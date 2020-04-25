There’s no doubt people in the Ozarks are creative, a trait that’s been shining brightly since the COVID-19 crisis began. From fundraisers to fun things to do, local businesses, nonprofits and individuals are coming up with ways big and small to help their friends and neighbors cope during this difficult time, and the Springfield Convention & Visitor's Bureau has compiled a list.
For those looking for virtual activities and ideas to incorporate locally, in no particular order, here’s a sample of what’s happening in Springfield and nearby communities.
CREATING ON THE LAWN
Lawn Art With Neighbors invites Springfield residents to create works of art in their front lawn for a citywide public art exhibition that can be experienced while safely practicing physical distancing. L.A.W.N. is a front-lawn public art exhibition, organized by the Springfield Art Museum, Sculpture Walk Springfield, and the Missouri State University Art + Design department. Visit sculpturewalkspringfield.org/lawn-art-with-neighbors for important dates, including the public viewing dates.
ENJOYING 'PEAS IN A POD-CAST'
Friends of the Garden, supporters of the Springfield Botanical Gardens, are determined to continue growing together -- and with the community -- despite social distancing. Check out Peas in a Pod-Cast, a new podcast series to help beginner and experienced gardeners learn and pass the time in quarantine, accessible from www.friendsofthegarden.org.
MU Extension is offering virtual Home Horticulture Town Halls. The botanical gardens remain open as long as park-goers continue to adhere to CDC best practice guidelines.
GETTING INTO MOVIE MANIA
The Moxie is posting staff movie picks with introductions and discussion questions at www.moxiecinema.com, hosting virtual Moxie Mornings for kids ages 2 to 6, hosting film discussions online at the newly minted Moxie Movie Club Facebook group and sharing favorite movie-related links and lists.
SHOWCASING TALENT
The oldest and largest community theater in Missouri, Springfield Little Theatre, is hosting a Quarantine Talent Showcase. Send an email to mbuckbinder@springfieldlittletheatre.org at Springfield Little Threatre featuring a video with your talent (singing, dancing, cooking -- whatever it may be) and it might be featured in a Talent Showcase post on Facebook and Instagram!
WRITING LETTERS TO ZOO ANIMALS
Dickerson Park Zoo is accepting letters to the animals, a fun project that made national news. To write to an animal at DPZ, email letters to jpowell@dickersonparkzoo.org. One letter per person and emailed letters only, please. Also tune in to the "Dickerson Park Zoo" Facebook page for live mini-zoo classes with Jamie and Emily at 11:30 a.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays.
WOWing FRONTLINE WORKERS WITH ART
Wonders of Wildlife National Museum & Aquarium, wondersofwildlife.org, invites kids to color a picture of encouragement for the everyday heroes working on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic. Children of all ages can draw a message of support for doctors, nurses, first responders and everyone working to keep our community safe. Artwork submitted to press@wondersofwildlife.org might be featured on the giant digital screen outside the facility.
READING A FREE MAGAZINE
Start planning your best post-isolation life with free access to 417 Magazine’s April digital edition at www.417mag.com.
DISCUSSING BOOKS
The History Museum on the Square in Springfield, historymuseumonthesquare.org, launched a virtual book club for those who like to discuss what they read. Join the Facebook private group "History Museum on the Square Book Club" to participate.
The history museum also is accepting letters about what life is like now to help build an archival collection that will be used by future researchers. Take a picture of your letter and send it to krista@historymuseumonthesquare.org.
KEEPING THE LITTLES BUSY
Itty Bitty City is offering a variety of Facebook Live events at its page @ittybittycitysgf, as well as activities including crafts, Win-It Wednesdays, Meet Cubetto the adventuresome little robot that teaches coding concepts, Itty Bitty Animals Which Way Adventures, music and yoga.
The Springfield-Greene County Library District offers virtual storytime at 10 a.m. each Tuesday on its Facebook page of the same name.
GETTING A T-SHIRT
The Greek Corner Here For Good Campaign allows patrons to purchase a custom $20 T-shirt featuring a local business or nonprofit and $10 goes directly to the organization. Order online at stores.inksoft.com/here_for_good_springfield_mo/shop/home.
BREWING UP GOOD THINGS
Great Escape Beer Works is donating 10% of proceeds from the sale of its Queen City Lager, a 5.5% ABV American lager, to local charities and nonprofits dedicated to helping relief efforts for those affected by the virus.
For every “Pint or Crowler of Thanks” purchased, Springfield Brewing Co. will match it with a coupon for a free “Pint of Thanks” for a healthcare worker.
PLAYING BINGO
The Downtown Springfield Association is providing Downtown Curbside Bingo. Players can make purchases at any downtown business to cover up squares on their bingo card, downloadable from www.itsalldowntown.com. The first player of each round to fill five connecting squares will win a prize package from the DSA.
FUNDING NONPROFITS
Arvest Bank is donating the monetary value of 1 million meals -- $200,000 -- to its local food partners across its four-state region in place of its annual Million Meals campaign.
Great Southern Bancorp Inc. is giving $300,000 to nonprofits, including Ozarks Food Harvest, Discovery Center, Care to Learn and United Way of the Ozarks.
Community Foundation of the Ozarks created the COVID-19 Response and Recovery Fund to accept charitable donations to support local nonprofits' work amid the coronavirus outbreak. CFO and Mother’s Brewing Co. also partnered to create a fund supporting hospitality industry workers who are unemployed due to the pandemic. See more at www.cfozarks.org.
HAVING FAITH
The “Have Faith” initiative led by “Philanthropy Row” virtually convenes area churches and organizations and helps to coordinate the faith community’s response to the health crisis. “Philanthropy Row” consists of the Community Foundation of the Ozarks, Community Partnership of the Ozarks and United Way of the Ozarks.
