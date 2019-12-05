Memories of cookies and cider, sleigh rides, homemade gifts and ornaments and warm gatherings of friends and family are all part of the spirit of Christmas in the Ozarks.
Ozark National Scenic Riverways will celebrate the holiday season this month with special open house events at Eminence and Akers .
An Ozark Christmas Celebration will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Alley Spring. The historic Alley Mill, Storys Creek School and General Store will all be decorated in the holiday fashion.
Alley Mill will be open during the event and will feature Christmas trees adorned with handmade ornaments created by fourth grade classes from local schools. Patrons are invited to take home the memories by creating their own unique traditional tree ornaments.
Bring the family and sip hot chocolate while listening to traditional Christmas music. Ol’ Saint Nick himself plans to stop by and join in the festivities. Alley Spring is located six miles west of Eminence on Highway 106.
An Akers Holiday Celebration will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Dec. 15 at the Mt. Zion Church.
Those with a connection to the Akers community will have an opportunity to share holiday stories from long ago. All are invited to attend and learn more about Christmas celebrations on the Current River.
Items for a special display about the Akers Community will be provided by the Shannon County Museum.
Those attending are encouraged to bring a special ornament and a memory, either a picture or a story, to share. Bring a favorite holiday treat and enjoy refreshments, music and a short program about past holidays along the Current River.
Mt. Zion Church is located about half a mile north of Akers Ferry on K Highway in northern Shannon County.
For more information about these events contact Ranger Josh Chilton at 573-226-3945 or josh_chilton@nps.gov, or visit the park’s Facebook page or website at www.nps.gov/ozar.
Ozark National Scenic Riverways aims to preserve the free-flowing Current and Jacks Fork Rivers, the surrounding natural resources and the unique cultural heritage of the Ozark people.
