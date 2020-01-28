Camden Barrett of West Plains is one of more than 300 graduates who received a diploma at Harding University's fall commencement ceremony on Dec. 14, 2019.
Barrett received a Bachelor of Science degree in psychology.
University President Bruce D. McLarty presented the diplomas to the graduates.
Harding University is a private Christian university in Searcy, Ark. Accredited by the Higher Learning Commission, it is the largest private university in the state, according to university officials. Harding's student body is made up of students representing 49 states and 55 nations and territories.
