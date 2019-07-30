Summersville Bookends

Sometimes I need to come back to work to relax. That was the case this week after finding that noisy cicadas most likely do attract copperheads.
While mowing, I saw a young copperhead slither into a clump of yucca near my house. Chopping through the clump with a Kaiser blade didn’t dislodge the snake, but a couple of blasts with my shotgun did. When it came out, I was ready, but I wasn’t ready for the larger snake that emerged. That meant there were two snakes in the clump.
Long story short, I eliminated both from my yard, restoring a safer area for me and my pets; at least so, I thought. The next day, just before dark, while setting my dog’s food bowl down on the back porch, another young copperhead was in the shadows and struck at my hand.
So a new battle begins; mothballs around my porch and walkway and the clump of yucca is history. Just another day in the country.
New additions to our library include “Priceless,” DVD; “Happy, Messy, Scary Love,” juvenile, Leah Konen; “To Have and To Hold,” Tricia Goyer amd Cara Putman and “All Sewn Up,” Emily Thomas, both Christian fiction; “There’s No Place Like Space!: All About Our Solar System,” Tish Rabe, “David Goes To School,” David Shannon, “Polar Bear and the Rainbow” and “Dolphin Finds A Star,” both by Moira Butterfield and all easy juvenile; Clinton Anderson’s “Training On the Trail: Practical Solutions for Trail Riding,” nonfiction, and “Space Exploration: Triumphs and Tragedies,” juvenile nonfiction, Sonya Newland.
Any Texas County Library branch is your one-stop-shop for printing, copies, fax or free scanning to an email address in addition to our other services. We’re so much more than just a library these days.
The Summersville Friends of the Library group meets at 5 p.m. on the second Monday of each month at the library. The next meeting will be Sept. 9. Meetings are informal. New members are invited to join this active group in supporting and participating in the continuing growth of the Summersville Branch Library. The Friends’ Facebook page can be found by entering “Summersville Friends of the Library.”
There’s never a charge for library activities, thanks to the Summersville Friends of the Library and Texas County Library, but you can show your appreciation by attending the Friends’ monthly meetings and being a part of this service to our community.
New members are invited to join this active group in supporting and participating in the continuing growth of the Summersville Branch Library. The Friends' Facebook page can be found by entering "Summersville Friends of the Library."
Texas County Library now has e-Books and audio books available to download for Texas County Library patrons. To view the catalog and download, go to our website: texascountylibrary.lib.mo.us, click on e-books, or come by the library for assistance. Texas County Library cards are required.
To view the catalog and download, go to our website: texascountylibrary.lib.mo.us, click on "e-books," or come by the library for assistance. Texas County Library cards are required.
Summersville Library is a branch of Texas County Library and located at 480 First St., on the south side of the square, next door to Open Door in Summersville.
Business hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m Saturdays.
Visit texascountylibrary.lib.mo.us or contact the library: 417-932-5261 or toll-free 888-609-4491, or e-mail us: svlib@texascountylibrary.lib.mo.us, or fax: 417-932-5262.
