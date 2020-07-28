Back in the days of colored comics in the Sunday newspaper, the first thing I looked for was Al Capp’s Li’l Abner strip, a parody of everyday life in Dogpatch USA, a fictional town in the Ozarks hills or some other hillbilly haven.
Modern readers would likely find Capp’s cast of exaggerated caricatures offensive, or at best politically incorrect. I and other fans just saw his humor as brilliant satire. Of course, I’m hearkening to the days of yore when we still knew how to laugh at ourselves. Apparently that included millions of us, as Capp’s syndicated funnies ran from 1934 to 1977.
If you’re too young to remember Dogpatch, you’ll still recognize Li’l Abner as a hunky, but naive, inspiration for the Beverly Hillbillies’ Jethro and Daisy Mae as a shapely counterpart of Elly Mae, clad in a polka-dot top and scanty shorts that would make Daisy Duke blush.
Add to the hillbilly stereotypes Mammy Yokum — the earlier version of Granny — and Pappy, a scrawny version of a lazy, henpecked hillman. The preacher Marryin’ Sam was a parody of a country parson, Moonbeam McSwine an unwashed vixen, and Hairless Joe and his Indian pal Lonesome Polecat hapless purveyors of a potent brew dubbed Kickapoo joy juice.
Other characters included the classic politician, Sen. Phogbound, and Stupefying Jones, a gal so stunningly beautiful men would freeze in their tracks. If you ever saw the TV show My Living Doll (1964-65) with Julie Newmar in the title role, you’ll understand why she was cast in a movie version of Dogpatch.
The satirical characters Capp could create seemed limitless, and the influence of his humor international. The celebration of Sadie Hawkins Day, in which the ladies ask the men to dance, was born in Dogpatch USA on Nov. 13, 1937.
Knowing so well the population of Dogpatch in the comic strip, it was a given that I would visit the reincarnation of Capp’s fictional community when it opened outside Harrison, Arkansas, in 1968. My opportunity came in 1969, as I best recall, when I made the trek from Springfield to Dogpatch in my ’63 Galaxie with a more modestly attired “Daisy Mae” named Chris.
It was about what I expected, though I was surprised to ride a tram from the parking lot and welcome center to the comic strip village in the valley. I was impressed with the trout below Marble Falls, the intricacies of the rustic hillbilly cabins and shops. But, other than a short train ride, I don’t recall finding much to do.
Nonetheless, when folks talk today about the defunct Dogpatch theme park in Arkansas, I can say I was there — twice, in fact, the second time with my bride, Dee.
I can’t think of much more worth remembering of that last trip, other than Johnny Russell singing “Rednecks, White Socks and Blue Ribbon Beer.”
And I’ll always remember that first trip for that unlikely date with good-looking Chris K.
Jim Hamilton, columnist and former editor of the Buffalo Reflex, is among several Ozarks writers featured in issue nine of “Elder Mountain: Journal of Ozarks Studies,” published in September by Missouri State University-West Plains and edited by Dr. Phillip Howerton, professor of English. His latest essay collection, published by Cornerpost Press in West Plains is “Ozarks RFD, Selected Essays 2010-2015.” Request a copy by contacting the author at jhamilton000@centurytel.net.
