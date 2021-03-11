West Plains, MO (65775)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms in the morning, then mainly cloudy during the afternoon with thunderstorms likely. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 67F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Showers and thunderstorms likely. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 54F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.