Lone Ranger two-gun cap pistol sets with silver bullets were more than OK as Christmas gifts.
Imagine or remember Christmas as it was immortalized by C. Clement Moore in his 1822 verse, “A Visit from St. Nicholas,” popularly known today as “The Night Before Christmas,” with children “snug in their beds” awaiting a Christmas Eve visit from that “right jolly old elf,” Saint Nick.
Now, imagine or remember, if you can, your own best storybook Christmas ever. Cast off the price tags, colorful ribbons and wrappers, look into your heart and ask, was it made better by piles of gifts, or simply by the love of those who gave them.
Imagine or remember the joy of seeing children’s faces sparkle on Christmas morning, and you will have discovered the season’s most precious gift.
May all find it this December 25th.
Find more of Jim Hamilton’s columns in his 2020 collection, “Ozarks RFD, 2010-2015,” available through the newspaper office or by contacting him at jhamilton000@centurytel.net.
