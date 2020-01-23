Our Kansas City Chiefs fans are so excited for the Super Bowl! Eddie Carter wore his Chiefs hat and Chiefs shirt and cheered on the game, along with many other residents. They greeted me on Monday morning asking when we were going to decorate the dining room in Chiefs décor!
Our Red Hat’s Society met on Friday for the January meeting. The residents chose their favorite red hat and gathered around the tables for butter pecan ice cream. I was this month’s speaker, so I announced my program: today is “Red Hats Bingo!”
Everyone was so excited to get to play the game and pick from red and purple prizes. We also had a drawing for six door prizes which were Red Hat bracelets.
We showered three Dietary ladies on Friday. Cheyanne Henry, Katherine Pervins and Nancy Atzert were thrilled with their beautiful baby gifts. Our residents love to be apart of all our celebrations. Cheyanne brought her brand-new baby and the other two are expecting in February!
Our week was filled with volunteers sponsoring the activities. David Ball led his Three Rivers Hospice Sing-along, David Langston led his weekly Bible Study, the Thayer Methodist ladies hosted Tuesday’s bingo. On Wednesday, we had “Jive with Jay” and Tanga’s story circle.
Debbie Peeler spent the day in her beauty shop making over our residents. She makes them feel very special. The Midway Pentecost Church hosted its monthly church service on Thursday. The volunteers made the week’s activities and for that I am grateful!
On Thursday afternoon, we had a “Trivia Quiz” scheduled. We are starting early for the Golden Age Olympics in October. Ed and Eddie Torrey, Diane Omary’s family, sponsored a pizza party! The residents absolutely love pizza and every single resident and every single staff member enjoyed delicious pizza! It was a big surprise to everyone. So much Joy!
