A Zizzer graduate and former speech and drama teacher at West Plains High School has been appointed to lead the well-known Harris Theater near Millennium Park in Chicago.
The Joan W. And Irving B. Harris Theater announced on Aug. 14 that its board of trustees appointed Lori Dimun, née Davidson, to the position of president and CEO, effective immediately.
“We are thrilled to have Lori leading the organization during this critical time for the Harris, and for the arts more broadly, said board Chairman David Snyder. “We know that her capable leadership, strong relationships in the community, and deep commitment to the Theater’s mission will see us through the challenges of the current moment – and lead us into a bright future.”
Dimun, a 1998 graduate of West Plains High School and the daughter of Dick and Nancy Davidson of West Plains, joined the Harris Theater in 2011 as director of operations and has been its chief operating officer and general manager since 2017. In this capacity, she worked alongside the theater’s late president and CEO Patricia Barretto, during a period of significant growth for the organization.
Dimun has served as acting president and CEO since Barretto’s death in March.
For the past nine years, she has worked closely with the theater’s 30 resident companies, supported planning and advancement of Harris Theater Presents programming and overseen operations including audience services, technical production, and the physical space.
In her new role, Dimun will lead the artistic and organizational direction of the Harris, in its mission of connecting diverse audiences with outstanding artists from across the city of Chicago and around the world, said board members. In recent years, the theater has expanded the scope of its international presenting, featuring artists from more than 30 countries and six continents, and adding to the rich diversity of work produced by the resident companies who call the Harris home.
“I am honored to lead the Harris as President and CEO,” said Dimun. “The Harris exists at a unique intersection as an international presenter and a collaborative partner to our local resident companies. In this challenging time, I am inspired by the opportunity to be a conduit between performers from all corners of the world, Chicago-based artists, and our community partners. These connections will continue to drive our vision to be a home for music and dance, for all of Chicago.”
Prior to her time at the Harris Theater, Dimun worked for seven years in events management at Steppenwolf Theatre Company after moving to Chicago. For two years after graduating from Drury University in Springfield, she taught speech and drama at West Plains High School.
Dimun is a graduate of the University of Chicago’s Civic Leadership Academy and holds a Master of Education degree in Secondary Education and a Bachelor of Arts in Theater from Drury University.
She is on the board of directors of The Gift Theatre, a small storefront theater in Chicago, and is an active member of the International Association of Venue Managers, United States Institute of Theater and Technology, and the City Club of Chicago.
