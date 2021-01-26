The Missouri State University-West Plains performance of comedian Erik Rivera scheduled for tonight in the West Plains Civic Center theater has been canceled.
Officials with MSU-WP's University/Community Programs (U/CP) Department, which is sponsoring the production, said they will try to reschedule the performance in the fall.
Anyone who purchased tickets for the performance may stop by the West Plains Civic Center box office for a refund.
For more information, call the U/CP Department office at 255-7966.
