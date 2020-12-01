The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Caregivers FIRST support program at John J. Pershing VA Medical Center in Poplar Bluff will host a four-part training by phone from 10 a.m. to noon Dec. 9, 11, 16 and 18, on topics including self-care, community and resources.
Registration to participate in the free training, open to caregivers of veterans with physical or cognitive impairments, is requested by Dec. 7. Participants must be able to attend all four sessions. Dial-in information will be provided upon registration.
According to organizers, the program is designed to help caregivers learn new skills, practice positive self-care, connect with other caregivers and navigate VA and other community resources. S.A.V.E. Suicide Prevention training will be offered in the last class.
For more information or to register, contact Caregiver Support at 573-778-4476.
