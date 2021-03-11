AMVETS Post 98 will hold its final bingo game of the season at 2 p.m. Saturday at the post, 1852 County Road 6070 in West Plains.
Sign up begins at noon. A $1,055 jackpot will be given away.
For more information, call the post at 1-417-256-6986.
Updated: March 11, 2021 @ 2:04 am
