Summersville Bookends

I reread a book from my home library during the seltering-at-hme period that just seemed appropriate for this time:
For days at a time, the people were shut up in their homes for their own well-being. Neighbors didn’t visit neighbors, and schools had to be closed. Families spent more time together, but they tired of the isolation from the rest of the world as the days turned into weeks and months. By the end of the book, their sheltering-at-home ended, and the last sentence in the book was, “The sun was shining warm, the winds were soft, and the green grass growing”.
The book was "The Long Winter," by Laura Ingalls Wilder, and it makes me wonder how many books will be written and movies produced in the future about the COVID-19 pandemic. It may take some time before any of us who went through it will want to relive it, though.
All Texas County Libraries have reopened now, but guidelines will be in place for a time to protect the safety of workers and patrons:
- MASKS REQUIRED for patrons and employees.
- No computer-use or Wi-Fi the first week.
- Each person will be allowed a total of 30 minutes in the library per day.
- Only 10 patrons may be inside the library at a time.
- No children’s activities/Friends of the Library meetings until further notice.
- Limit one person per family at a time.
Our monthly Color Me Calm adult coloring group and Friends of the Library meetings will be suspended until further notice in following the social distancing guidelines.
Keeping with timeliness, new books to our branch this week include "Germs Are Not For Sharing," Elizabeth Verdick and "Where’s My Hug?" by Amy Hest and can be found on the juvenile easy bookshelves.
"An Amish Reunion" and "Where We Belong" are both new to the Christian fiction collection. "Fit Not Fat @ 40-Plus," Prevention Health Books; "Hearts and Hands: The Influence of Women & Quilts on American Society," Pat Ferrero; "Fast Weeknight Favorites," Good Housekeeping; and "Keeping Livestock Healthy," N. Bruce Haynes DVM are all found in our nonfiction.
Any Texas County Library branch is your one-stop-shop for printing, copies, fax or free scanning to an email address in addition to our other services. We’re so much more than just a library these days!
Texas County Library now has e-Books and audio books available to download for Texas County Library patrons! To view the catalog and download, go to our website: texascountylibrary.lib.mo.us, click on “e-books.” Texas County Library cards are required.
Summersville Library is a branch of Texas County Library and located at 480 First St., on the south side of the square, next door to Open Door in Summersville.
Business hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays. Check out our webpage at texascountylibrary.lib.mo.us or contact the library: 417-932-5261, or email or fax: 417-932-5262.
