Texas County Memorial Hospital (TCMH) has named Cameron Brown of Houston the November employee of the month.
Brown is a licensed practical nurse (LPN) at TCMH Home Health of the Ozarks. She has been employed at TCMH for five years and was nominated for the award by her supervisor, Courtney Owens, home health and hospice director.
“My home health staff were stretched thin for a few months and Cameron was willing to help out by learning another staff member’s job,” Owens said. “She was able to stay caught up with her newly added tasks in addition to the nursing visits for her patients.”
Owens explained that Brown is the type of employee that every department deserves to have.
“Cameron is not only a very talented nurse, but she never complains,” Owens said. “She also does a great job of making our team laugh.”
Owens added that Brown always does her very best at anything she is asked to do, even before she is asked to do it.
As employee of the month, Brown received a certificate honoring her achievement, a pin, a special parking place in the TCMH lot, one day of paid vacation, a $50 gift card and gift certificates to Paws N Claws, D&L Florist, Blissful Nirvana Massage, Wehr Motors, Savor Grill and Big Red Car Wash.
A reception will be held at the hospital in honor of Brown.
Brown is eligible for the 2020 TCMH employee of the year award.
